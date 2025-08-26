Valkyrie Scalper
- Experts
- Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
- 버전: 2.3
- 업데이트됨: 5 10월 2025
- 활성화: 5
Note: Talk to me for broker timing configuration because some brokers may have different time offset.
EA will not work well with some of the brokers like Exness.
Valkyrie GBPUSD is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the GBPUSD. It combines multiple confirmations, a unique good risk-to-reward structure, and strict trade timing to deliver consistent performance.
Key Features
-
Built with many confirmations for safe and precise entries.
-
Designed exclusively for GBPUSD for maximum optimization.
-
Uses a good Risk to Reward ratio, delivering a balance between growth and safety that is rare in the market.
-
Achieves an incredible >82% win rate with that RR structure.
-
No martingale, no grid, no recovery system — 100% safe money management.
-
Advantage: it recovers itself naturally through high win rate + favorable RR.
-
Suitable for both personal accounts and prop firm trading.
Recommendations
-
For best results, backtest from January 2025 (scalping logic is tuned for this period onward).
-
Always test on your broker’s demo account before going live to ensure settings and execution match.
The support is more than wonderful from the developer and the bot is also very profitable and I advise everyone to buy the bot. Thank you for the more than wonderful service.