Road Map V04 Indicator MT4

Road Map V04 Indicator in MetaTrader 4

The Road Map V04 Indicator in MetaTrader 4, by offering a systematic visual layout for evaluating and predicting price movements, is regarded as one of the more sophisticated instruments in technical analysis.

This indicator primarily emphasizes the wave-based structure of market prices, integrating factors such as overall trend direction, important retracement regions, and Fibonacci ratios to highlight optimal zones for initiating long and short trades.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Road Map V04 Indicator Table

The following table summarizes the core specifications of the Road Map V04 Indicator:

Category

Trading Tool – Signal & Projection – Levels & Zones

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Continuation – Reversal

Timeframe

Multi Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday

Trading Market

All Financial Markets

 

Road Map V04 Indicator Overview

The Road Map V04 Indicator automatically outlines bullish and bearish waves, giving a clear visual picture of market structure:

  • Blue waves illustrate buyer strength and the initiation of an upward trend.
  • Purple waves highlight seller pressure and downward momentum.

This configuration helps traders recognize pivot areas and potential trend-reversal points. Fibonacci retracement markers are drawn as orange horizontal lines, acting as critical support and resistance levels. Entry opportunities are additionally emphasized with blue signals for buy zones and red signals for sell zones.

 

Indicator in Bullish Market Conditions

A 30-minute chart of Gold Spot (XAU/USD) illustrates the bullish scenario.

Here, an ascending zigzag blue line indicates the emergence of an uptrend. When a green confirmation line appears near Fibonacci ratios such as the 76.4% level, the likelihood of further upward continuation grows stronger. Moreover, the consistent rise of swing highs and lows validates the bullish price structure.

 

Indicator in Bearish Market Conditions

On a 1-hour chart of the BNB crypto index, the bearish setup becomes clear.

The development of a descending purple wave reflects selling dominance. Once price reacts to resistance or a Fibonacci retracement line, a red confirmation line signals a valid entry for short trades. When this occurs, it often marks the continuation of the downward market structure.

 

Road Map V04 Indicator Settings

The settings panel of the Road Map V04 Indicator in MetaTrader 4 includes:

  • Max_Bars – Defines the maximum candles used.
  • Clr_Series_Up – Color assigned to bullish waves.
  • Clr_Series_Dw – Color assigned to bearish waves.
  • Clr_Tail_ZZ – Color for the ZigZag tail.
  • Clr_Fibo – Custom color for Fibonacci levels.
  • Clr_Prob_UP – Probability highlights for upward movement.
  • Clr_Prob_DW – Probability highlights for downward movement.
  • On_Nom_Series – Toggles wave structure display.
  • On_Fibo – Enables Fibonacci levels.
  • Sound – Turns audio alert on/off.
  • Alert_On – Text-based alert option.

 

Conclusion

The Road Map V04 Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is a specialized wave-structure analysis tool that plots Fibonacci levels, directional waves, and color-coded trade signals. By clearly marking potential reversal zones and trend continuations, it supports both trend-following strategies and countertrend trades across multiple timeframes.

