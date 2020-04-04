Emerald Jungle BandMaster
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Description (English)
Emerald Jungle BandMaster (EJBM) v2.8.7 is an MT4 M15 “rainforest” EA that hunts trend pullbacks, squeeze breakouts, and mean-reversion snaps, while keeping execution broker-friendly and risk disciplined. Its signature TP/SL Seal ensures that after entry only the Trailing module (if enabled) may move SL; TP is never modified. If Trailing is OFF, neither SL nor TP are altered. This reduces platform frictions and preserves the original trade thesis. The ForestSpirit shield governs daily loss, cools down after streaks, and detects ATR spikes.
Why it stands out
-
Three clear entry plays:
-
Pullback with trend: touch bands/Keltner and resume.
-
Squeeze Breakout: Bollinger bandwidth contraction → momentum-confirmed break.
-
Mean Revert: flat regimes → snap back to balance.
-
-
TP/SL Seal (post-entry discipline):
-
UseTrailingstop = ON → only ATR-trailing may ratchet SL upward; TP stays fixed.
-
UseTrailingstop = OFF → no SL/TP modification after entry.
→ Fewer broker errors, cleaner exits, consistent R-multiple logic.
-
-
ForestSpirit (account protection): daily loss cap, cooldown after X consecutive losses, temporary risk step-down, and volatility spike guard.
-
Smart position sizing: Fixed lots or Risk% (USD-based SL). Close-only BE/Partial/Ladder exits—scale out without over-tightening stops.
-
Optional HTF confirmation: align with H1 EMA trend to avoid counter-trend traps.
-
Built for M15, market-ready: Spread/ATR/BBW gating, trading hours, Friday cutoff; suitable for Forex/XAU/CFDs.
How EJBM works
-
Pre-trade health checks: Spread, ATR (points), Bollinger Bandwidth (%), minimum history, and session filters.
-
Scenario detection: On each new bar (or instant mode), it evaluates Pullback / Breakout / Revert using compact thresholds.
-
Sizing & entry: Computes USD-based (or ATR-based) SL/TP per scenario, converts to points, verifies margin, and sends the order.
-
After entry:
-
Seal: TP is fixed; SL changes only if Trailing is ON.
-
Close-only exits: BE/Partial/Ladder/Time-stop close partial/full lots—no constant stop tinkering.
-
-
Protection: ForestSpirit watches daily PnL and volatility spikes to temporarily pause or step down risk.
Quick start
-
Timeframe: M15 · VPS: < 50 ms · Symbols: Majors, XAUUSD, liquid indices/CFDs.
-
Suggested setup:
-
UseUsdTargets = true , TP = 6 , SL = 3 (adjust for fees/spread).
-
UseTrailingstop : ON for momentum locking; OFF for strict, fixed exits (stronger Seal).
-
UseRiskPercent = true , RiskPercent ~ 0.5–1.0% per trade; enable ForestSpirit for daily protection.
-
UseHTFConfirm = true for H1 alignment.
-
-
Testing: Forward/demo 2–4 weeks to select symbols/sessions/thresholds.
Mini-FAQ
-
Does it use Grid/Martingale/forced Hedge? No. Two-sided positioning is optional via AllowHedgeBothSides , but this is not grid/marti.
-
Why keep TP fixed? The Seal preserves initial R logic and reduces platform frictions.
-
When to enable Trailing? In momentum phases. Keep OFF if you prefer static, USD-defined exits.
Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Test on demo before going live. Past performance does not guarantee future results.