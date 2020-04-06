Marble Tempest Runemaker AI
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)
Product Name: Marble Tempest Runemaker (MT5)
[Subtitle: Rolling Momentum | Volatility Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety]
Introduction Marble Tempest Runemaker is a unique "Cyclic Decoding" trading system that treats market price as a rolling object influenced by gravity (Trends) and storms (Volatility). It combines the structural precision of "The Marble" (Parabolic SAR) with the momentum-decoding power of "The Rune" (CCI), all filtered through "The Tempest" (ATR) to ensure you only trade when the market is alive.
Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA features an advanced exit logic that "freezes" Trailing Stop modifications when spreads widen beyond a safe threshold. This protects your winning trades from being stopped out by liquidity gaps or broker manipulation during news events.
Trading Strategy (The Runemaker Logic) The system operates on a 3-Step Decoding Process:
-
The Marble (Structure): Uses Parabolic SAR to define the rolling direction of the trend.
-
Price > SAR: Uptrend (Rolling Up).
-
Price < SAR: Downtrend (Rolling Down).
-
-
The Rune (Decoder): Uses CCI (Commodity Channel Index) to find hidden impulse signals.
-
Buy Rune: Trend is UP + CCI crosses above +100.
-
Sell Rune: Trend is DOWN + CCI crosses below -100.
-
-
The Tempest (Filter): Uses ATR (Average True Range) to measure storm intensity. It avoids "Dead Markets" where volatility is too low ( InpMinVolatility ) to generate profit.
Key Features
-
Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing execution errors and protecting profits.
-
Momentum Rolling: Captures the acceleration of a trend rather than just the price level.
-
Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.
-
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Recommendations
-
Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for reliable momentum).
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
-
=== THE MARBLE (TREND) ===
-
InpSarStep / Max : Parabolic SAR settings (Acceleration).
-
-
=== THE RUNE (SIGNAL) ===
-
InpCciPeriod : Momentum sensitivity.
-
InpCciTrigger : The breakdown level (Default 100).
-
-
=== THE TEMPEST (FILTER) ===
-
InpMinVolatility : Minimum ATR required to trade.
-
-
=== CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) ===
-
InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points).
-
InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).
-
-
=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===
-
InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.
-
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
-
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).
-
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.