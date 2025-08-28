Damiani Voltameter Oscillator MT4

Damiani Voltameter Oscillator for MT4

The Damiani Voltameter Oscillator for MT4 is a specialized tool built to distinguish between active, volatile markets and quieter, low-volatility phases. Unlike traditional indicators, it does not deliver direct buy or sell prompts; instead, it equips traders with valuable insights into the right timing for trade entries.

The oscillator is constructed from two dynamic lines: the green “volatility line” and the gray “noise line.” Their interaction highlights whether market moves are genuine or merely random fluctuations.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT4 Indicator Installation

 

Specification Table for Damiani Voltameter Oscillator

The key attributes of the Damiani Voltameter indicator are summarized below:

Category

Oscillator – Signal & Forecast – Volatility

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Continuation – Reversal – Range

Timeframe

Multiple timeframes

Trading Style

Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading

Market

Universal (Forex, Crypto, Indices, etc.)

 

Overview of Damiani Voltameter Oscillator

When the green line rises above the gray, the market is considered to be in a valid trend. Conversely, if the gray surpasses the green, conditions reflect reduced volatility. A horizontal red marker is also used to highlight stagnant or ranging price environments.

 

Bullish Scenario

For example, on a one-hour USD/CAD chart, the gray line initially holds above the green, with the red line confirming a ranging market. Once the green line overtakes, momentum shifts upward, signaling bullish conditions.

 

Bearish Scenario

On a 30-minute Binance Coin (BNB) chart, the volatility line crosses above the gray line while prices push lower. This crossover signals the end of the range, leading to a bearish breakout and downward continuation.

 

Settings of Damiani Voltameter Oscillator

The customizable settings for this indicator include:

  • Viscosity – Number of candles used to calculate background noise;
  • Sedimentation – Period length for smoothing fluctuations and maintaining continuity;
  • Threshold_level – Comparison benchmark between volatility and noise to confirm market strength;
  • Lag_suppressor – Feature designed to minimize signal delay.

 

Conclusion

The Damiani Voltameter Oscillator for MT4 is not a signal generator but a market condition filter. Its primary role is to eliminate poor trading periods in flat, low-volatility markets, while allowing traders to focus on environments where price direction is clearer and more actionable.

