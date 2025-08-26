Valkyrie Scalper

Note: Talk to me for broker timing configuration because some brokers may have different time offset.

EA will not work well with some of the brokers like Exness.

Valkyrie GBPUSD M30 is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the GBPUSD M30 timeframe. It combines multiple confirmations, a unique 1:2 risk-to-reward structure, and strict trade timing to deliver consistent performance.

Key Features

Built with many confirmations for safe and precise entries.

Designed exclusively for GBPUSD M30 for maximum optimization.

Uses a 1:2 Risk to Reward ratio , delivering a balance between growth and safety that is rare in the market .

Achieves an incredible >75% win rate with that RR structure.

No martingale, no grid, no recovery system — 100% safe money management.

Advantage: it recovers itself naturally through high win rate + favorable RR.

Suitable for both personal accounts and prop firm trading .

The author will maintain and update the EA monthly to keep it in tune with market changes.

Recommendations

For best results, backtest from January 2025 (scalping logic is tuned for this period onward).

Always test on your broker’s demo account before going live to ensure settings and execution match.

Safe, efficient, and prop firm friendly.

Valkyrie GBPUSD M30 is an incredible scalper with professional-grade accuracy, designed for traders who want stable and serious performance.



