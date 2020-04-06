Marble Tempest Runemaker AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Marble Tempest Runemaker (MT5)

[Subtitle: Rolling Momentum | Volatility Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety]

Introduction Marble Tempest Runemaker is a unique "Cyclic Decoding" trading system that treats market price as a rolling object influenced by gravity (Trends) and storms (Volatility). It combines the structural precision of "The Marble" (Parabolic SAR) with the momentum-decoding power of "The Rune" (CCI), all filtered through "The Tempest" (ATR) to ensure you only trade when the market is alive.

Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA features an advanced exit logic that "freezes" Trailing Stop modifications when spreads widen beyond a safe threshold. This protects your winning trades from being stopped out by liquidity gaps or broker manipulation during news events.

Trading Strategy (The Runemaker Logic) The system operates on a 3-Step Decoding Process:

  1. The Marble (Structure): Uses Parabolic SAR to define the rolling direction of the trend.

    • Price > SAR: Uptrend (Rolling Up).

    • Price < SAR: Downtrend (Rolling Down).

  2. The Rune (Decoder): Uses CCI (Commodity Channel Index) to find hidden impulse signals.

    • Buy Rune: Trend is UP + CCI crosses above +100.

    • Sell Rune: Trend is DOWN + CCI crosses below -100.

  3. The Tempest (Filter): Uses ATR (Average True Range) to measure storm intensity. It avoids "Dead Markets" where volatility is too low ( InpMinVolatility ) to generate profit.

Key Features

  • Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing execution errors and protecting profits.

  • Momentum Rolling: Captures the acceleration of a trend rather than just the price level.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for reliable momentum).

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === THE MARBLE (TREND) ===

    • InpSarStep / Max : Parabolic SAR settings (Acceleration).

  • === THE RUNE (SIGNAL) ===

    • InpCciPeriod : Momentum sensitivity.

    • InpCciTrigger : The breakdown level (Default 100).

  • === THE TEMPEST (FILTER) ===

    • InpMinVolatility : Minimum ATR required to trade.

  • === CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) ===

    • InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points).

    • InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.



