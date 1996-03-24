Pole EA

Pole – Grid-Based Trading Algorithm for EURUSD (H1)

Pole is a strategic grid trading Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for the EURUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. It capitalizes on price fluctuations in volatile or sideways markets by layering trades and closing them at dynamic profit thresholds.


Load the setfile for optimal performance


 Key Features

  • Adaptive Grid Logic: Pole uses a responsive grid system that adjusts to market movements in real time.

  • Range Optimization: Performs best during horizontal price action, turning consolidation zones into steady profit opportunities.

  • Built-in Risk Controls: Offers optional drawdown limits and trade caps to help manage exposure.

  • User-Friendly Design: With fewer settings, Pole is easy to navigate—ideal for traders who prefer simplicity without sacrificing efficiency.

  • Strategic Holding: No scalping. Trades may last from minutes to days, suiting traders who favor a calm, calculated approach.


Strategy Overview

Pole tracks price action and opens trades at predefined grid intervals. As the market retraces, it closes positions at dynamic take-profit levels and repositions to catch future moves. This layered approach smooths out volatility and captures momentum—without relying on complex indicators. It’s a straightforward yet potent strategy, though not without risk.


 Who Should Use Pole?

Pole is ideal for traders seeking a high win rate and willing to embrace calculated risk. Grid strategies inherently carry exposure, but with disciplined risk management, they can yield consistent long-term returns. Choose an EA that aligns with your trading style and risk appetite.


 Recommended Settings

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Recommended Leverage: 1:30 or more

Account type: Hedge


Pole is engineered to systematically exploit price consolidation using a grid methodology—layering trades, capturing micro-movements, and maintaining consistent logic across both volatile and range-bound conditions. Built for bold traders with high expectations.



