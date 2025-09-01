Gold Mining MT5


Meet Gold Mining MT5 – game changing MQL5 expert advisor reshaping the way you trade the esteemed XAUUSD pair!

 

Load setfile before using.


Free demo version: here

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

 

Update:

IMPROVEMENTS:
- Improved performance
- Simplified navigation (inputs)
- Order Filling Types

NEW:
- Risk Levels
- Built-in Trading Approach
- New risk controls (drawdown limits, alert, reset function)
- Filters (Maximum Spread, Number of positions)



Strategy:

The strategy is based on entry and exit signals, with trades protected by Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) which vary based on current market conditions. Since signals often trigger early exits, trades may close before reaching TP or SL. Gold Mining MT5 offers built-in trading approaches to suit needs of every trader. There are three distinct approaches to choose from: Aggressive, Balanced, and Conservative. (see screenshots)

- Aggressive: This approach prioritizes higher-frequency trading, placing a larger number of orders, but it comes with higher risk, due to increased exposure.

-Balanced: As the name suggests, this approach strikes "between" offering a moderate trade volume. It’s designed for traders seeking a mix of exposure and caution.

- Conservative: Focused on precision and trade quality, this strategy places fewer orders, each carefully calculated. It minimizes exposure and is ideal for those who prefer a cautious, methodical trading style, where quality is over quantity.

Each risk level includes a recommended account size (shown in brackets), but feel free to choose whichever suits you best. Gold Mining also features drawdown protection with added tools: an alert system that notifies you when a set drawdown is reached, and a reset function with a timer. You can decide when the drawdown should automatically reset, alternatively if it should reset at all. In that case choose option: "Never auto-reset (manual only)".

Manual reset uses a simple true/false toggle. When set to true, the drawdown peak resets instantly. Be sure to switch it back to false afterward, otherwise the EA will continuously reset the peak, preventing drawdown limits from activating properly. Note: If the drawdwon limit is set to zero, it means it is disabledGold Mining also includes filters to avoid unfavorable market conditions, such as spread filter and a max positions filter to prevent overexposureeven though Gold Mining does not place many trades at one time.


  

What if Gold Mining MT5 does not place any trades?!

1.Change order filling type

2. Check drawdown limits. If they are too low, Gold Mining prevents opening any trades.

3. If maximum positions filter is set to 0, EA will not execute any trades.

4. Make sure you have a selected trading approach

5. Check maximum allowable spread it it isn't too low - if current spread (in backtests or real time trading) is higher than the one in this function, all trades will be prevented. (unless it is set to zero - then is the filter off) 



Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Account type: Hedge
  • Minimal leverage: 1:1  (Recommended is 1:30 and higher)
  • Minimal deposit $500 (for 1:30 leverage) - if you do not have enought capital, you can buy a prop firm challenge which is a lot cheaper and gives you access to bigger accounts.
  • VPS highly recommended 
  • Patience - Key to success in automated and manual Trading



Important: If you have any questions, want to know something, do not understand, something is unclear or you just want to reach out, please feel free to message me anytime.


Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. While this EA is designed for trend-following and swing trading, market conditions can be unpredictable, and losses can occur. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions, and proper risk management is essential. Always test strategies on a demo account before applying them to live trading, and consult a financial professional if needed. This EA does not provide financial advice or investment recommendations.

 


