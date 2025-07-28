Baby Eagle offers a powerful, customizable way to trade across multiple currency pairs and assets on the M15 timeframe. It comes with 4 distinct trading systems, each tailored to a specific instrument like GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURAUD and EURUSD. Whether you're a cautious trader or prefer a more aggressive approach, Baby Eagle lets you fine-tune your strategy with ease.





Use every system on its own timeframe and symbol.



Key Features

Multiple Trading Systems : Choose from 4 unique systems, each using a combination of technical indicators to identify trade entries and exits. You can enable or disable any system to focus on your preferred markets.

: Choose from 4 unique systems, each using a combination of technical indicators to identify trade entries and exits. You can enable or disable any system to focus on your preferred markets. Flexible Risk Management : Select from five risk profiles (Ultra Low to Ultra High) to match your risk tolerance. Lot sizes adjust automatically based on your chosen profile. You can also set maximum drawdown limits (both daily and overall, in percentage or USD) to protect your account.

: Select from five risk profiles (Ultra Low to Ultra High) to match your risk tolerance. Lot sizes adjust automatically based on your chosen profile. You can also set maximum drawdown limits (both daily and overall, in percentage or USD) to protect your account. Customizable Trading Parameters : Each system has its own settings for stop loss, take profit, and filling mode, giving you control over how aggressively or conservatively each market is traded.

: Each system has its own settings for stop loss, take profit, and filling mode, giving you control over how aggressively or conservatively each market is traded. Simple Info Panel : A visually appealing panel displays real-time data, including account balance, equity, drawdown (overall and daily), active systems, and trading status. The panel features a modern neon design with customizable colors (neon green text, purple headers, and dark backgrounds).

: A visually appealing panel displays real-time data, including account balance, equity, drawdown (overall and daily), active systems, and trading status. The panel features a modern neon design with customizable colors (neon green text, purple headers, and dark backgrounds). Order Execution Control: Supports multiple order filling types (Fill or Kill, Immediate or Cancel, Return) with retry mechanisms to handle busy market conditions, ensuring reliable trade execution.





How It Works

The EA operates on the M15 timeframe and uses a combination of technical indicators tailored to each system.

Each system monitors the market for new bars, checks for entry signals, and manages open positions with stop-loss, take-profit, or virtual trailing stop logic. If drawdown limits are breached, the EA halts trading and closes all positions to safeguard your capital.





Why Use This EA?

This EA is ideal for traders who want a hands-off yet customizable trading solution. It’s built to handle multiple markets simultaneously while keeping risk in check. The intuitive info panel makes it easy to monitor performance at a glance, and the visual customization adds a personal touch to your trading setup. Whether you’re trading forex pairs or metals like gold and silver, this EA provides a solid foundation for automated trading with a focus on flexibility and control.





Getting Started

Attach the EA to any M15 chart.

Enable the desired trading systems and set your risk profile.

Configure drawdown limits and visual settings to suit your preferences.

Monitor the info panel for real-time insights into your trading performance.

Baby Eagle is perfect for traders looking for a reliable, multi-market trading tool with strong risk management and a modern interface. Dive in and tailor it to your trading goals!









Baby Eagle vs Mystique Eagle

In comparison with his older brother, Mystique Eagle, Baby Eagle trades with less diversification, efficiency, and on minimal protective features—making Mystique the more mature and well-rounded choice, designed also for prop firm challanges.