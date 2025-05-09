Precision Breakout EA

5

The 2025 Breakout Strategy EA is an automated solution designed to capture breakout opportunities with advanced risk management. Utilizing market bias analysis, ATR-based stop loss and take profit, and a customizable risk-reward ratio, this EA ensures precise trade execution.

Key Features:

  • Breakout Strategy: Identifies high-potential breakout trades.

  • Customizable Trading Sessions: Set your preferred trading hours, including automatic activation for the New York session.

  • Risk Management: Use ATR for dynamic take profit or a fixed risk-reward ratio.

  • Daily Trade Limit: Control the maximum number of trades per day.

  • Market Bias Detection: Adapts to daily and H4 market conditions for optimal trades.

  • Works with AUS200: Ideal for breakout movements on AUS200 and major forex pairs.

Recommended Pairs:

  • AUS200

  • Major forex pairs.

Designed for traders of all levels, 2025 Breakout Strategy EA offers a reliable, automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions.


İncelemeler 3
canderson1
15
canderson1 2025.08.05 09:17 
 

Great EA. Backtested on Gold 5 minute timeframe and in 6 months got a 20x return with 1:25 leverage

khushab
742
khushab 2025.07.22 17:09 
 

Using this free EA for 2 weeks so far huge profit on it. i appreciate the developer for giving it free. i request him to add trailing to ea which helps a lot. anyway so far excellent result.

NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
The Midnight Scalper MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Uzman Danışmanlar
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE : After a
FREE
Limiter Drawdown
Alain Bleeksma
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limiter Drawdown EA – Otomatik Hesap Koruması Limiter Drawdown EA , MetaTrader 5 için hafif bir risk yönetim aracıdır. Hesapta oluşan düşüşü (drawdown) gerçek zamanlı izler ve sizin belirlediğiniz sınır aşıldığında tüm pozisyonları otomatik olarak kapatır. Her tür ticaret stratejisi için basit ve güvenilir bir güvenlik katmanıdır. Ne yapar Sermaye (equity) ve bakiye oranını sürekli izler Drawdown belirlenen seviyeye ulaştığında tüm pozisyonları kapatır Yeniden girişleri önlemek için bekleyen e
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
MA cross Bot for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Uzman Danışmanlar
MA Cross Bot, MetaTrader 5 için tamamen ücretsiz bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) ve yalnızca eğitimsel ve demonstratif amaçlarla geliştirilmiştir. Algoritmik işlemeye yeni başlayanlara, finansal piyasalarda en yaygın kullanılan stratejilerden biri olan hareketli ortalama kesişimini anlamaları için basit ama pratik bir araç sunar. EA fiyat hareketlerini takip eder ve iki hareketli ortalama kesiştiğinde sinyalin yönüne göre otomatik olarak alım veya satım pozisyonu açar. Bu temel mantık birçok strateji
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
CapitalGrid
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Code Components and Functionality: Basic Information #property : Used to define the EA properties like copyright, link, version, and description. input : Parameters that users can customize in the EA, such as enabling/disabling buy/sell orders, price levels, take profit points, lot sizes, etc. Main Functions OnInit() : Executes when the EA is initialized. It creates a label on the chart and draws red lines at specified price levels (Red Line). OnDeinit(const int reason) : Executes when the EA is
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.6 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Manual Trade Strategy Tester 2
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quick and Easy to use Manual Trader and Risk Management Assistant  Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward Testing both on Active Account and Strategy Tester. Suited for Live Trading, Risk Management and also gives you the same Market Capabilities on Strategy tester Provides you with easy editing capabilities and exit strategies that you can Test. ON PROMOTION 
FREE
Grid Engulfing MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
4.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Engulfing is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small bea
FREE
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.24 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA , a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA delivers t
FREE
HFT slow EA MT5
Niklas Templin
4.8 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT EA -Set in Pictures -DE40, US30, US500, USTEC -recommend Prop Firm Broker -EA can Trade with every Broker  only DE40 with this Standart Settings (Change the Compare Count to 3 or higher 10 for better Results) for other Indizes or Pairs Set the Stop Loss x10 to actuall Spread or higher, and Set Take Profit x40 from Spread, PriceOffset x4 from Spread or higher Recomment  M5, M15, M30, H1, D1 minimum 1000$/€ ...Lot 1 in first 3 Weeks Expert have auto Lot Settings, to delete auto Lot...Set Volu
FREE
Pivot point and RSI EA
Irvan Trias Putra
Uzman Danışmanlar
This trading robot is based on a candlestick pattern and RSI indicator strategy. It looks for candles that have a small body relative to their shadows, indicating indecision in the market. It also checks if these candles are placed at the pivot point.  If the close of one of the next candles breaks the resistance line from below and the RSI is above the MA of RSI, then the robot opens a buy order. If the close of one of the next candles breaks the support line from above and the RSI is below th
FREE
Seven strategies in One expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiStrategyEA  includes the set of seven different experts in one expert . The experts included are as follows,  AC_Expert, ADX_Expert, AO_Expert, DeM_Expert, ForceBB_Expert, MFI_Expert, MS_Expert , It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Uzman Danışmanlar
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Surf EA MT5
Rustem Gabetdinov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Surf EA  is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCA
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.11 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Grid Master Pro12
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GridMaster ULTRA - Adaptive Artificial Intelligence The Most Advanced Grid EA on MT5 Market GridMaster ULTRA  revolutionizes grid trading with Adaptive Artificial Intelligence that automatically adjusts to real-time market conditions. SHORT DESCRIPTION Intelligent grid Expert Advisor with adaptive AI, multi-dimensional market analysis, dynamic risk management and automatic parameter optimization. Advanced protection system and continuous adaptation for all market types. REVOLUTIONARY
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.17 (42)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, Hareketli Ortalama Geçişlerini kullanarak işlem yapar. Tamamen özelleştirilebilir ayarlar, esnek pozisyon yönetimi ayarları ve ayrıca özelleştirilebilir ticaret oturumları ve martingale ve ters martingale modu gibi birçok kullanışlı özellik sunar. [ Kurulum Kılavuzu | Güncelleme Kılavuzu | Sorun Giderme | SSS | Tüm Ürünler ] Kullanımı ve denetlenmesi kolay Tamamen özelleştirilebilir hareketli ortalama ayarları İki farklı ticaret davranışı uygular Özelleştirilebilir başa baş, SL, TP ve tak
FREE
Candle Cross DCR
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzman Danışman Açıklaması: Candle Cross DCR Candle Cross DCR, MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilmiş tam otomatik bir Uzman Danışman sistemidir. Bir mum çubuğu üstel hareketli ortalamayı (EMA) geçtiğinde yüksek doğrulukta işlem sinyalleri üretir. İsteğe bağlı olarak bu sinyaller DeMarker, CCI ve RSI göstergelerinden oluşan DCR filtresi ile onaylanabilir. Stratejinin Temel Mantığı Giriş Sinyali Mum çubuğu EMA’nın karşı tarafında kapanış yaptığında işlem sinyali oluşur. Alım (BUY): Mum EMA’nın üstünde k
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
Uzman Danışmanlar
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
Orca
Noriyuki Suzuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Orca detects trends and slight price stagnation, aiming to take positions in the direction of the breakout. By avoiding tricky price movements during range conditions and targeting breakouts, it achieves tight stop losses. It performs well in trending markets but tends to stagnate during prolonged range conditions. It is suitable for instruments like USDJPY and Gold, where trends often result in one-sided price movements. This EA operates on the H1 timeframe. Parameter Descriptions LotManagem
FREE
Algocore MT5
Designetics Enterprises (Private) Limited
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The AlgoCore MT5 Expert Advisor is a straightforward trading system developed for XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It applies a trend based methodology with additional filters to manage risk and adapt to market conditions. The system is designed with simplicity in mind, avoiding unnecessary complexity. AlgoCore Settings Currency Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M15 Recommended Balance: 500 USD minimum Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 (adjustable) Customizable Parameters Magic Number – unique ID for AlgoCor
FREE
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two  MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicators along with the  Stochastic Oscillator  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance. Key Features: • Dual MACD Strategy – Uses two MACD indicators with different setting
FREE
Grid Machine MT5
Ivan Grachev
3.96 (45)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
İncelemeye yanıt