Valkyrie Scalper

5

Note: Talk to me for broker timing configuration because some brokers may have different time offset.

EA will not work well with some of the brokers like Exness.

Valkyrie GBPUSD is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the GBPUSD. It combines multiple confirmations, a unique good risk-to-reward structure, and strict trade timing to deliver consistent performance.

Key Features

  • Built with many confirmations for safe and precise entries.

  • Designed exclusively for GBPUSD for maximum optimization.

  • Uses a good Risk to Reward ratio, delivering a balance between growth and safety that is rare in the market.

  • Achieves an incredible >82% win rate with that RR structure.

  • No martingale, no grid, no recovery system — 100% safe money management.

  • Advantage: it recovers itself naturally through high win rate + favorable RR.

  • Suitable for both personal accounts and prop firm trading.

Recommendations

  • For best results, backtest from January 2025 (scalping logic is tuned for this period onward).

  • Always test on your broker’s demo account before going live to ensure settings and execution match.

Reviews 3
Abrarr GABR
53
Abrarr GABR 2025.08.29 19:19 
 

The support is more than wonderful from the developer and the bot is also very profitable and I advise everyone to buy the bot. Thank you for the more than wonderful service.

kimolxx
24
kimolxx 2025.08.29 15:38 
 

Excellent communication and assistance. The developer remained highly responsive, professional, and sincerely supportive during the entire interaction. Truly value the exceptional quality of service provided.

Reply to review