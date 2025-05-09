Precision Breakout EA

The 2025 Breakout Strategy EA is an automated solution designed to capture breakout opportunities with advanced risk management. Utilizing market bias analysis, ATR-based stop loss and take profit, and a customizable risk-reward ratio, this EA ensures precise trade execution.

Key Features:

Breakout Strategy : Identifies high-potential breakout trades.

Customizable Trading Sessions : Set your preferred trading hours, including automatic activation for the New York session.

Risk Management : Use ATR for dynamic take profit or a fixed risk-reward ratio.

Daily Trade Limit : Control the maximum number of trades per day.

Market Bias Detection : Adapts to daily and H4 market conditions for optimal trades.

Works with AUS200: Ideal for breakout movements on AUS200 and major forex pairs.

Recommended Pairs:

AUS200

Major forex pairs.

Designed for traders of all levels, 2025 Breakout Strategy EA offers a reliable, automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions.



