Mystique Eagle MT5

Overview

Mystique Eagle is a sophisticated, multi-system trading system, offering robust automation for trading across 10 major currency pairs (AUDUSD, AUDCAD, GBPUSD, CHFJPY, USDJPY, EURAUD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, EURUSD) on the M15 timeframe. Built with flexibility and risk management in mind, Mystique Eagle allows traders to toggle between 10 distinct trading systems, each tailored to a specific symbol with unique risk settings.


Free demo version: here


Key Features

  • Multi-System Trading: Supports 10 independent trading systems, each designed for a specific currency pair or asset, with customizable lot size.
  • Flexible Risk Management: Mystique Eagle offers flexible lot sizing for every system, allowing for more adaptible performance.
  • Comprehensive Drawdown Control: Implements strict drawdown limits (overall and daily, in percentage and currency) to protect account equity, with automatic trading halts when limits are breached.
  • Customizable Order Execution: Supports three order filling types (Fill or Kill, Immediate or Cancel, Return) for precise trade execution.
  • Visual Customization: Enhances chart readability with customizable candlestick colors, chart backgrounds, and grid settings for an optimized trading experience.
  • Informative Trading Panel: Features a sleek, neon-themed info panel displaying critical metrics like account balance, equity, drawdown percentages, active systems, open positions, and trading status.


System-Specific Strategies

Each system is designed with unique entry and exit conditions. Therefore, trades are usually closed before hitting a predefined Take Profit (TP) or Stop Loss (SL). This approach allows traders to dynamically respond to changing market conditions, often locking in and avoiding deeper drawdowns when indicator signals a reversal or a weakening trend.


Input Parameters

  • Max Open Positions: Configurable limit for total open positions across all systems (default: 10).
  • Risk Profile: Select from Ultra Low to Ultra High risk levels, adjusting lot sizes accordingly.
  • Drawdown Limits: Set maximum overall and daily drawdown in percentage or USD (0 = disabled).
  • System Toggles: Enable or disable individual systems to focus on preferred markets.
  • System-Specific Settings: Customize magic numbers, stop loss, take profit, and indicator parameters for each system.
  • Visual Settings: Adjust panel font, colors, and chart aesthetics for a personalized trading interface.


Why Choose This EA?

  • Prop Firm-Friendly: Tailored for prop firm rules, this system prioritizes consistency, risk control, and automated execution.
  • Diversity: Trade multiple markets simultaneously with tailored strategies for each asset.
  • Risk Control: Protect your capital with customizable drawdown limits and risk profiles.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Monitor performance via a visually appealing info panel with real-time updates.
  • Customizable: Fine-tune each Mystique Eagle’s parameters to match your trading style and market conditions.


Installation and Setup

  1. Attach the EA to the right M15 chart in MetaTrader 5. (e.g. EURUSD M15 System attach to EURUSD M15 chart, otherwise will not function)
  2. Configure input parameters, including risk profile and drawdown limits.
  3. Choose desired systems and adjust indicator settings as needed.
  4. Optionally enable the info panel and visual customization for enhanced monitoring.
  5. Ensure sufficient account balance to support the selected risk profile and lot sizes.



Connector
Branislav Bridzik
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Originall I did not want to publish this EA... I created this EA only for my personal use and thought it would be "too good" to be sold on MQL5. But then I had a great idea. The EA will be available for a limited time so that also someone else can have a chance to own this EA. After that, price will either increase extremly or I will remove the EA completely. Eitherway, I present to you my best Expert Advisor: Connector . Connector will be available only for a limited time. Free demo version:
XAUUSD 5 minute
Branislav Bridzik
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD 5 Minute EA – High-Speed, Indicator-Based Scalping Strategy for Gold XAUUSD 5 Minute EA is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe . Built for traders who thrive on short-term volatility and rapid execution, this EA uses a multi-indicator system to identify high-probability trade setups and manage positions with tight risk controls. Whether you're trading during the London or New York sessions, XAUUSD 5 Minute EA offe
FREE
Gold Mining MT5
Branislav Bridzik
Uzman Danışmanlar
Meet Gold Mining MT5 – game changing MQL5 expert advisor reshaping the way you trade the esteemed XAUUSD pair!   Load   setfile  before using. Free demo version:  here Symbol : XAUUSD Timeframe : M1   Update: IMPROVEMENTS: - Improved performance - Simplified navigation (inputs) - Order Filling Types NEW: - Risk Levels - Built-in Trading Approach - New risk controls (drawdown limits, alert, reset function) - Filters (Maximum Spread, Number of positions) Strategy: The strategy is base
Quent
Branislav Bridzik
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quent EA – Precision Breakout Trading for Gold Turn market volatility into a strategic advantage with Quent EA, a meticulously engineered expert advisor built for high-performance trading on XAUUSD. For a limited time, gain access to one of the most active and dependable trading algorithms available on MQL5. What Sets Quent EA Apart Quent EA is purpose-built for gold trading, leveraging a breakout strategy that blends speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management: Breakout Detection : Pinpo
FREE
Baby Eagle
Branislav Bridzik
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Baby   Eagle offers a powerful, customizable way to trade across multiple currency pairs and assets on the M15 timeframe. It comes with 4 distinct trading systems, each tailored to a specific instrument like GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURAUD and EURUSD. Whether you're a cautious trader or prefer a more aggressive approach, Baby Eagle lets you fine-tune your strategy with ease. Use every system on its own timeframe and symbol. Key Features Multiple Trading Systems : Choose from 4 unique systems, each usi
FREE
Aspol
Branislav Bridzik
Uzman Danışmanlar
Apsol Description Apsol is a robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to automate breakout-based trading by capitalizing on significant price movements. It monitors key market levels, such as the previous day's high and low, to execute trades when prices break through these thresholds. Tailored for traders seeking to harness trend momentum, Apsol is ideal for forex pairs, commodities like gold (XAUUSD), and other volatile instruments, offering a streamlined yet powerful automation t
FREE
Pole EA
Branislav Bridzik
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pole – Grid-Based Trading Algorithm for EURUSD (H1) Pole   is a strategic grid trading Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for the EURUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. It capitalizes on price fluctuations in volatile or sideways markets by layering trades and closing them at dynamic profit thresholds. Load the   setfile  for optimal performance  Key Features Adaptive Grid Logic: Pole uses a responsive grid system that adjusts to market movements in real time. Range Optimization: Performs best during hor
FREE
Iron Side MT5
Branislav Bridzik
Uzman Danışmanlar
Iron Side Expert Advisor: A Comprehensive Guide for MetaTrader The Iron Side Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, integrating two independent systems tailored for XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY. Built to capitalize on price action and market conditions, it delivers precise entry and exit signals with minimal reliance on specific indicators. Below is an in-depth exploration of both systems, highlighting their strategies, setup, and risk
FREE
Multi Strike EA
Branislav Bridzik
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Multi Strike – Your Strategic Edge in Forex Trading Dear Trader, After countless setbacks, endless hours of screen time, and unwavering determination, the breakthrough is finally here. Meet Multi Strike — a revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) that fuses multiple trading systems and skills into one powerful solution. Carefully engineered and backed by a proven market edge, Multi Strike empowers you to navigate market waves with confidence and precision. Current Mode: SYSTEM 1 (System 2
FREE
