Burning Grid

4.54

Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk

Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control.


---

Why Choose Burning Grid?

• Multi-pair grid trading with up to 35 pairs 
• Adaptive strategy activation per symbol  
• Adjustable risk modes: Low, Medium, High  
• Drawdown limits per account and currency group  
• Compatible with prop firm challenges and capital acceleration programs  
• Built-in performance dashboard for real-time insights



---

Designed for Smart Traders

Burning Grid combines powerful automation with granular settings to fit your trading goals.  
You define the risk per strategy, the max drawdowns allowed, and which pairs to trade.  
The EA handles the rest – all in real time, across dozens of symbols.

Backtesting and optimization are fully supported – quickly find settings that meet even strict drawdown or risk-to-reward requirements.

---

Real-Time Dashboard – Your Trading Command Center

Burning Grid features a compact, informative dashboard directly on your chart:

Profit & Loss Tracking per Pair  
See total P/L for the past 24h, current month, last month, and overall – grouped by pair

Live Spread Monitoring  
Monitor real-time spreads across symbols to help define optimal entry conditions

Drawdown Overview by Currency  
Track current open-position drawdowns per currency group

Open Positions View  
See all active grids, grouped by symbol and strategy logic

All data updates live – giving you complete control without leaving the chart.

---

Built for Challenge Success

Burning Grid was designed with prop firm and capital accelerator compatibility in mind.  
Set your max drawdowns, minimize strategy overlap, and let the EA run thousands of optimization combinations to find stable, rule-compliant configurations.

---

Key Benefits

• Works across all brokers with low spreads  
• Easy risk control for every trading style  
• No martingale, no curve-fitting tricks  
• Consistent logic, backed by multi-year test periods  
• Automatically pauses high-risk symbols when limits are hit
• Support Community: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01


---

Recommended Settings
To ensure optimal performance and reliable risk management, we recommend the following configurations for Burning Grid:

Minimum Requirements (Low-Balance Setup)

  • Account size: $500 or more
  • Leverage: at least 1:30
  • Gold disabled (XAUUSD)


This setup is ideal for starting users with a small capital. Default setfile available!



Preferred Setup (Optimized Performance)

  • Account size: $10,000 or more
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • All pairs enabled, including gold


With this setup, Burning Grid can operate with full flexibility across over 30 symbols, ensuring smooth position scaling and efficient drawdown control – even during volatile market phases.

On small accounts or lower leverage, we recommend disabling selected pairs to maintain clean capital efficiency and better risk distribution.


---

Ready to burn down the grid?

Click Buy to start trading with intelligent automation, real-time insight, and built-in protection.

Let Burning Grid handle the complexity – so you can focus on results.

İncelemeler 30
Pierre Ange Daniel Cerutti
459
Pierre Ange Daniel Cerutti 2025.09.18 11:48 
 

For sure the best investment for 2025. Each pair has multiple strategy that can backup up a failed strategy. Trail are very smart to maximise the profit and are different for each strategy. I used it for only 2 weeks and I have now increased my initial deposit (500 euros) by 34%. Very nice surprise !

Petr Tesnar
533
Petr Tesnar 2025.09.08 16:21 
 

Perfect strategy, excellent developer and customer service, I can confirm the strategy’s results. Highly recommended.

Alex_47
43
Alex_47 2025.08.28 15:25 
 

I have bought Burning Grid a couple of days ago and needed help to set it up and Markus was there to help every day. He will go the extra mile to help you, always very understanding and responsive. The ea looks very promising and works as described. I will update the review in the future with more results.

