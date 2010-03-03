Gold Rush XAU

Gold Rush EA Lite — Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MT5

This is the Lite version of Gold Rush EA.
It has limited features compared to the full version:
– Runs only on XAUUSD M15
– Maximum lot size capped at 0.10

Key Features

  • Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD) — Optimized to exploit gold’s volatility and liquidity.

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation — Signal timeframe (default H1) with execution on lower timeframe (default M15).

  • ARM → TRIGGER → EXECUTE Workflow

    • ARM: Detect overbought/oversold extremes using Money Flow Index (MFI).

    • TRIGGER: Confirm reversals with dynamic/static levels.

    • EXECUTE: Enter trades at next bar open with precise SL/TP.

  • Intrabar Triggers — Faster entries by reading live MFI values during bar formation.

  • Fixed Cash Risk Model — Lot size calculated automatically from risk amount and SL distance.

  • Dynamic Take Profit & Stop Loss — Based on recent market structure and volatility.

  • Breakeven & Trailing Protection — Protect profits automatically.

  • MFI Exit System — Option to close trades when MFI normalizes.

  • Trade Cooldown — Prevents overtrading and helps with prop firm compliance.

  • On-Chart Dashboard — Live display of signals, positions, risk, and status.

  • Push Notifications & Alerts — Stay informed in real time.

Backtest & Performance

  • Backtested (2012–2025) with 99% modeling quality.

  • Live-tested since 2020 with consistent performance.

  • Win rate: Over 80% in optimized conditions.

  • Drawdown: Low, with strict risk-per-trade.

  • Capital Growth: Example backtest grew $100 → $12.3M.

(Results depend on broker conditions, spreads, and risk settings.)

Inputs & Settings (Main Parameters)

  • Risk per Trade: Fixed dollar amount (default $100).

  • Take Profit Multiplier: 1.5 – 3.0.

  • Breakeven: Enable/disable, R:R trigger, buffer points.

  • MFI Levels: Overbought (default 75) / Oversold (default 25).

  • Dynamic Entry Offset: Adaptive entry after extremes.

  • Intrabar Triggers: On/Off with customizable interval.

  • Trading Hours: Configure start and end time (default 07:00–17:00).

  • SL Buffer & Lookback Bars: For swing-based SL placement.

  • MFI Exit Levels: Close trades when MFI normalizes.

  • Trade Cooldown: Default 24h (prop firm friendly).

  • Trade Mode: Buy only / Sell only / Both.

Prop-Firm & Broker Notes

  • Designed with prop firm rules in mind (risk per trade, cooldown, no martingale/grid).

  • Best results with Raw/ECN accounts (low spread).

  • Uses Fill-or-Kill (FOK) execution type — needs reliable brokers.

  • VPS recommended for 24/7 execution.

Package Includes

  • Gold Rush EA (EX5 file) — ready to use on MT5.

  • Step-by-Step PDF Manual with installation, configuration, and strategy details.

  • Free Updates (lifetime).

  • Dedicated Support — direct assistance for setup & optimization.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Gold Rush EA is a tool — you remain responsible for your account and broker compliance. Always test on demo before going live.


