Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator MT4

Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4

The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is developed to automatically showcase Smart Money-related elements directly on the chart.

This expert tool adds a floating control panel, letting traders manage visibility for different analysis components. Each part of the panel reflects a vital market structure element, allowing users to toggle automatic drawing on or off as needed.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT4 Indicator Installation


Smart Money Concepts Expert Specifications Overview

Details for Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4:

·         Category: Trading Utility – Smart Money – Liquidity Zones

·         Platform: MetaTrader 4

·         Skill Level: Experienced Users

·         Indicator Type: -

·         Timeframe: Supports Multiple Timeframes

·         Trading Style: Scalping – Intraday – Swing

·         Market: Universal (All Markets)

 

Overview of Smart Money Concepts Expert

This automated analysis expert operates based on institutional order flow logic and liquidity patterns in the market. By applying structural elements like structure breaks, order blocks, fair value gaps, and related indicators, it scans charts in real time and overlays accurate analytical visuals.

 

How to Install the Expert on MetaTrader 4

A complete, step-by-step setup guide for this Expert in MT4 is available in a separate resource. Refer to the “Installing Experts in MetaTrader 4” tutorial for full instructions.

 

Activating “Allow automated trading” and “DLL” Settings

To make sure the Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 runs as expected:

1.      Open the Tools menu from MetaTrader 4’s top toolbar.

2.      Select Options from the dropdown.

3.      In the Expert Advisors tab, make sure to enable:

o    Allow automated trading

o    Allow DLL imports

 

Managing Smart Money Analysis Elements

The first panel segment controls core Smart Money concept displays. Activating any option automatically overlays its related graphic on the chart.

·         Zigzag Price Path: When active, price swing paths are plotted, highlighting key moves and reversals.

·         Breaker Block Zones: Enabling “BB” marks Breaker Block areas, generally appearing after structural breaks and price pullbacks.

·         Inverse Fair Value Gaps (IFVG): Displays zones in corrective phases showing supply-demand imbalances.

·         Killzone: Marks specific times with the highest liquidity and volatility.

·         Order Blocks: Automatically draws order block regions as shaded boxes.

·         Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Highlights price gaps using colored rectangles.

·         BPR Zones: Shows overlapping Fair Value Gaps zones.

·         Market Structure: Activating “M Structure” adds CHoCH, BOS, and other structure elements to the chart.

 

Custom Expert Settings

The second section of the panel lets users fine-tune performance and visualization preferences:

·         Candles to Check: Set how many candles the Expert processes.

·         Last Blocks: Display recent order blocks.

·         Untested Zones: Highlight untouched price areas.

·         Void Blocks: Show consumed block areas.

 

Conclusion

Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 serves as an advanced automated tool for identifying market structures, key price zones, and Smart Money Concepts. Its interactive control panel offers flexible selection and customization of chart elements, while its expert settings section provides complete behavior management.

