RSI Advanced The Mastering RSI

RSI Advanced - Elevate Your Analysis & High-Potential Trade Signals

Overview

RSI Advanced is a powerful custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to elevate your technical analysis and provide reliable trading signals. This indicator integrates a standard Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a sophisticated system of Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BB) applied directly to the RSI's data. Furthermore, it incorporates advanced divergence detection capabilities, empowering traders to identify potential market trends and strategic entry points.

Key Features

Multi-Layered RSI System

Base RSI Line is calculated with a customizable period (default is 10) and applied to closing prices. This line is typically hidden by default but can be made visible. Fast MA Line (Green) is a 2-period Simple Moving Average of the Base RSI line, designed for quick responsiveness. Signal MA Line (Red) is a 7-period Simple Moving Average of the Fast MA Line, acting as a signal filter. Baseline MA Line (Orange) is a 34-period Simple Moving Average of the Base RSI line, serving as the center of the Bollinger Bands and reflecting broader trends.

Bollinger Bands Applied to RSI Data

Calculated based on the RSI's data with a period of 34 and a deviation of 1.618. These bands help identify overbought/oversold regions within the RSI's movement and signal potential turning points when the Fast MA Line moves beyond the bands and then returns.

Clock Angle Signal Logic

When the Fast MA Line (Green) crosses the Signal MA Line (Red), the indicator uses a unique "clock angle" algorithm to assess the steepness and direction of the Fast MA Line at the crossover point. Buy Signals are generated when the crossover angle falls within the 12 o'clock to 2 o'clock range, indicating strong upward momentum. Sell Signals are generated when the crossover angle falls within the 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock range, indicating strong downward momentum. No-Trade Zone is identified if the crossover angle is between 2 o'clock and 4 o'clock, indicating sideways market or lacking clear trend, advising against trades.

Advanced Divergence Detection

The indicator incorporates algorithms to detect both Regular Divergence and Hidden Divergence between price action (closing prices) and the Fast MA Line of the RSI. Algorithms are enhanced to identify more significant "swing" highs and lows on both the price chart and the RSI by scanning a configurable range of bars. These divergence signals are further confirmed by the Signal MA Line (Red).

Diverse Trading Scenarios

Bounce from Overbought/Oversold (Case 1) - Signals triggered when the Fast MA Line moves out of the Bollinger Bands and beyond the 32/68 RSI levels, then returns.

Strong Setup (Case 5) - Combined with MA crosses, this signal occurs when the Baseline MA Line (Orange) is near the 32 (for Buy) or 68 (for Sell) RSI levels, pointing to high-potential entry opportunities.

Trend Continuation (Case 6) - Indicated when the Fast MA and Signal MA lines approach or touch the Baseline MA Line but fail to cross, instead bouncing off and continuing the established trend.

Sideways Market Detection (Case 7) - The indicator automatically identifies periods of non-trending markets (e.g., when the Fast MA and Signal MA lines are frequently crossing within the Bollinger Bands), advising traders to avoid entering trades during such conditions.

Visual Alerts & Signal Management

Clear Buy (lime green) and Sell (red) arrows are displayed directly on the main price chart at signal points. Users can customize arrow visibility, color, and size. Optional pop-up alerts and push notifications are available for newly generated signals on the latest closed bar. Includes strict filtering options and a minimum bar separation between same-type signals to prevent over-trading.

Customizable Information Panel

An optional on-chart panel provides a concise overview of the indicator's configuration and the current RSI value with its corresponding status (e.g., Extreme Overbought, Oversold, Neutral).

Benefits for Traders

High-Quality Signals combine multiple analytical elements to provide more reliable trading signals. Adaptable Across Timeframes works effectively on timeframes from M15 and higher, with parameters adjustable for various trading styles. Clear Visual Representation through indicator lines, arrows, and info panel makes market interpretation straightforward. Reduced Noise & False Signals through enhanced divergence detection algorithms and sideways market identification help filter out unreliable signals.

How To Use

The RSI Advanced indicator features well-organized input parameters, allowing you to easily configure the RSI period, adjust divergence detection settings, enable/disable alerts, and customize display options on your chart. Simply drag the indicator onto your MT5 chart and fine-tune the settings according to your trading strategy.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Type: Custom Technical Indicator | Analysis: Multi-layered RSI with MA and Bollinger Bands | Signals: Clock angle algorithm with divergence detection | Timeframes: M15 and higher recommended

Advanced RSI analysis with intelligent signal filtering for reliable trading opportunities.


Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (41)
Göstergeler
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Göstergeler
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Instal
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.67 (46)
Göstergeler
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Göstergeler
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Gösterge   Haven FVG   , piyasaları analiz etmek için bir araçtır ve grafikte verimsizlik alanlarını (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) tanımlamanıza olanak tanır, böylece tüccarlara fiyat analizi ve ticari kararlar almak için anahtar seviyeler sağlar. Diğer ürünler ->  BURADA Ana Özellikler: Bireysel renk ayarları: Alış FVG rengi   (Bullish FVG Color). Satış FVG rengi   (Bearish FVG Color). Esnek FVG görselleştirme: FVG aramak için maksimum mum sayısı. FVG bölgelerinin belirli bir bar sayısı kadar ek uzat
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Göstergeler
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Göstergeler
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi MT5 Göstergesi Heiken Ashi MT5 Göstergesi, standart fiyat verilerini daha yumuşak ve trend odaklı mumlara dönüştürerek, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel dönüş noktalarını daha kolay belirlemenizi sağlayan güçlü bir araçtır. Ana Özellikler: Net trend tanımlama: Yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerini farklı mum renkleriyle görsel olarak ayırt eder. Gürültü azaltma: Fiyat dalgalanmalarını filtreleyerek piyasanın ana hareketlerine daha net odaklanmanızı sağlar. Erken trend tespiti: Standart graf
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Göstergeler
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Qunity ADX Trend
Rodion Kachkin
Göstergeler
Trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then it`s bullish movement; if PDI is less than NDI, then it`s bearish movement; if ADX is less than or equal to the filter value specified in the parameters, then there is no movement state. Input parameters of the indicator: Calculate Timeframe - timeframe for calculation; ADX Type - type of ADX calculation based
FREE
Premium Trend Entry Pro
Amani Fungo
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Premium trend entry pro TZ Trade Logics, presents you,  the enhance version of Premium trend entry  This release, bring you much more relaxed trading state with advanced features for trend filtering and premium signal entry timings. For us, is not the creating of the product which matters! but continued maintenance and education to users. through our dedicated means of reaching to us, you will enjoy close guide on how to use the product and other relevant training related to trading.  This tradi
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Göstergeler
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
Göstergeler
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Göstergeler
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Göstergeler
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
Göstergeler
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Göstergeler
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Göstergeler
RSI ABCD Desen Bulucu: Teknik Strateji 1. Gösterge Nasıl Çalışır? Klasik RSI ile otomatik ABCD harmonik desen tespitini birleştirir. Temel Bileşenler Standart RSI (ayarlanabilir periyot) Tepe ve dip işaretleri (oklar) ABCD desenleri (yeşil/kırmızı çizgiler) Aşırı alım (70) ve aşırı satım (30) filtreleri 2. MT5 Kurulumu period = 14 ; // RSI periyodu size = 4 ; // Maksimum desen boyutu OverBought = 70 ; // Aşırı alım seviyesi OverSold = 30 ; // Aşırı satım seviyesi Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // On
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Göstergeler
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Curver Arrows
Francis Dube
3.75 (4)
Göstergeler
This indicator is a straight port of a well known MetaTrader 4 indicator that is freely available on the Internet. It does not redraw at all. It implements a type of breakout strategy. The arrows indicate market direction. Use the indicator on M15 charts and higher. The indicator draws two bands near price action and generates signals when the price closes below the lower band and also above the upper band. The indicator uses periodic highs and lows to calculate upper and lower threshold bands.
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
Göstergeler
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Göstergeler
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
