Valkyrie Scalper

Note: Talk to me for broker timing configuration because some brokers may have different time offset.

EA will not work well with some of the brokers like Exness.

Valkyrie GBPUSD is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the GBPUSD. It combines multiple confirmations, a unique good risk-to-reward structure, and strict trade timing to deliver consistent performance.

Key Features

Built with many confirmations for safe and precise entries.

Designed exclusively for GBPUSD for maximum optimization.

Uses a good Risk to Reward ratio , delivering a balance between growth and safety that is rare in the market .

Achieves an incredible >82% win rate with that RR structure.

No martingale, no grid, no recovery system — 100% safe money management.

Advantage: it recovers itself naturally through high win rate + favorable RR.

Suitable for both personal accounts and prop firm trading.

Recommendations