Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 (MT5)

[Subtitle: KAMA Trend Filter | Phantom Fractal Zones | Smart Margin Fix]

Introduction The market is driven by hidden levels that most traders ignore. Phantom Circuit Overlord is a specialized Trend-Following system designed to hunt these "Phantom Zones." Instead of static support/resistance, it identifies historical Fractals and expands them using ATR volatility to create a dynamic "Ghost Zone." Trades are only executed when price aggressively breaks out of this zone, aligned with the KAMA trend.

Trading Strategy The system operates on a 4-Stage Logic:

  1. Trend Filter (The Circuit): Uses KAMA (Kaufman Adaptive MA) to define the major trend direction. KAMA adapts to market noise, remaining flat during consolidation and steep during trends.

  2. Support/Resistance (The Phantom): Scans for the last valid Fractals. It applies an ATR Padding ( PhantomPadding ) to these levels to filter out noise.

  3. Volume Confirmation: Uses MFI (Money Flow Index) to ensure "Smart Money" is backing the move. Buy only if MFI > 50; Sell only if MFI < 50.

  4. Execution: Enters a trade when price pierces the Ghost Zone with volume confirmation.

Key Features

  • Ghost Zone Breakout: A unique volatility-based breakout logic that significantly reduces false signals compared to standard Fractal strategies.

  • Smart Margin Calculator (Anti-Error 134): Crucial Feature. The EA automatically checks your Free Margin before every trade. If you don't have enough margin for the target Lot, it intelligently scales down the volume to the maximum allowed size instead of failing. This keeps your strategy running smoothly on any leverage.

  • Dynamic Trailing: Features a built-in Trailing Stop to lock in profits as the trend extends.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for trend reliability).

  • Symbols: Volatile Pairs (GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NAS100) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters Please check the following settings to customize the EA:

  • === PHANTOM CIRCUIT STRATEGY ===

    • InpKamaPeriod : Sensitivity of the trend filter.

    • InpPhantomPadding : The "Ghost Zone" width multiplier (ATR). Increase this to 2.0 or 2.5 to filter more noise.

    • InpMfiPeriod : Money Flow Index settings.

  • === MONEY MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-lot based on equity.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade (e.g., 1.5%).

  • === RISK & EXIT ===

    • InpStopLossPoints / InpTakeProfitPoints : Hard SL/TP in points.

    • InpUseTrailing : Enable Trailing Stop.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf  Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


