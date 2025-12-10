Dorothy Web Spider V297I4 HydraFlow Autopilot

Description (English)

Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider - HydraFlow Autopilot (V2.9.7)

Slogan: Multi-Market Volatility Hunter with Intelligent Flow Technology.

🔥 Overview

Are you looking for an automated trading assistant that adapts like water? Introducing Dorothy Web Spider (DWS) - HydraFlow Autopilot Edition.

Unlike rigid traditional EAs, DWS operates on a "Spider Web" mechanism combined with "Waterflow" logic. The EA automatically scans market volatility, identifies trends, and places smart "price traps" (Pending Orders). Whether you are trading Forex, Gold (XAU), or Crypto, Dorothy handles it smoothly and efficiently.

🌟 Key Features & Benefits

1. HydraFlow Autopilot (Adaptive Automation) Forget about tweaking complex settings daily. The Autopilot mode allows the EA to automatically adjust grid spacing, execution speed, and sensitivity based on the real-time volatility (ATR) of each pair. It stays calm during ranging markets and acts decisively during breakouts.

2. Waterflow Risk Technology (USD-Based Logic) Instead of complex Pip calculations, DWS allows you to set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) targets directly in USD currency.

Example: Want $10 profit per trade? The EA calculates exactly how many points are needed based on your lot size. Intuitive and precise risk management.

3. FireShield Protection System Safety is our #1 priority. The FireShield feature protects your equity from stormy market days:

Daily Loss Cap: Automatically stops trading for the day if losses hit your defined limit (e.g., -$50).

Cooldown Mode: Detects consecutive losses and pauses trading to prevent "revenge trading" spirals.

4. Multi-Market Optimization

Forex Mode: Tuned for quick scalping and momentum catching.

Gold (XAU) Mode: Wider grids and higher tolerance for Gold's explosive volatility.

Crypto Mode: Automatically detects crypto pairs (BTC, ETH, SOL...) and adjusts spread checks and tick sizes accordingly.

5. Smart Exits Built-in Trailing Stop, Break-even function, and Partial Close logic ensure you lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor.

⚙️ How It Works (Simplified)

Scan: The EA continuously monitors the market for price compression or volatility breakouts. Web Deploy: Instead of instant reckless entries, it places Pending Orders at strategic levels (The Spider Web). Engage: Once price triggers a trap, the order is live with hard TP and SL attached. Manage: The EA manages the trade dynamically, trailing the stop loss to protect profits or cutting losses if safety protocols are breached.

📥 Installation Guide (3 Simple Steps)

Download: Save the .ex4 file to your computer. Install to MT4: Open MT4, go to File -> Open Data Folder .

Navigate to MQL4 -> Experts and paste the file there.

Go back to MT4, right-click inside the Navigator window and select Refresh . Launch: Open the chart of your desired pair (Recommended M15 or H1).

Drag and drop "Dorothy Web Spider" onto the chart.

In the Common tab, check Allow Live Trading .

In the Inputs tab, adjust TradeLots (Risk) and Magicnumber if needed, then click OK.

Ensure the AutoTrading button on the toolbar is Green.

💡 Recommendations