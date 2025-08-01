Sentinel AutoTrade MT4

Sentinel AutoTrade: The Reversal System for AUDCAD M15

Sentinel AutoTrade is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision and consistency on the AUDCAD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to capture market reversals and capitalize on price turning points. This EA is an ideal tool for traders seeking a reliable solution to generate consistent returns.


LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA! 

Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free!

Here's how to claim your gift:

  1. Buy any EA from our MQL5 Market profile.
  2. Leave a review on the product page.
  3. Send us a message via MQL5 inbox and let us know which EA you'd like to receive for free.

Conditions:

  • The free EA must have a price equal to or less than the EA you purchased.
  • The free EA will be locked to 2 trading accounts (1 Demo, 1 Live).

This offer is limited to the first 5 customers who leave a review. Don't miss out—buy now and double your trading power!


Key Features

  • Reversal Trading Strategy: Sentinel AutoTrade uses an advanced strategy that identifies potential price reversals. It initiates trades based on signals from Bollinger Bands and uses the Stochastic Oscillator as a filter to refine entry signals, ensuring high-quality setups.

  • Refined Money Management: The EA employs a dynamic grid system with an Auto Lot Sizing feature that automatically adjusts trade sizes based on market volatility and your account balance. This adaptive system is designed to provide greater flexibility and risk control.

  • Proven Performance: With over a year of real account trading experience and a track record of consistent returns, Sentinel AutoTrade is a reliable solution. You can verify its performance by checking the verified live signal linked below.

Live signal MT5 : Click Here

Sentinel Auto Trade MT5 : Click Here


How It Works

  • Entry Logic: The EA enters a buy order when a candlestick closes below the lower Bollinger Band and a sell order when it closes above the upper band. The Stochastic Oscillator helps to confirm these signals, filtering out false breakouts.

  • Backtested for Reliability: The system has been 100% backtested using Real Ticks data from 2008 to 2024, confirming its long-term viability across various market conditions.


    Usage Recommendations:

    • Use all default settings. The only change needed is to set the LotSizingMethod parameter to AutoLot. This allows the EA to automatically adjust the lot size as your capital grows.
    • Symbol: AUDCAD
    • Timeframe: M15
    • Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Pro.
    • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
    • Starting Capital: Minimum recommended capital is $1,500 USD or 1,500 US Cents.


    LotSize Setting

    • Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter.
    • For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 1500. This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $1,500 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.
    • For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 2000-3000 is recommended.


    Ready to Transform Your Trading?

    Sentinel AutoTrade provides a robust automated solution for navigating the AUDCAD market. Get your copy today and experience the power of a finely-tuned trading system.


