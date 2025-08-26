Valkyrie Scalper

5

Note: Talk to me for broker timing configuration because some brokers may have different time offset.

EA will not work well with some of the brokers like Exness.

Valkyrie GBPUSD M30 is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the GBPUSD M30 timeframe. It combines multiple confirmations, a unique 1:2 risk-to-reward structure, and strict trade timing to deliver consistent performance.

Key Features

  • Built with many confirmations for safe and precise entries.

  • Designed exclusively for GBPUSD M30 for maximum optimization.

  • Uses a 1:2 Risk to Reward ratio, delivering a balance between growth and safety that is rare in the market.

  • Achieves an incredible >75% win rate with that RR structure.

  • No martingale, no grid, no recovery system — 100% safe money management.

  • Advantage: it recovers itself naturally through high win rate + favorable RR.

  • Suitable for both personal accounts and prop firm trading.

  • The author will maintain and update the EA monthly to keep it in tune with market changes.

Recommendations

  • For best results, backtest from January 2025 (scalping logic is tuned for this period onward).

  • Always test on your broker’s demo account before going live to ensure settings and execution match.

Safe, efficient, and prop firm friendly.
Valkyrie GBPUSD M30 is an incredible scalper with professional-grade accuracy, designed for traders who want stable and serious performance.


Avis 3
Abrarr GABR
43
Abrarr GABR 2025.08.29 19:19 
 

The support is more than wonderful from the developer and the bot is also very profitable and I advise everyone to buy the bot. Thank you for the more than wonderful service.

kimolxx
24
kimolxx 2025.08.29 15:38 
 

Excellent communication and assistance. The developer remained highly responsive, professional, and sincerely supportive during the entire interaction. Truly value the exceptional quality of service provided.

Abrarr GABR
43
Abrarr GABR 2025.08.29 19:19 
 

The support is more than wonderful from the developer and the bot is also very profitable and I advise everyone to buy the bot. Thank you for the more than wonderful service.

Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
513
Réponse du développeur Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh 2025.08.30 04:34
Thanks a lot! 🙏 It means a lot to me, and I’m happy you’re enjoying both the support and the bot’s performance.
kimolxx
24
kimolxx 2025.08.29 15:38 
 

Excellent communication and assistance. The developer remained highly responsive, professional, and sincerely supportive during the entire interaction. Truly value the exceptional quality of service provided.

Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
513
Réponse du développeur Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh 2025.08.30 04:34
Thank you so much for your thoughtful feedback! I’m really glad I could assist you and I truly value your support 🙏
aymanabuali
34
aymanabuali 2025.08.29 13:32 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
513
Réponse du développeur Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh 2025.08.29 13:40
Thanks a lot for your kind words! Happy I could help and really appreciate your support 🙏
