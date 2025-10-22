Trade Worker is designed to make your trading performance consistent and profitable. At the heart of this Expert Advisor is a Linear Regression oscillator providing signals for entries and reversal points for exits. The risk is handled by a DCA mechanism that adds positions until price reverses enough to turn the trade into profit. Such a mechanism provides profitable trades the vast majority of the times but in some cases can also cause heavy drawdown in equity and balance.



This Expert Advisor has proven effective on EURUSD and can be configured also for other symbols. In any case you need to disregard the default inputs and do your own testing in the MetaTrader Terminal to find optimal configuration set.

Please note that programs using some kind of grid strategy like Trade Worker can be configured to yield substantial profits. Nevertheless, loosing money in trading is part of the process and aggressive configurations can potentially wipe your account. In these situations the secret to stay profitable is to withdraw profits regularly, for example withdrawing each time you get your account doubled is a good practice. Moreover keep in mind to always risk money you can afford to loose, which is one of the golden rules in trading whether manual or algorithmic.

Here are the settings you can change in Trade Worker.

Trade Management

Trading Capital (units)

Fixed capital allocated for trading.



Percent of trading capital used to open positions.



Back bars used to calculate Linear Regression. Adjust this value basing on instrument, timeframe and type of trading you are conducting. Shorter periods are more suited for intraday trading, while longer periods can be used for swing trading



Risk Management

Max Raising

A raise is a position added to the first position (main) when the trade is in drawdown. Sizing of each raise is increased by a small percent as per DCA mechanism. The value in this parameter is the m aximum number of raises allowed in DCA .

A raise is a position added to the first position (main) when the trade is in drawdown. Sizing of each raise is increased by a small percent as per DCA mechanism. The value in this parameter is the maximum number of raises allowed in DCA.

Min. Raise Gap (% of price)

Minimum distance between raises expressed as price percent.



Other Settings

Show elements on chart

Enable appereance of trend and reversal points on chart.



A number of your choice useful t o identify trades between different EAs .

For any inquiry please use the internal chat channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mcsportplus

