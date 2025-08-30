Multi Chart Multi Timeframe Indicator MT4

Multi Chart Multi Timeframe Indicator for MT4

The Multi Chart Multi Timeframe Indicator for MT4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for traders who want to monitor market activity across several timeframes at once. Instead of switching repeatedly between different charts, this indicator consolidates price action, moving averages, and other technical signals into a single panel, making multi-timeframe analysis faster and more efficient.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Multi Chart Multi Timeframe Indicator Specifications

Below is a summary table outlining the core details and features of the indicator:

Category

Trading Utility – Moving Averages

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Non-Repainting – Reversal – Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading

Market

Universal (Forex, Indices, Commodities, etc.)

 

Overview of Multi Chart Multi Timeframe Indicator

The primary function of this indicator is to track bullish and bearish market behavior across different time horizons.

  • When short-, mid-, and long-term timeframes confirm the same direction, a powerful ongoing trend is indicated.
  • When timeframes contradict one another, it often signals an upcoming reversal or a sideways/consolidating phase.

 

Bullish Signal Example

On the USD/CAD chart, price action remains consistently above the moving averages across all selected timeframes, validating a strong upward trend with successive higher highs and lows.

 

Bearish Signal Example

In the AUD/USD chart, both the daily and 4-hour timeframes show the price below their respective moving averages, pointing to sustained bearish momentum.

 

Adjustable Settings of Multi Chart Multi Timeframe Indicator

Key customizable parameters include:

  • Timeframe 1 – Timeframe 4: Select up to four different timeframes
  • MA Periods: Define long-term, mid-term, and short-term moving averages
  • WindowNumber: Panel display number
  • CornerX / CornerY: Positioning of the display on screen
  • Width / Height: Size of the indicator panel
  • SpacingColumns: Distance between mini-chart columns
  • CandleMode: Option for candlestick visualization
  • Colors: Define colors for long-term, mid-term, and short-term MAs, bullish and bearish candles, wicks, headings, and scales

Note: To ensure proper functionality, a specific font (included in the installation package) must be installed on the system before using the indicator.

 

Conclusion

The Multi Chart Multi Timeframe Indicator for MT4 provides traders with a consolidated view of several charts in one place. By combining lower and higher timeframe insights, it becomes easier to gauge overall market structure and refine entry or exit points.

The integration of different moving averages across multiple time horizons enables traders to evaluate the direction, strength, and sustainability of trends with greater precision.

