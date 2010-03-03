QuantLot Expert MT5

QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD

QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring.


LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA! 

Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free!

Here's how to claim your gift:

  1. Buy any EA from our MQL5 Market profile.
  2. Leave a review on the product page.
  3. Send us a message via MQL5 inbox and let us know which EA you'd like to receive for free.

Conditions:

  • The free EA must have a price equal to or less than the EA you purchased.
  • The free EA will be locked to 2 trading accounts (1 Demo, 1 Live).

This offer is limited to the first 5 customers who leave a review. Don't miss out—buy now and double your trading power!


Key Features

  • Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automatically analyzing Support and Resistance levels. It then uses the Stochastic Oscillator to confirm entry signals, ensuring high-quality setups.

  • Refined Money Management: QuantLot Expert employs a sophisticated dynamic grid system with an Auto Lot Sizing feature that adapts to your account balance. This adaptive system is designed to provide greater flexibility and risk control.

  • Proven Performance: With over a year of real account trading experience and a track record of consistent returns, QuantLot Expert is a reliable solution. You can verify its performance by checking the verified live signal linked below.

Live signal MT5 : Click Here

  • Backtested for Reliability: The system has been 100% backtested using Real Ticks data from 2015 to 2024, confirming its long-term viability across various market conditions.


    How It Works

    • Entry Logic: The EA enters a trade when a price reversal is confirmed by the automated Support and Resistance analysis, with the Stochastic Oscillator acting as a powerful filter.

    • Capital Protection: In addition to the dynamic grid, the EA includes a configurable maximum number of open orders to help manage risk and prevent excessive drawdowns.

    • Automated & Efficient: Designed to operate 24/5 without interruption, the system is fully automated and requires no manual intervention after setup.


    Usage Recommendations:

    Use all default settings. The only change needed is to set the LotSizingMethod parameter to AutoLot. This allows the EA to automatically adjust the lot size as your capital grows.

    • Symbol: EURUSD

    • Timeframe: M15

    • Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Pro.

    • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

    • Starting Capital: This EA requires a high capital of at least $10,000 USD to function effectively. We highly recommend using a Cent or Micro account (equivalent to 10,000 US Cents) to manage risk and get a better understanding of the EA's strategy before trading with a larger standard account.


    LotSize Setting

    • Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter.

    • For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 10000. This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $10,000 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.
    • For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 12,000-20,000 is recommended.


    Ready to Transform Your Trading?

    QuantLot Expert provides a powerful automated solution for navigating the EURUSD market. Get your copy today and experience the power of a finely-tuned trading system.


    Önerilen ürünler
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt