M1 Super Scalper

M1 Super Scalper is an expert advisor designed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets.

The M1 Super Scalper Advisor makes this experience easier with automated, well-thought-out trading strategies.

The main feature of M1 Super Scalper is trend trading!

Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M1
PropFirm Ready
Capital Min. $100
Broker Any broker
Account type Any, preferably with lower spread
Leverage From 1:500
VPS Preferred, but not mandatory


For testing and real trading, download and install the set file - Live.set

M1 Super Scalper is not just a trading tool, but a reliable partner in gold trading. Regardless of your experience, it provides a flexible and personalized solution that combines high accuracy and long-term capital protection. The integration of advanced analysis and proven strategies provides you with the opportunity to earn and confidently cope with all the challenges of the gold market.

Take the next step in your trading career - add M1 Super Scalper to your trading arsenal and discover a new level of accuracy, security and efficiency.

I wish you great success in trading!


