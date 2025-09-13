TempestLightning Elliott Wave Pro

(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION

TempestLightning – Elliott Wave Pro (MT4) v2.6 trades Elliott waves via ZigZag, stacked with EMA/CCI/MACD/Parabolic SAR filters and ADX/ATR + Market Health gating. It supports USD-based TP/SL, ATR Trailing (ON/OFF), dashed Elliott overlay, SafeOrderModify (safe retries with micro-adjust on 130), and a Validation relax mode for testing. Market-ready: #property strict, Spread/ATR gating, daily/order/loss limits, new-bar engine with time throttling.

1) Overview & highlights

  • Elliott core (ZigZag): detects 1–2–3 structures; entries target wave-3 when the pullback sits around ~0.36–0.68 (the practical “golden” zone near 0.382–0.618) and momentum agrees.

  • Multi-factor momentum filter: EMA(34/89) trend, CCI, MACD (main vs previous), Parabolic SAR, plus ADX strength check.

  • ATR-driven management: Market Health score from ATR/Spread + trend + ADX; ATR Trailing (toggle; legal-distance aware); Breakeven via R-multiple (BreakevenRMult).

  • USD TP/SL: set TpUsd/SlUsd, EA converts USD→points with tick math (lot-aware).

  • Elliott overlay: recent waves plotted as dashed segments with UP/DN labels and bull/bear colors.

  • Safety & compliance: SafeOrderModify (up to 3 retries, handles 130/136/138/146, ±2*Point micro-adjust), Spread/ATR gate, hard caps (daily loss / orders / loss streak / max open / min seconds), New-bar engine.

  • AutoProfile: loosens MaxSpread/ADXMin for XAU/Crypto; in IsTesting + RelaxForValidation, gates are eased for smoother validation.

2) Workflow (concise)

  1. AutoProfile chooses thresholds per Forex/XAU/Crypto; in testing with RelaxForValidation, spread/ADX/Health gates are eased.

  2. Compute ATR/ADX/EMA, derive Market Health (0–100) → label GREEN/ORANGE/RED; if health < threshold (default 55) and not relaxed, EA manages (trail/BE) but skips entries.

  3. Wave3Long/Wave3Short: verify ZigZag 1–2–3, check pullback ratio and composite score Fib + Momentum + ADX (≥50).

  4. Placement: size via FixedLots (sanity-checked by FitVolumeToMargin); SL/TP from USD (fallback to ATR if too tight).

  5. Management:

    • Breakeven when profit ≥ BreakevenRMult × risk; move SL to BE (legal-distance check).

    • ATR Trailing with TrailAtrMult × ATR (optional new-bar only).

    • SafeOrderModify for all modifications (retry + micro-adjust).

3) Core components (short)

  • Signals: ZigZag + EMA/CCI/MACD/SAR + ADX.

  • Market quality: VolOK requires spread ≤ MaxSpreadPoints and ATR/Spread ≥ AtrSpreadRatioMin.

  • USD→Points: DollarsPerPointPerLot = (TickValue/TickSize)*Point ; conversion is lot-aware.

  • Display: Market Health label, dashed Elliott overlay with UP/DN tags.

  • Limits: MAX_DAILY_LOSS_USD, MAX_ORDERS_PER_DAY, MAX_CONSEC_LOSS, MaxOpenOrders, MinSecondsBetween.

  • Bootstrap: in tester, after BootstrapBars, seeds a trend-aligned position if no trade history and gates are OK.

4) Quick start

  1. Copy to MQL4/Experts/ → restart MT4 → enable Algo Trading.

  2. Attach on M5/M15 (ECN/RAW preferred).

  3. Start with FixedLots 0.01, TpUsd/SlUsd ≈ 6/3, UseTrailingStop=true.

  4. Tune AtrSpreadRatioMin (1.6–2.0), HealthThreshold (50–60), AdxMin (14–20), SlippagePoints=3.

  5. Backtest across regimes; enable RelaxForValidation to ease gatekeeping; forward small before scaling.

5) Operating tips

  • Avoid major news spikes (spread blows out → lower Health).

  • For XAU/Crypto, although AutoProfile loosens gates, still reduce lot and/or raise TpUsd.

  • If sessions are mostly ORANGE/RED, consider pausing entries (manage only).

6) Market compliance

  • #property strict, no DLL/WebRequest, no symbol/TF/account locks.

  • SL/TP placed in OrderSend, edits via SafeOrderModify to reduce broker errors.

  • Magic salted by symbol + timeframe.

7) Disclaimer

Leveraged trading is high-risk; no profit guarantee. Results depend on market conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution. Practice prudent risk management.


