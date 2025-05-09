Precision Breakout EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mbuso Nkosi
- Sürüm: 1.1
The 2025 Breakout Strategy EA is an automated solution designed to capture breakout opportunities with advanced risk management. Utilizing market bias analysis, ATR-based stop loss and take profit, and a customizable risk-reward ratio, this EA ensures precise trade execution.
Key Features:
-
Breakout Strategy: Identifies high-potential breakout trades.
-
Customizable Trading Sessions: Set your preferred trading hours, including automatic activation for the New York session.
-
Risk Management: Use ATR for dynamic take profit or a fixed risk-reward ratio.
-
Daily Trade Limit: Control the maximum number of trades per day.
-
Market Bias Detection: Adapts to daily and H4 market conditions for optimal trades.
-
Works with AUS200: Ideal for breakout movements on AUS200 and major forex pairs.
Recommended Pairs:
-
AUS200
-
Major forex pairs.
Designed for traders of all levels, 2025 Breakout Strategy EA offers a reliable, automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions.
Great EA. Backtested on Gold 5 minute timeframe and in 6 months got a 20x return with 1:25 leverage