Centurion Reversal MT5: Precision Reversal Trading on USDCAD M15

Centurion Reversal MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for consistent, low-risk returns on the USDCAD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify and capitalize on trend reversal setups, making it an ideal tool for traders who seek a reliable and automated solution.


LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA! 

Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free!

Here's how to claim your gift:

  1. Buy any EA from our MQL5 Market profile.
  2. Leave a review on the product page.
  3. Send us a message via MQL5 inbox and let us know which EA you'd like to receive for free.

Conditions:

  • The free EA must have a price equal to or less than the EA you purchased.
  • The free EA will be locked to 2 trading accounts (1 Demo, 1 Live).

This offer is limited to the first 5 customers who leave a review. Don't miss out—buy now and double your trading power!

Live signal MT5 (Micro Account / Autolot 0.01 per 30)Click Here


Key Features

  • Precision Reversal Strategy: The EA uses a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands and the Stochastics Oscillator to identify high-probability reversal setups. This dual-indicator approach ensures that trades are initiated with precision and a higher chance of success.

  • Smart Risk Management: Unlike simple Martingale systems, Centurion Reversal MT5 employs a dynamic recovery strategy. It doubles the lot size after a loss to recover the drawdown and secure a profit. Importantly, from the 6th order onwards, the lot size multiplier is reduced to 1.5x to mitigate risk and protect your capital. The system also has a customizable limit of up to 8 open orders.

  • Flexibility & Customization: The EA offers a wide range of customizable options, allowing you to fine-tune the risk level, take profit, indicator periods, lot multiplier, and trading time filter to suit your trading style.

  • Reliable Performance: This EA has a proven track record, having been backtested with 100% Real Ticks data and showing consistent results.


How It Works

  • Entry Logic: The EA enters a BUY position when a candlestick closes below the lower Bollinger Band and the Stochastic is in the Oversold zone. It enters a SELL position when the candlestick closes above the upper Bollinger Band and the Stochastic is in the Overbought zone.

  • Smart Profit-Taking: The system is designed to take profit at a predefined target of 34 pips, ensuring that winning trades are closed efficiently.


Usage Recommendations:

Use all default settings. The only change needed is to set the LotSizingMethod parameter to AutoLot. This allows the EA to automatically adjust the lot size as your capital grows.

  • Symbol: USDCAD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Pro.

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Starting Capital: This EA requires a high capital of at least $5,000 USD to function effectively. We highly recommend using a Cent or Micro account (equivalent to 5,000 US Cents) to manage risk and get a better understanding of the EA's strategy before trading with a larger standard account.


LotSize Setting

  • Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter.
  • For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 5000. This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $5,000 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.
  • For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 10,000 is recommended.


Ready to Elevate Your Trading?

Centurion Reversal MT5 provides a powerful automated solution for navigating the Forex market. Get your copy today and experience the power of a finely-tuned trading system.


