Chaos Manuscript Oracle AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Chaos Manuscript Oracle (MT5)

[Subtitle: Fractal Prediction | Ichimoku Cloud | Cryo-Stasis Safety]

Introduction Chaos Manuscript Oracle is a visionary trading system that attempts to decode the market's hidden structure using Fractal Geometry. It acts as an Oracle, peering into the future using the Ichimoku Cloud, while deciphering the past using a deep Fractal Manuscript. By combining these two timelines with the raw energy of the Awesome Oscillator (Chaos Energy), it identifies high-probability reversals and breakouts with stunning precision.

Version 2.10 Update: The Cryo-Stasis This version introduces the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol. This advanced logic "freezes" all modification attempts when the Spread widens beyond a critical threshold ( InpMaxTrailSpread ), protecting your winning trades from being stopped out by broker manipulation or liquidity gaps during news events.

Trading Strategy (The Oracle Logic) The system operates on a 3-Pillar Predictive Model:

  1. The Manuscript (Fractals): It scans deep into history (24 bars) to find the most significant Upper and Lower Fractals. These are the key support/resistance levels.

  2. The Oracle (Ichimoku): It consults the Kumo Cloud (Senkou Span A vs B) to determine the Future Trend. It only trades if the future cloud confirms the current direction.

  3. Chaos Energy (AO): It uses the Awesome Oscillator to measure momentum. A trade is only executed if momentum is rising (for Buy) or falling (for Sell).

Key Features

  • Cryo-Stasis Technology: Automatically freezes Trailing Stop operations when spreads are high, preventing "Invalid Stops" errors and protecting profits.

  • Fractal Geometry: Uses a deep-search algorithm to find true market structure, ignoring minor noise fractals.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Best for Structural Prediction).

  • Symbols: Trending Pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === THE MANUSCRIPT (FRACTAL) ===

    • InpFractalDepth : How far back to search for key levels (Default 24).

  • === THE ORACLE (ICHIMOKU) ===

    • InpTenkan/Kijun/Senkou : Standard Ichimoku settings.

  • === CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) ===

    • InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points / 30 Pips).

    • InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 500 Points recommended).

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H4).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


