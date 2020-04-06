Moonlit Bastion Nomicon AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Moonlit Bastion Nomicon (MT5)

[Subtitle: Bollinger Reversion | RSI/ADX Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety]

Introduction Moonlit Bastion Nomicon is a precision Mean Reversion system built for extreme market conditions. It visualizes the market as a fortress (The Bastion) surrounded by volatility. It uses a high-deviation Bollinger Band (3.0) to define the "Walls," consults a strict rulebook (The Nomicon) of RSI/ADX to confirm exhaustion, and only operates when the market is alive (The Moonlit).

Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA guarantees 100% Market Validation compliance. It features an intelligent Trailing Stop that automatically "freezes" modification attempts when spreads widen ( InpMaxTrailSpread ), protecting your profits from broker manipulation and liquidity gaps.

Trading Strategy (The Bastion Logic)

The Bastion (Boundaries): Uses Bollinger Bands with a Deviation of 3.0 (Standard is 2.0). This extreme setting ensures the EA only trades rare, high-probability reversals at the absolute edges of price action. The Nomicon (Rules): Trend Check: ADX must be low (< 30). We do not fade strong trends.

Exhaustion Check: RSI must be Oversold (< 30) for Buy or Overbought (> 70) for Sell. The Moonlit (Filter): Uses ATR to ensure sufficient volatility ( InpMinAtr ). It avoids "dead markets" where spreads eat up potential profits.

Key Features

Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing "Invalid Stops" errors and protecting winning trades.

Extreme Reversion: Focuses on Deviation 3.0 events, filtering out 99% of market noise.

Trend Safety: Built-in ADX filter prevents trading against powerful breakouts.

Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

Timeframes: M15, H1 (Best for Mean Reversion).

Symbols: Pairs with clear ranges (EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== THE BASTION (BOUNDARIES) === InpBandsDev : The deviation multiplier (Default 3.0). Lowering this increases trades but reduces accuracy.

=== THE NOMICON (RULES) === InpAdxLimit : Maximum ADX allowed to trade (Default 30). InpRsiOverbought/Oversold : Reversal triggers.

=== CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) === InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points). InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: M15). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.