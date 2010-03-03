NovaPivot MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
NovaPivot MT5: The Dynamic Grid Scalper for NZDCAD
NovaPivot MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the NZDCAD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Scalping strategy combined with a dynamic grid to generate consistent profits from market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring.
Key Features
-
Dynamic Grid Martingale Strategy: NovaPivot MT5 employs a sophisticated dynamic grid system with an Auto Lot Sizing feature that adapts to your account balance. This adaptive system is designed to provide greater flexibility and risk control.
-
Refined Money Management: The EA includes a configurable maximum number of open orders to help manage risk and prevent excessive drawdowns.
-
Proven Performance: The system has demonstrated consistent returns. You can verify its performance by checking the verified live signal linked below.
Live signal MT5 (Micro Account / Autolot 0.01 per 30): Click Here
-
Backtested for Reliability: The system has been 100% backtested using Real Ticks data from 2015 to 2024, confirming its long-term viability across various market conditions.
How It Works
-
Entry Logic: The EA enters trades based on its core scalping strategy, aiming to capitalize on small, frequent movements in the market.
-
Automated & Efficient: Designed to operate 24/5 without interruption, the system is fully automated and requires no manual intervention after setup.
Recommended Usage
-
Symbol: NZDCAD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Pro.
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
-
Starting Capital: This EA requires a high capital of at least $10,000 USD to function effectively. We highly recommend using a Cent or Micro account (equivalent to 10,000 US Cents) to manage risk and get a better understanding of the EA's strategy before trading with a larger standard account.
LotSize Setting
- Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter.
- For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 10000. This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $10,000 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.
- For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 12,000-20,000 is recommended.