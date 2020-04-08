ICT Donchian Smart Mony Structure Indicator MT4

ICT Donchian Smart Money Structure Indicator MT4

The ICT Donchian Smart Money Structure Indicator integrates the Donchian channel, market pivots, and institutional trading concepts to evaluate and visualize price structure dynamically on the chart. Red markers represent Change of Character (CHoCH), indicating a possible transition in trend direction.

These signals are followed by zigzag patterns, which outline smaller internal swings and define the microstructure of the market. If the direction persists, light blue lines appear to confirm a Break of Structure (BOS), validating the new trend bias.

This tool is designed to pinpoint precise trade entries by interpreting price behavior around these key levels.

ICT Donchian Smart Money Structure Indicator Table

The main features of the ICT Donchian Smart Money Structure Indicator are summarized below:

Category Levels & Zones – Smart Money – ICT Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Breakout – Reversal Timeframe Multi time frame Trading Style Intraday trading Trading Market All markets

ICT Donchian Smart Money Structure Indicator Overview

Using a 20-bar pivot system, the ICT Donchian Smart Money Structure Indicator identifies key structural reversal zones, represented by horizontal or angled lines. When multiple pivots (usually 2–3) are broken consecutively, it signals a BOS event, reflecting significant market momentum and instability in the previous structure.

Uptrend Conditions

The chart example below reflects XAU/USD on a 5-minute interval. In a declining market, a strong candle breaking above the most recent minor high within the lowest range triggers a CHoCH alert via a red line, indicating a structural shift.

A new major high forms without setting a lower low, which then causes a light blue BOS marker to appear — confirming an uptrend has initiated. When the price surpasses consecutive 20-bar pivot levels, a structural void is created. The market then retraces slightly, forming an accumulation phase where the indicator highlights a discounted buy opportunity.

Downtrend Conditions

This illustration shows the AUD/CAD pair (corrected from previous mislabeling as XAU/USD) in a bearish move. As the uptrend weakens, the break of a recent minor low triggers a CHoCH signal with a red line, suggesting a shift is developing. After forming a lower low, the light blue BOS line appears to validate the beginning of a bearish trend.

When support pivots are breached and a structural gap forms, the market enters a pullback. The indicator then identifies a sell zone around the recently broken horizontal levels.

ICT Donchian Smart Money Structure Indicator Settings

Below is a snapshot of the customizable settings for this indicator:

Show DonChain : Toggles the Donchian channel display;

: Toggles the Donchian channel display; Show SMC: Toggles Smart Money Structure visuals.

Tip: For users preferring minimalistic setups, the Donchian channel can be disabled, focusing solely on structure-based elements.

Conclusion

The ICT Donchian Smart Money Structure Indicator is a high-level market analysis tool based on the Smart Money methodology within the ICT framework. It merges CHoCH, BOS, pivot breaches, and structural imbalances to immediately identify trend reversal zones and optimal entry levels.

Through the combined lens of fractal-based structure and Donchian channels, this indicator offers clarity on momentum shifts and market strength.