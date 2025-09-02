Institutional Order Block Pro

Institutional Order Block Pro

Institutional Order Block Pro is an indicator designed to automatically detect and display order blocks on the chart. It provides traders with clear visualization of both bullish and bearish blocks, helping to identify areas of potential market interest.

Features:

  • Automatic detection of bullish and bearish order blocks.

  • Zone highlighting with non-repainting signals.

  • Works across multiple timeframes and instruments.

  • Plug and play no complicated setup required.

Use Cases:

  • Traders who apply order block concepts in their strategies.

  • Users who want to visualize institutional activity areas.

  • Applicable to forex, indices, commodities, and crypto markets.

Institutional Order Block Pro is a technical tool that can assist in market analysis.


