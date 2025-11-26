Ultimate Extractor

Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5

Extract. Transform. Analyze. Your Trading Data.

Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking.

What It Does

Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors, generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations, and tracks live performance metrics in real-time.

Key Features

  • Multi-EA Analytics - Track performance of unlimited Expert Advisors simultaneously
  • Real-Time Monitoring - Live tracking of open positions, floating P/L, and current drawdown
  • Historical Equity Drawdown - Reconstructs true equity curve including unrealized P/L from price history
  • Interactive Reports - Beautiful HTML dashboards with sortable data, sparkline charts, and heatmaps
  • Auto-Refresh - Reports update automatically at your specified interval
  • Per-EA Breakdowns - Individual analysis for each EA including streaks, win rates, and profit curves
  • Time-of-Day Analysis - Heatmap showing which hours are most profitable for each EA
  • Monthly Calendar - Visual calendar showing daily P/L across months
  • Withdrawal Calculator - Calculates take-home profits after tax and withdrawal percentages

Perfect For

✓ Professional forex traders running multiple EAs
✓ Prop firm traders tracking performance metrics
✓ EA developers analyzing strategy effectiveness
✓ Anyone serious about understanding their trading performance and receipt processing
✓ Automated report generation
✓ Data entry elimination

Why Traders Choose Ultimate Extractor

Complete Visibility - See every metric that matters across all your EAs in one place
Zero Performance Impact - Runs alongside your EAs without affecting execution
Historical Accuracy - Reconstructs true equity drawdown from actual price history
Professional Reports - Share performance reports with investors or prop firms

Ready to gain complete insight into your trading?


