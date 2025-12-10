Dorothy Web Spider V297I4 HydraFlow Autopilot

Description (English)

Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider - HydraFlow Autopilot (V2.9.7)

Slogan: Multi-Market Volatility Hunter with Intelligent Flow Technology.

🔥 Overview

Are you looking for an automated trading assistant that adapts like water? Introducing Dorothy Web Spider (DWS) - HydraFlow Autopilot Edition.

Unlike rigid traditional EAs, DWS operates on a "Spider Web" mechanism combined with "Waterflow" logic. The EA automatically scans market volatility, identifies trends, and places smart "price traps" (Pending Orders). Whether you are trading Forex, Gold (XAU), or Crypto, Dorothy handles it smoothly and efficiently.

🌟 Key Features & Benefits

1. HydraFlow Autopilot (Adaptive Automation) Forget about tweaking complex settings daily. The Autopilot mode allows the EA to automatically adjust grid spacing, execution speed, and sensitivity based on the real-time volatility (ATR) of each pair. It stays calm during ranging markets and acts decisively during breakouts.

2. Waterflow Risk Technology (USD-Based Logic) Instead of complex Pip calculations, DWS allows you to set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) targets directly in USD currency.

  • Example: Want $10 profit per trade? The EA calculates exactly how many points are needed based on your lot size. Intuitive and precise risk management.

3. FireShield Protection System Safety is our #1 priority. The FireShield feature protects your equity from stormy market days:

  • Daily Loss Cap: Automatically stops trading for the day if losses hit your defined limit (e.g., -$50).

  • Cooldown Mode: Detects consecutive losses and pauses trading to prevent "revenge trading" spirals.

4. Multi-Market Optimization

  • Forex Mode: Tuned for quick scalping and momentum catching.

  • Gold (XAU) Mode: Wider grids and higher tolerance for Gold's explosive volatility.

  • Crypto Mode: Automatically detects crypto pairs (BTC, ETH, SOL...) and adjusts spread checks and tick sizes accordingly.

5. Smart Exits Built-in Trailing Stop, Break-even function, and Partial Close logic ensure you lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor.

⚙️ How It Works (Simplified)

  1. Scan: The EA continuously monitors the market for price compression or volatility breakouts.

  2. Web Deploy: Instead of instant reckless entries, it places Pending Orders at strategic levels (The Spider Web).

  3. Engage: Once price triggers a trap, the order is live with hard TP and SL attached.

  4. Manage: The EA manages the trade dynamically, trailing the stop loss to protect profits or cutting losses if safety protocols are breached.

📥 Installation Guide (3 Simple Steps)

  1. Download: Save the .ex4 file to your computer.

  2. Install to MT4:

    • Open MT4, go to File -> Open Data Folder .

    • Navigate to MQL4 -> Experts and paste the file there.

    • Go back to MT4, right-click inside the Navigator window and select Refresh .

  3. Launch:

    • Open the chart of your desired pair (Recommended M15 or H1).

    • Drag and drop "Dorothy Web Spider" onto the chart.

    • In the Common tab, check Allow Live Trading.

    • In the Inputs tab, adjust TradeLots (Risk) and Magicnumber if needed, then click OK.

    • Ensure the AutoTrading button on the toolbar is Green.

💡 Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1 is optimal.

  • Pairs: Majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), and major Cryptos (BTCUSD).

  • Balance: Minimum $200 for Cent accounts or $1000 for Standard accounts (starting at 0.01 lots).

  • VPS: A VPS is highly recommended for 24/5 uptime (or 24/7 for Crypto).


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Nebula Drifter Eclipse AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description (English) Product Name: Nebula Drifter Eclipse – Institutional Mean Reversion System [Subtitle: Statistical Trend Pullback | Advanced Position Sizing | Prop Firm Compliant] EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Nebula Drifter Eclipse is an algorithmic trading solution engineered to capitalize on "Mean Reversion" opportunities within established market trends. Designed for professional application, this Expert Advisor (EA) avoids chasing breakouts. Instead, it mathematically identifies temporary price de
FREE
Ashen Mirage Protocol AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description (English) Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol – Contrarian Trap Trading System [Subtitle: Trade False Breakouts | Smart Mean Reversion | Prop Firm Safe] ️ Overview: See Through the Illusion Most traders lose money chasing breakouts that fail. They buy the top and sell the bottom. This phenomenon is known as a "Mirage." Ashen Mirage Protocol is designed to capitalize on these failures. It is a specialized Contrarian system that hunts for "Liquidity Grabs" and "Stop Hunts." It waits
FREE
Emerald Jungle BandMaster
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description (English) Emerald Jungle BandMaster (EJBM) v2.8.7 is an MT4 M15 expert advisor that trades trend pullbacks, squeeze breakouts, and mean-reversion setups. It applies strict execution discipline through a TP/SL sealing mechanism: after entry, TP is never modified, and SL may only change if the trailing module is enabled. This reduces broker conflicts and preserves the initial risk–reward logic. Trade Logic The EA evaluates market conditions once per bar (or instant mode) and may ente
FREE
Aether GannFlow Scalper Market
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description (English) Aether GannFlow – Scalper Market v2 (MT4) is a lightweight scalping EA for M5/M15 that combines EMA trend direction, RSI pullbacks, and ADX strength, with optional MACD/Stochastic confirmation. Entries are taken only in alignment with GannFan direction. The system uses ATR-based SL/TP and optional ATR trailing, with spread/ATR filters, daily and order limits, and a margin-controlled position sizer to reduce error 134. Core Logic Trend direction from Fast/Slow EMA (21/50 by
FREE
Quantum Howl Seraph AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description (English) Product Name: Quantum Howl Seraph – Scientific Volatility & Volume System [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | MFI Volume Filter | Time-Decay Exit Protocol] ️ Overview: Precision in Chaos Price is the vehicle, but Volume is the fuel. Most breakout strategies fail because they trade on "empty tanks"—price moves without volume support. Quantum Howl Seraph is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to capture high-probability volatility explosions by combining Price Compres
FREE
Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro (MT4, Market-ready) v1.0.2  is a  lightweight, Market-compliant  scalping EA that trades  Elliott via ZigZag —targeting  wave-3  entries within  Fib 0.382–0.618 . It stacks  EMA(34/89) + RSI 50 + ADX  filters, uses  ATR-based SL/TP & trailing ,  Spread/ATR filter ,  Margin-Guard  (avoid 134),  Health-gate  (market health score),  Auto-Profile  (Forex/XAU/Crypto), and a  new-bar engine  with a minimal single Health label. No DLL/WebRequest, qu
FREE
Silent Oracle Reverb AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description (English) Product Name: Silent Oracle Reverb – Mean Reversion Sniper System [Subtitle: Keltner Channel Logic | RSI(2) Precision | Prop Firm Safe] Overview: The Art of Silence In a noisy market, Silent Oracle Reverb waits in the shadows. It does not overtrade. It observes. Built on the "Rubber Band Theory," this Expert Advisor exploits the inevitable snap-back of price. When the market is overextended beyond the Keltner Channels and the Oracle indicator (RSI 2) screams exhaustion,
FREE
Aether GannFlow TriConfirm Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 (MT4) is a lightweight, Market-compliant scalping EA. Its TriConfirm stack blends EMA(34/89) for trend, RSI 50 + ADX for regime filtering, and a CCI pullback cross for precise entries. It features ATR-based SL/TP & trailing , spread/volatility filters , margin-guard (avoid 134), a new-bar engine , optional GannFan UI, and quiet logs. Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 is a lightweight, MQL-Market-compliant MT4 scalper built on a TriConfirm
FREE
Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION Dorothy Web Spider V292 – Smart Adaptive Scalper (Aether-Engine) is a lightweight, Market-ready MT4 scalper centered on Slim Inputs . It deploys ATR + RSI-driven grid with USD targets (auto-converted to points) plus ± jitter , blends ATR multipliers and ATR trailing , and features Auto-Profile (Forex/XAU/Crypto), Adaptive Tuning (dynamic RSI thresholds & grid spacing from ADX and ATR/Spread), health-gate , spread/vol filters , a new-bar engine , pending-expiry cleanup, and
TempestLightning Elliott Wave Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION TempestLightning – Elliott Wave Pro (MT4) v2.6 trades Elliott waves via ZigZag , stacked with EMA/CCI/MACD/Parabolic SAR filters and ADX/ATR + Market Health gating. It supports USD-based TP/SL , ATR Trailing (ON/OFF) , dashed Elliott overlay , SafeOrderModify (safe retries with micro-adjust on 130), and a Validation relax mode for testing. Market-ready : #property strict, Spread/ATR gating, daily/order/loss limits, new-bar engine with time throttling. 1) Overview & highlig
Inferno Storm v17 Final
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION Inferno Storm v1.7 Final (MT4) is an M15 scalper that blends Supertrend with Donchian breakout or EMA/ATR pullback (Keltner-like) plus MACD . It’s Market-safe : places orders with SL/TP=0 , then sets exact USD SL/TP once the Stop/Freeze distances allow. A single trailing ON/OFF switch (OFF ⇒ EA never touches SL/TP). Strong anti-130/131 , seasonality forecast , Fireshield (cool-off after daily loss), controlled pyramiding , and a clean dashboard. 1) Highlights M15 Turbo –
Permafrost Sentinel Cryostasis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
(EN) Description — Permafrost Sentinel — Cryostasis AI-Lite (MT4) Permafrost Sentinel is an M15 multi-mode scalper with an ice-core mindset : it freezes market noise , keeps discipline cold and hard , and releases trades only when conditions meet its “freeze point”. It auto-shifts between Trend / Squeeze / Mean-Revert , executes Market-safe (enter with SL/TP = 0 , then apply exact USD SL/TP only when Stop/Freeze constraints are valid), scales risk by signal quality, offers a single-switch ATR t
Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description (English) Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI – Institutional Volatility Breakout System [Subtitle: Advanced Trend Following | Strict Risk Management | Non-Martingale Architecture] EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation and executes trades on
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt