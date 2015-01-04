(ENGLISH DESCRIPTION)





Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI – Institutional Volatility Breakout System

[Subtitle: Advanced Trend Following | Strict Risk Management | Non-Martingale Architecture]

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is confirmed.

Developing with a "safety-first" philosophy, this system is optimized for traders and proprietary trading firms seeking consistent growth without exposure to ruinous risks like Grid or Martingale strategies.

KEY FEATURES

1. Precision Breakout Strategy The core logic combines Keltner Channels with the Average Directional Index (ADX). The EA filters out market noise and executes orders only when price breakout aligns with volatility expansion. This methodology significantly reduces the drawdown associated with false breakouts.

2. Institutional-Grade Money Management The system features a built-in Position Sizer based on fixed USD risk. Traders no longer need to manually calculate lot sizes.

Mechanism: Input your maximum risk per trade (e.g., $50). The EA automatically calculates the precise trade volume based on the Stop Loss distance, ensuring strict adherence to your risk profile.

3. Safety Protocol (No Grid, No Martingale) Crimson Volcanic Overlord strictly avoids dangerous recovery methods. Every trade is independent, protected by a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit at the moment of execution. This ensures the strategy is compliant with the rules of most major Prop Firms.

4. ATR-Based Trailing Stop To capture the maximum potential of a trend, the EA employs a dynamic Trailing Stop adjusted by the Average True Range (ATR). This allows the trade to "breathe" during minor retracements while locking in profits as the trend extends.

OPERATIONAL LOGIC

Trend Filter: Analyzes the long-term EMA to determine the dominant market direction.

Consolidation Detection: Monitors Keltner Channels to identify low-volatility squeeze zones.

Execution Trigger: Buys/Sells only when price breaks the channel structure AND ADX confirms trend strength (Default > 25).

Exit Strategy: Positions are closed via Take Profit or the dynamic ATR Trailing Stop.

RECOMMENDED PARAMETERS

Timeframes: M15, H1, H4.

Symbols: Major Forex Pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices (US30, NAS100).

Key Inputs: InpUseRiskUSD: Set to 'true' for automated risk calculation. InpRiskUSD: Defined risk amount per trade in account currency. InpRewardRatio: Risk-to-Reward Ratio (Default 2.0). InpTradeComment: Custom comment for trade tracking.



CONCLUSION Crimson Volcanic Overlord offers a transparent, logical, and disciplined approach to algorithmic trading. It is designed for longevity and sustainability, prioritizing capital preservation alongside capital growth.