Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
- Göstergeler
- Eda Kaya
- Sürüm: 2.1
Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 5
The Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a highly effective tool for technical analysis, closely resembling the ABCD pattern. Classified under classic chart patterns, it is widely used to identify Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
This pattern is visible in both bullish and bearish market conditions:
• In a bullish trend, three consecutive downward price movements indicate a potential reversal to the upside.
• In a bearish trend, three successive upward price movements suggest a possible reversal to the downside.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT4 Indicator Installation | Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4 | Money Management + DrawDown Protector: Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro MT4
Indicator Specifications Table
The table below includes detailed information about the Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator:
|
Category
|
Harmonic Patterns – Support & Resistance – Classic Chart Patterns
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Continuation – Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday trading
|
Markets
|
Cryptocurrency – Forex – Stocks
Overview of the Indicator
The Three Drives Harmonic Pattern uses Fibonacci ratios to analyze price movements. Corrections typically retrace 61.8% or 78.6% of the previous move, while the following moves extend by 127.2% or 161.8% of the preceding correction.
Once all three price drives and two corrective moves are completed, the end of the third drive marks a strong reversal point—giving traders a reliable entry or exit signal based on market direction.
Bullish Trend Analysis
On the GBP/USD chart, the price first declines, then corrects upward to Point A, which aligns with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the initial drop. This resistance zone causes a further price decline. After reaching Point B, the price extends upward to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level, identifying the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone).
This point often acts as the beginning of a bullish reversal.
Bearish Trend Analysis
In the USD/JPY pair, the price initially moves upward, followed by a correction down to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at Point A. The price then rises again to Point B before sharply falling to the 127.2% extension level. This creates a PRZ, signaling the start of a bearish trend and offering traders an opportunity to place sell trades.
Indicator Settings
Here are the customizable settings for the indicator:
• Minimum Length of Wave (candle): Sets the minimum number of candles needed to form a wave
• Num of Previous Candle: Defines how many past candles are analyzed
• Show Lines: Toggles the display of chart lines
• BreakPivot: Activates pivot break analysis display
• Original Pivot to Broken Pivot (Pipet): Sets the distance between original and broken pivots
• Shift: Adjusts the chart position of the lines
• BullishPattern: Enables the display of bullish patterns
• BearishPattern: Enables the display of bearish patterns
• Style Of Line: Defines the line type
• Width Of Line: Adjusts the thickness of the lines
• Custom Color Lines (Bearish Harmonic): Sets custom color for bearish patterns
• Custom Color Lines (Bullish Harmonic): Sets custom color for bullish patterns
• Custom Color Of Text: Personalizes the text color on the chart
Conclusion
Built upon Fibonacci ratios, the Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator effectively analyzes price movements. Corrections retrace to the 61.8% or 78.6% levels, while subsequent extensions often reach 127.2% or 161.8%. After completing the three price drives and two corrections, the PRZ is identified as a key zone for market reversals.
This indicator is valuable for traders in both bullish and bearish conditions.