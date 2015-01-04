Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI

(ENGLISH DESCRIPTION)

Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI – Institutional Volatility Breakout System

[Subtitle: Advanced Trend Following | Strict Risk Management | Non-Martingale Architecture]

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is confirmed.

Developing with a "safety-first" philosophy, this system is optimized for traders and proprietary trading firms seeking consistent growth without exposure to ruinous risks like Grid or Martingale strategies.

KEY FEATURES

1. Precision Breakout Strategy The core logic combines Keltner Channels with the Average Directional Index (ADX). The EA filters out market noise and executes orders only when price breakout aligns with volatility expansion. This methodology significantly reduces the drawdown associated with false breakouts.

2. Institutional-Grade Money Management The system features a built-in Position Sizer based on fixed USD risk. Traders no longer need to manually calculate lot sizes.

  • Mechanism: Input your maximum risk per trade (e.g., $50). The EA automatically calculates the precise trade volume based on the Stop Loss distance, ensuring strict adherence to your risk profile.

3. Safety Protocol (No Grid, No Martingale) Crimson Volcanic Overlord strictly avoids dangerous recovery methods. Every trade is independent, protected by a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit at the moment of execution. This ensures the strategy is compliant with the rules of most major Prop Firms.

4. ATR-Based Trailing Stop To capture the maximum potential of a trend, the EA employs a dynamic Trailing Stop adjusted by the Average True Range (ATR). This allows the trade to "breathe" during minor retracements while locking in profits as the trend extends.

OPERATIONAL LOGIC

  • Trend Filter: Analyzes the long-term EMA to determine the dominant market direction.

  • Consolidation Detection: Monitors Keltner Channels to identify low-volatility squeeze zones.

  • Execution Trigger: Buys/Sells only when price breaks the channel structure AND ADX confirms trend strength (Default > 25).

  • Exit Strategy: Positions are closed via Take Profit or the dynamic ATR Trailing Stop.

RECOMMENDED PARAMETERS

  • Timeframes: M15, H1, H4.

  • Symbols: Major Forex Pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices (US30, NAS100).

  • Key Inputs:

    • InpUseRiskUSD: Set to 'true' for automated risk calculation.

    • InpRiskUSD: Defined risk amount per trade in account currency.

    • InpRewardRatio: Risk-to-Reward Ratio (Default 2.0).

    • InpTradeComment: Custom comment for trade tracking.

CONCLUSION Crimson Volcanic Overlord offers a transparent, logical, and disciplined approach to algorithmic trading. It is designed for longevity and sustainability, prioritizing capital preservation alongside capital growth.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Aether GannFlow TriConfirm Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 (MT4) is a lightweight, Market-compliant scalping EA. Its TriConfirm stack blends EMA(34/89) for trend, RSI 50 + ADX for regime filtering, and a CCI pullback cross for precise entries. It features ATR-based SL/TP & trailing , spread/volatility filters , margin-guard (avoid 134), a new-bar engine , optional GannFan UI, and quiet logs. Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 is a lightweight, MQL-Market-compliant MT4 scalper built on a TriConfirm
FREE
Aether GannFlow Scalper Market
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION Aether GannFlow – Scalper Market v2 (MT4) is a lightweight, Market-compliant scalper built on EMA trend + RSI pullback + ADX (optional MACD/Stochastic ), aligned with GannFan direction. It uses ATR-based SL/TP and ATR trailing , Spread/ATR filters , daily/loss/order caps, new-bar engine , and a Margin-Guard position sizer to avoid error 134 . Includes a safe bootstrap to seed trade history for Market review and a minimal UI (GannFan only). 1) Highlights Clean entry stack
FREE
Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro (MT4, Market-ready) v1.0.2  is a  lightweight, Market-compliant  scalping EA that trades  Elliott via ZigZag —targeting  wave-3  entries within  Fib 0.382–0.618 . It stacks  EMA(34/89) + RSI 50 + ADX  filters, uses  ATR-based SL/TP & trailing ,  Spread/ATR filter ,  Margin-Guard  (avoid 134),  Health-gate  (market health score),  Auto-Profile  (Forex/XAU/Crypto), and a  new-bar engine  with a minimal single Health label. No DLL/WebRequest, qu
FREE
Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION Dorothy Web Spider V292 – Smart Adaptive Scalper (Aether-Engine) is a lightweight, Market-ready MT4 scalper centered on Slim Inputs . It deploys ATR + RSI-driven grid with USD targets (auto-converted to points) plus ± jitter , blends ATR multipliers and ATR trailing , and features Auto-Profile (Forex/XAU/Crypto), Adaptive Tuning (dynamic RSI thresholds & grid spacing from ADX and ATR/Spread), health-gate , spread/vol filters , a new-bar engine , pending-expiry cleanup, and
FREE
TempestLightning Elliott Wave Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION TempestLightning – Elliott Wave Pro (MT4) v2.6 trades Elliott waves via ZigZag , stacked with EMA/CCI/MACD/Parabolic SAR filters and ADX/ATR + Market Health gating. It supports USD-based TP/SL , ATR Trailing (ON/OFF) , dashed Elliott overlay , SafeOrderModify (safe retries with micro-adjust on 130), and a Validation relax mode for testing. Market-ready : #property strict, Spread/ATR gating, daily/order/loss limits, new-bar engine with time throttling. 1) Overview & highlig
FREE
Inferno Storm v17 Final
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
(EN) FULL DESCRIPTION Inferno Storm v1.7 Final (MT4) is an M15 scalper that blends Supertrend with Donchian breakout or EMA/ATR pullback (Keltner-like) plus MACD . It’s Market-safe : places orders with SL/TP=0 , then sets exact USD SL/TP once the Stop/Freeze distances allow. A single trailing ON/OFF switch (OFF ⇒ EA never touches SL/TP). Strong anti-130/131 , seasonality forecast , Fireshield (cool-off after daily loss), controlled pyramiding , and a clean dashboard. 1) Highlights M15 Turbo –
FREE
Permafrost Sentinel Cryostasis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
(EN) Description — Permafrost Sentinel — Cryostasis AI-Lite (MT4) Permafrost Sentinel is an M15 multi-mode scalper with an ice-core mindset : it freezes market noise , keeps discipline cold and hard , and releases trades only when conditions meet its “freeze point”. It auto-shifts between Trend / Squeeze / Mean-Revert , executes Market-safe (enter with SL/TP = 0 , then apply exact USD SL/TP only when Stop/Freeze constraints are valid), scales risk by signal quality, offers a single-switch ATR t
FREE
Emerald Jungle BandMaster
Huu Loc Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description (English) Emerald Jungle BandMaster (EJBM) v2.8.7 is an MT4 M15 “rainforest” EA that hunts trend pullbacks , squeeze breakouts , and mean-reversion snaps, while keeping execution broker-friendly and risk disciplined . Its signature TP/SL Seal ensures that after entry only the Trailing module (if enabled) may move SL; TP is never modified . If Trailing is OFF , neither SL nor TP are altered. This reduces platform frictions and preserves the original trade thesis. The ForestSpirit shie
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt