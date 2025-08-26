Valkyrie Scalper

5

Note: Talk to me for broker timing configuration because some brokers may have different time offset.

EA will not work well with some of the brokers like Exness.

Valkyrie GBPUSD M30 is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the GBPUSD M30 timeframe. It combines multiple confirmations, a unique 1:2 risk-to-reward structure, and strict trade timing to deliver consistent performance.

Key Features

  • Built with many confirmations for safe and precise entries.

  • Designed exclusively for GBPUSD M30 for maximum optimization.

  • Uses a 1:2 Risk to Reward ratio, delivering a balance between growth and safety that is rare in the market.

  • Achieves an incredible >75% win rate with that RR structure.

  • No martingale, no grid, no recovery system — 100% safe money management.

  • Advantage: it recovers itself naturally through high win rate + favorable RR.

  • Suitable for both personal accounts and prop firm trading.

  • The author will maintain and update the EA monthly to keep it in tune with market changes.

Recommendations

  • For best results, backtest from January 2025 (scalping logic is tuned for this period onward).

  • Always test on your broker’s demo account before going live to ensure settings and execution match.

Safe, efficient, and prop firm friendly.
Valkyrie GBPUSD M30 is an incredible scalper with professional-grade accuracy, designed for traders who want stable and serious performance.


İncelemeler
Abrarr GABR
43
Abrarr GABR 2025.08.29 19:19 
 

The support is more than wonderful from the developer and the bot is also very profitable and I advise everyone to buy the bot. Thank you for the more than wonderful service.

kimolxx
24
kimolxx 2025.08.29 15:38 
 

Excellent communication and assistance. The developer remained highly responsive, professional, and sincerely supportive during the entire interaction. Truly value the exceptional quality of service provided.

Valkyrie Gold Digger
Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Special Offer: Current Price $150 Valkyrie XAUUSD M30 – Smart Money Concept Powered EA Use 0 in the GMT time offset if your broker timezone is +3. Modify if your broker is above or below +3. Make sure you use the right lot size as per to your broker's given leverage to see trades. The EA may   not work with some brokers   due to execution differences. This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minutes timeframe , built on advanced Smart Money Concept (SMC) principl
Valkyrie USDJPY
Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Valkyrie USDJPY – Special Launch Price! Special Price 50 USD Valkyrie USDJPY – Precision. Safety. Consistency. Valkyrie USDJPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who value stability, safety, and consistent growth . It has been thoroughly tested and proven since 2020 , maintaining a 100% win rate for 5 years .  Key Features: Proven Performance : Unbroken 100% win rate since 2020 . Safe & Transparent : No Martingale No Grid No Arbitrage No Hidden Risky Strategies Best Pair
