Gold Rush XAU
⚡ This is the Lite version of Gold Rush EA.
It has limited features compared to the full version:
– Runs only on XAUUSD M15
– Maximum lot size capped at 0.10
Key Features
-
Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD) — Optimized to exploit gold’s volatility and liquidity.
-
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation — Signal timeframe (default H1) with execution on lower timeframe (default M15).
-
ARM → TRIGGER → EXECUTE Workflow
-
ARM: Detect overbought/oversold extremes using Money Flow Index (MFI).
-
TRIGGER: Confirm reversals with dynamic/static levels.
-
EXECUTE: Enter trades at next bar open with precise SL/TP.
-
-
Intrabar Triggers — Faster entries by reading live MFI values during bar formation.
-
Fixed Cash Risk Model — Lot size calculated automatically from risk amount and SL distance.
-
Dynamic Take Profit & Stop Loss — Based on recent market structure and volatility.
-
Breakeven & Trailing Protection — Protect profits automatically.
-
MFI Exit System — Option to close trades when MFI normalizes.
-
Trade Cooldown — Prevents overtrading and helps with prop firm compliance.
-
On-Chart Dashboard — Live display of signals, positions, risk, and status.
-
Push Notifications & Alerts — Stay informed in real time.
Backtest & Performance
-
Backtested (2012–2025) with 99% modeling quality.
-
Live-tested since 2020 with consistent performance.
-
Win rate: Over 80% in optimized conditions.
-
Drawdown: Low, with strict risk-per-trade.
-
Capital Growth: Example backtest grew $100 → $12.3M.
(Results depend on broker conditions, spreads, and risk settings.)
Inputs & Settings (Main Parameters)
-
Risk per Trade: Fixed dollar amount (default $100).
-
Take Profit Multiplier: 1.5 – 3.0.
-
Breakeven: Enable/disable, R:R trigger, buffer points.
-
MFI Levels: Overbought (default 75) / Oversold (default 25).
-
Dynamic Entry Offset: Adaptive entry after extremes.
-
Intrabar Triggers: On/Off with customizable interval.
-
Trading Hours: Configure start and end time (default 07:00–17:00).
-
SL Buffer & Lookback Bars: For swing-based SL placement.
-
MFI Exit Levels: Close trades when MFI normalizes.
-
Trade Cooldown: Default 24h (prop firm friendly).
-
Trade Mode: Buy only / Sell only / Both.
Prop-Firm & Broker Notes
-
Designed with prop firm rules in mind (risk per trade, cooldown, no martingale/grid).
-
Best results with Raw/ECN accounts (low spread).
-
Uses Fill-or-Kill (FOK) execution type — needs reliable brokers.
-
VPS recommended for 24/7 execution.
Package Includes
-
Gold Rush EA (EX5 file) — ready to use on MT5.
-
Step-by-Step PDF Manual with installation, configuration, and strategy details.
-
Free Updates (lifetime).
-
Dedicated Support — direct assistance for setup & optimization.
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Gold Rush EA is a tool — you remain responsible for your account and broker compliance. Always test on demo before going live.