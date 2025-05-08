MA Semi Automated EA

"The settings are intricate, but make sure to take full advantage of them."

MA Touch and Cross Trade Focused Semi-Automated EA

This EA is specialized in MA touch and cross trades, with two MA exit conditions, one of which can also be used as a trailing stop!

The usage is entirely up to you!

I’ve never seen an MA trade EA with so many adjustable settings!

MA Entry and Mass MA Exit for Open Positions

Not only can this EA handle MA entry, but it can also be used for mass MA exits on open positions! You can select the timeframes for entry and exit, so it’s fine to set it on any chart timeframe!

For example, enter with a 1-hour MA touch and exit with a 4-hour MA touch, etc.

Entry and Exit Triggers

The EA can trigger entry when the set MA touches or crosses.

For exit, you can also specify the MA touch or cross condition.

Entry Only or Use for Mass MA Exit

You can configure the EA to either execute entries or use it to close all positions using the specified MA conditions.

Original Logic Settings for Entry

You can create original strategies, such as:

Entry after confirmation of reversal following a touch or cross.

Combination of two MA touches or crosses as the entry condition.

Flexible Timeframe Settings for Entry and Execution

You can choose the timeframe for MA judgment and for execution:

For example, if you're targeting an MA touch reversal on a 1-hour timeframe, the candlesticks will be larger. The reversal point may be far from the MA. To get a more pinpoint entry, set the execution timeframe to something smaller, such as 15 minutes. This way, the EA will react quicker to smaller price movements, and you can make faster judgments for cross confirmations.

Many Parameters for Customization

While the number of parameters has increased, you can now fine-tune touch, cross, and reversal confirmation conditions, allowing for precise and flexible control. It’s recommended to check the actual behavior in demo trading or the Strategy Tester to ensure everything works as expected.

Please Use It in the Experts Folder

Since this is an automated EA, please place it in the Experts folder for use.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EA Operation Time

After setting, the EA will stop and be deleted after the specified time has passed. EA will stop making trades, but any open positions (including stop loss and take profit) will remain.

This function does not work in the Strategy Tester and has no restrictions.

Entry

Specifies the entry type (Long, Short, No Entry).

If "No Entry" is selected, the EA will close all positions for the specified currency pair using MA exit rules.

MA exit and EA stop-close will be enabled. If parameters are changed, a new EA operation will be triggered, and new entries may be made even if there are open positions, so be cautious when changing MA for exit.

Entry Condition

Touch or Cross Confirmation.

Reverse Confirmation

For reversal based on touch, the open price of the specified candlestick at the touch point will be saved. If the current price surpasses that price in the entry direction, the reversal will be confirmed, and the entry will occur. If the direction is not a reversal, the touch will immediately trigger the entry. For cross confirmation, the open price of the candlestick after the cross will be saved, and reversal judgment will be based on that.

Reverse Recognition (0=Touch, Cross confirmed open price of the candlestick)

Settings for the candlestick for reversal judgment.

Follow Deeper Movements for Reversal Target (Valid for both Touch and Cross)

Updates the open price for MA touch (Cross) reversal recognition as the price moves.

Early Touch

Sometimes reversal occurs before the target MA. This parameter allows for touch judgment a few pips before the target MA.

More Certain Cross Confirmation Entry Judgment

When the candlestick closes and crosses the MA, a cross is confirmed. The entry occurs if the current price surpasses the high or low of the crossed candlestick in the entry direction.

Entry Condition Validity Period

For touch reversal confirmation and more certain cross confirmation, this parameter specifies the number of candlesticks for which the condition is valid. If reversal or cross confirmation does not occur within this period, the touch or cross condition is reset or the EA stops.

Post-Entry Exit Prohibition Period

Prevents immediate exit after entry when the MA for both entry and exit are the same.

If there are open positions, the latest entry time is considered.

0=Disabled, 1=Exit prohibited for the entry candlestick only, 2=Exit prohibited for the next candlestick after entry, and so on.

If Entry Cannot Be Made Within the Entry Condition Validity Period

true = EA ends (no exit or further actions).

false = Resets parameters and waits for the next condition. Be cautious as unintended entries may occur in this case.

Entry MA Timeframe

Timeframe for MA used for entry judgment.

Entry MA Period

Period for the MA used for entry judgment.

Entry MA Timeframe (for Touch, Cross, Reversal)

Timeframe used for entry decision based on Touch, Cross, or Reversal.

Timeframe to Execute Entry

The timeframe where the entry decision will be made. The validity period for entry conditions and the exit prohibition period are judged based on this timeframe.

Lot Size

The lot size for each trade.

Stop Loss in Pips

The stop loss value in pips.

Take Profit in Pips

The take profit value in pips.

Slippage

Slippage in points.

Use MA Exit

Whether to use MA-based exit logic.

Exit Condition

Select between Touch or Cross for the exit condition.

Exit MA Timeframe

Timeframe for MA used for exit judgment.

Exit MA Period

Period for the MA used for exit judgment.

Timeframe to Execute Exit

The timeframe where the exit decision will be made.

Use Trigger MA

Whether to use Trigger MA. Trigger MA allows for a two-step setup, such as entering after touching MA84 and crossing MA21.

Trigger Condition

Choose between Touch or Cross for the Trigger condition.

Trigger MA Entry Restriction

Even if Trigger MA is not used, this option remains active.

Over : Entry only if the price is above the Trigger MA.

Under: Entry only if the price is below the Trigger MA.

Trigger MA Timeframe

Timeframe for Trigger MA used for entry restrictions.

Trigger MA Period

Period for Trigger MA used for entry restrictions.

Timeframe to Execute Trigger

Timeframe for executing the trigger decision.

MA Touch to Stop EA

EA can stop when MA touch occurs. You can use two different MA lines for exit settings.

Close Positions on MA Touch to Stop EA

Whether to close positions when EA stops due to MA touch. If false, positions will remain.

MA Timeframe for EA Stop and Close

Timeframe for MA used for stopping and closing the EA.

MA Period for EA Stop and Close

Period for MA used for stopping and closing the EA.

Entry MA ↑↓

Offset value for Entry MA relative to the actual MA value.

Trigger MA ↑↓

Offset value for Trigger MA relative to the actual MA value.

Exit MA ↑↓

Offset value for Exit MA relative to the actual MA value.

MA Touch to Stop EA ↑↓

Offset value for MA Touch Stop relative to the actual MA value.

Use Entry Mail Notification

Whether to use email notification for entries.

Additional Notes

The EA executes one trade from entry to exit.

Only Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are used.

1 pip = 10 points.

Do not use negative values for parameters excluding offsets.

Changing the timeframe or currency pair will delete the EA.

Changing parameters such as MA after entry will restart the EA, so be cautious when adjusting settings.

If there are open positions, all will be closed when the exit conditions are met.

The EA should be placed in the Experts folder and used via the MT4 Navigator under Expert Advisors.

Warnings

Due to the large number of parameters, it's recommended to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account. The EA’s performance is not guaranteed on all environments.

The EA has not been tested for all currency pairs.

There may be issues when combining with other indicators.

The EA may not execute trades during fast market movements, such as during news releases, depending on the broker. Gaps may not be handled properly.

Moving averages change based on future price movements. Even if not touching the MA now, a touch may happen later.

No warranty is provided for any losses incurred through using this EA.

I'm not responsible for any losses incurred due to malfunctions or issues with this free EA program. Please use it at your own risk.






