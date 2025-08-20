Golden Tiger EA

5

Golden Tiger is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that applies a daily high/low breakout method. It detects the previous day’s range and places pending buy or sell stop orders with defined risk parameters. The EA includes stop loss, take profit, and a trailing stop feature.

It does not use grid or martingale approaches. Each trade is placed in one direction with predefined risk controls.

Live Signal | Set Files | Documentation

!!! LIMITED TIME PROMOTION: $79.99 USD !!!
USUAL PRICE: $99.99 USD

Key Features:

  1. Daily Breakout Strategy - Automatically trades the XAUUSD daily high/low breakout strategy by placing pending buy stop and sell stop orders at the key levels.
  2. Smart Risk Management - Features % Risk-Based & Fixed lot sizing with built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop Loss.
  3. Intelligent Gap Opening Detection - If XAUUSD opens with a significant gap beyond the previous day's range, the EA immediately recognizes this and executes a market order.
  4. Non Grid/Martingale - This EA does NOT use Grid, Martingale, or any other high-risk recovery strategies. It trades one direction at a time with a strict Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring defined risk on every trade.
  5. Professional Control Panel - Includes a visual dashboard for real-time monitoring and manual control with one-click buttons.

Recommendations:

  • Chart: XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Timeframe: Any Timeframe
  • Minimum Deposit: $200USD
  • Account Type: Hedging
  • Spread Type: RAW/ECN recommended
  • Leverage of at least 1:30, 1:500 recommended
  • Use of 24/7 low latency VPS is recommended
    Frequently Asked Questions:

    • "Can I use this EA on Propfirms?"  Ans: My recommendation would be NO as spreads on most propfirms can be wide and unpredictable. There is also no trade randomizer built in to this EA.
    • "Can I trade other instruments apart from XAUUSD?"  Ans: YES. But only on instruments with strong momentum and daily range movements. Based on my testing, it also performs well on BTCUSD. However, pairs or assets with low volatility or choppy price action are not recommended. Please do your own testing before running on a live account.
    Warning:

    • Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk.


    Mercier Guillaume Patrick
    301
    Mercier Guillaume Patrick 2025.09.26 13:16 
     

    Everything has been perfect for the past two weeks. The EA runs smoothly and delivers exactly as expected. The developer is also very responsive to messages, which gives me a lot of confidence in both the product and the support. So far, I’m fully satisfied and will continue testing with high expectations. Check Comment to see my updated results

    Edwin Kema
    157
    Edwin Kema 2025.09.22 08:45 
     

    author is responsive and always fast with replay answers

    rollitquick1
    577
    rollitquick1 2025.09.14 14:28 
     

    author is responsive and always seek to improve this EA

    Nice Trader OÜ
    2642
    Aller Uja 2025.09.08 16:40 
     

    It seems like a very good EA for this price 💡 I have tested it only for a short time ⏳,

    but mainly to confirm that the historical tests were not manipulated and that they match the reality on a live account 📊.

    I have added the EA to a real-money account 💰 If I notice a clear decline in reliability ⚠️,

    I will adjust my review accordingly. In any case, good luck to everyone 🍀

    Never forget that proper money and risk management make up over 50% of the work 📈🛡️. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ so far

    Shui Hua Li
    320
    Shui Hua Li 2025.09.03 00:01 
     

    作者非常耐心地解释了 EA 运行的机制，也积极地在优化这个 EA，我提的建议作者也快速做了实验去验证效果。我相信这个 EA 接下来能取得不错的盈利。

    İncelemeye yanıt