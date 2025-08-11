Euro Grid Sniper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Yu Yi Lin
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 28 Eylül 2025
---
### 💡 Overview
EuroGridSniper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA uses a dynamic grid-based trading strategy optimized for trending and ranging market conditions. It combines technical price levels with volatility filters to increase the probability of successful trades.
---
### ⚙️ Key Features
- ✅ Smart grid algorithm with controlled drawdown
- ✅ Adaptive entry logic based on trend conditions
- ✅ Built-in risk control and balance-based position sizing
- ✅ Compatible with all major Forex pairs, especially EUR-based instruments
- ✅ Fully automated with no manual intervention required
- ✅ Simple setup and minimal parameter tuning needed
---
### 💰 Minimum Capital & Lot Sizing
This EA includes automatic lot size adjustment based on your account balance. The recommended minimum capital is:
- $1,000 for **0.01 lots**
- $2,000 for **0.02 lots**
- $3,000 for **0.03 lots**
- ...
- and so on, increasing by 0.01 lots per additional $1,000 of equity
> ⚠️ Accounts with less than $1,000 are not recommended, as they may not handle grid expansion or drawdowns effectively.
---
### 🛠️ Recommended Settings
- **Account Type**: ECN or Raw Spread
- **Leverage**: 1:100 or higher
- **Pairs**: EURUSD
- **Timeframe**: M15
- **VPS**: Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation
---
### 📈 Ideal For
- Traders looking for low-risk grid strategies
- Users who prefer hands-free automated trading
- Investors with a long-term growth mindset
---
