Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader

  - Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile)
  - Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe

Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts

Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations  
Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules  
Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for personal trading

========================================
KEY FEATURES
========================================

PROFESSIONAL TRADING LOGIC
• Based on seven-figure funded trader strategy
• Optimized specifically for XAUUSD
• Clean entry and exit management
• Adaptive to the current market conditions

SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM
• Activates only when needed
• Recover losing trades into winners
• Protects your account balance
• No martingale or dangerous methods

TRUE PLUG & PLAY
• Works immediately after installation
• No configuration required
• Optimal settings pre-loaded
• Perfect for busy traders

RISK MANAGEMENT
• Built-in protection features
• Ready for prop firm challenges
• Conservative yet profitable
• Preserves capital during volatility

 
  Complete Trade Randomization

  - Unique SL/TP for Every User: Randomization ensures no two traders have identical levels
  - Anti-Pattern Detection: Makes your trading undetectable to broker algorithms
  - Customizable Randomization Range: Fine-tune the variation to your preference


  Intelligent Lot Sizing

  Two Flexible Modes:
  1. Auto Mode: Scales with account size (0.05 lot per $10k)
  2. Fixed Mode: Set your preferred lot size

  Prop Firm Optimized Features

  - Profit Target Lock: Automatically stops at your target (10%, 8%, etc.)
  - Entry Delay Option: Add 0-X seconds delay for more natural entries
  - Magic Number Support: Manage multiple EAs on same account
  - Direction Control: Trade Both/Buy Only/Sell Only modes

  Lifetime Value Guarantee

  - Free lifetime updates to adapt to market changes
  - Continuous optimization based on real prop firm feedback
  - 24/7 bug fixes and improvements
  - New features added regularly

  VIP Support Package
  Buyers receive:
  - Direct Telegram access to the developer
  - Personal VPS setup assistance
  - Prop firm selection guidance
  - Advanced configuration support
  - Insider tips for maximizing pass rates

  Technical Specifications
  - Platform: MetaTrader 5
  - Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (or broker minimum)
  - Supported Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  - Timeframe: M15
  - Leverage: 1:30 or higher
  - VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation


  Why Choose Smart Prop Firm EA?

  Unlike EAs built by programmers who've never traded professionally, this system was forged in the trenches of real prop firm
  trading. Every feature addresses actual challenges faced when pursuing and maintaining funded accounts.

  Stop struggling with the 95% failure rate. Join the funded elite today.

  ---
  Secure your copy now – Price will increase tomorrow.


Farid Aizuddin Bin Mohamad Arifin
238
Farid Aizuddin Bin Mohamad Arifin 2025.09.22 07:51 
 

Ralph is there whenever you need him. That is enough for me to keep on using his EA. His EA is not perfect but that is why he keeps on pushing updates. Bravo Ralph!

Nick Coyle
645
Nick Coyle 2025.09.11 22:37 
 

going well so far .. has passed phase one of my funded challenge!

Classical Success
750
Classical Success 2025.09.10 02:13 
 

Not the best. In the first week I had one profit trade and then a bad grid with huge draw down. It does not use martingale but still the grid can quickly make a dangerous draw down. In the back test, the draw downs are all under 4%. However, the current grid has more than 5% draw down with default settings. Perhaps if a proper news filter is included in a future update it will be more stable.

Dagu007
59
Dagu007 2025.09.09 23:10 
 

The EA is now updated to 4.5 version and it has news filter. Support from the author is very good.

Barry Delhez
634
Barry Delhez 2025.09.09 19:44 
 

The EA has improved and for my time of trading it has been profitable overall. There was a rough batch of trades with a previous version and today 2 losses but still profitable overall and very safe. I recommend to start with a low lotsize and grow it as the EA will slowly grow your account.

David Wardana
32
David Wardana 2025.09.08 15:09 
 

I already used the EA from version 2, and it has improved greatly especially this version 4! it posted me 10% profit for 2.5% dd, great job Ralph ! and Ralph is a very supportive and listen to all feedbacks.

blakedrew
54
blakedrew 2025.09.07 12:28 
 

Have been trading with the Smart Prop Firm EA for about 1 month now. The product has significantly evolved since i bought it and is now quite a profitable EA. Ralph has done some fantastic improvements! Drawdowns are reduced from previous versions and profitability is higher. If you use this EA as prescribed it has great potential for some really nice gains. I do recommend for prop funded accounts/challenges. Ralph is friendly, helpful and responds to my messages when I had questions.

andrius144
64
andrius144 2025.09.06 19:01 
 

Big improvement from v2.1 to the latest version, works much better now. Ralph is very supportive and works hard to keep this EA running well.

Emmanuel Risse
422
Emmanuel Risse 2025.09.06 16:52 
 

I bought the robot in August and use it on Darwinex account, and so far very happy with the results

andywhfung
121
andywhfung 2025.09.06 15:45 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Chong Kiat Dennis Mar
718
Chong Kiat Dennis Mar 2025.09.06 12:05 
 

This product is great and has evolved from version 2.x onwards to its current state. It has become more profitable since version 4.

mowbray1
27
mowbray1 2025.09.04 16:42 
 

Ralph answered all my questions, tested before purchasing. This has good potential and Ralph puts in the work in this bot.

gsgee70
76
gsgee70 2025.09.03 17:15 
 

I have been running the Smart Prop Firm EA from the first version. The EA has been greatly improved since the first version. The EA is now highly intelligent and knows how to cut losses short and recover losing trades. The EA is highly profitable. Ralph provides excellent customer support.

Gileramt449
20
Gileramt449 2025.08.31 14:33 
 

IS NOT RELIABLE

freedom fighter
79
freedom fighter 2025.08.30 08:47 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Peter Meyer
128
Peter Meyer 2025.08.23 07:29 
 

Ralph ist sehr zuverlässig und gibt viele Ratschläge, die mir bei der Lösung vieler Konfigurationsprobleme geholfen haben. Allerdings wurde drei mal mein Konto regelrecht gesprengt, Aber mit der aktuelle Version 3.1 habe ich in einem Tag die Herausforderung FTMO 10K bestanden. War es nur Glück? Ich werde diesen EA weiter Testen und die Bewertung aktualisieren.

Ajithkumar Muriyad Kalarikkal
125
Ajithkumar Muriyad Kalarikkal 2025.08.19 23:16 
 

Update:

I have increased the rating for this EA as it has been performing steadily (previous version) for a week on an FTMO demo account. Please check the screenshot in the comment section. One of my friends who also bought the EA confirmed that the new version is doing well in tests. I am confident this EA has great potential. The developer is hardworking and continuously improving the EA while listening to user feedback.

freddy3007
46
freddy3007 2025.08.19 21:24 
 

The recent updates have significantly improved performance, which is why I revised my review. I hope it remains this way moving forward."

Semiu Kilaso
982
Semiu Kilaso 2025.08.18 14:59 
 

After latest updates, the EA has been on fire, it is now very much consistent and stable. Am glad the vendor didn't give up, and kept improving the EA. Kudos!

Liu Ying Pei
1969
Liu Ying Pei 2025.08.16 11:57 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

