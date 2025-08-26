Braid Filter Indicator MT4
Braid Filter Indicator for MetaTrader 4
The Braid Filter Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized technical tool designed for traders to analyze market trends and refine trade signals. Built on the interaction of multiple moving averages with a dynamic filtering algorithm, it provides a precise view of changes in price direction.
Using colored histogram bars in combination with a central blue filter line, the indicator highlights optimal trading zones for both buying and selling opportunities.
Braid Filter Indicator Overview
The table below summarizes the main features of this indicator:
|
Category
|
Momentum – Oscillator – Trading Tool
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Trend-Following – Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday Trading
|
Trading Market
|
All Markets
How the Braid Filter Indicator Works
At the core of the histogram is a blue filter line, which serves as the threshold for identifying valid trade zones. The location of the colored bars relative to this line determines the strength and direction of a trend:
- Bullish Signal: When green histogram bars rise above the blue filter line, it confirms bullish momentum, signaling potential buy entries.
- Bearish Signal: When red histogram bars drop below the blue filter line, it validates ongoing selling pressure, creating a suitable zone for sell trades.
Example in an Uptrend
On a 5-minute USD/CAD chart, green histogram bars increase in size above the blue line, reflecting strong bullish pressure. This steady movement forms a reliable area for entering buy trades.
Example in a Downtrend
On a 30-minute Gold (XAU/USD) chart, red histogram bars grow taller beneath the filter line, indicating stronger bearish dominance. This consolidation below the line highlights a valid sell-entry zone.
Braid Filter Indicator Settings
Below are the customizable parameters available for traders:
- MaPeriod1, MaPeriod2, MaPeriod3: Periods for the three moving averages
- AtrPeriod: Period used in ATR calculation
- PipsMinSepPercent: Minimum separation (percentage) between averages for signal confirmation
- ModeMA: Type of moving average applied
- ALERT: Enable audio alerts
- EMAIL: Send alerts via email
- NOTIFICATION: Push alerts to mobile devices
- MESSAGE TIMEOUT: Interval between alerts
- MESSAGE SUBJECT: Title for alert messages
Conclusion
The Braid Filter Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an effective solution for detecting reliable market trends and filtering weak trading signals. By merging multiple moving averages, colored histograms (green/red), and a central blue filter line, it provides traders with clearer insight into entry and exit points, enhancing decision-making in dynamic markets.