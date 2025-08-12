VanguardPrime MT5

VanguardPrime MT5: The High-Capital Reversal System for AUDUSD

VanguardPrime MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision reversal trading on the AUDUSD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify high-probability reversal setups and generate consistent returns. This EA is built for serious traders seeking a robust and automated solution.


Key Features

  • Precision Reversal Strategy: The EA uses a powerful combination of leading indicators, including the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) with Bollinger Bands and the Demarker indicator as filters to confirm precise entry points.

  • Advanced Money Management: VanguardPrime MT5 employs a flexible dynamic grid system and an Auto Lot Sizing feature that adapts to your account balance. This adaptive system is designed to provide greater flexibility and risk control.

  • Backtested for Reliability: The system has been 100% backtested with Real Ticks data from 2010 to 2024 to confirm its long-term viability.

  • Active Trading Style: The EA is designed to find frequent trading opportunities, allowing you to generate consistent returns.


How It Works

  • Entry Logic: The EA enters a trade when its indicators confirm a price reversal is likely to occur.

  • Capital Protection: The system includes a configurable maximum number of open orders to help manage risk and control drawdown.


Recommended Usage

Use all default settings. The only change needed is to set the LotSizingMethod parameter to AutoLot. This allows the EA to automatically adjust the lot size as your capital grows.

  • Symbol: AUDUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Pro.

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Starting Capital: This EA requires a high minimum capital of at least $100,000 USD to function effectively. We highly recommend using a Cent or Micro account (equivalent to 100,000 US Cents) to manage risk before trading with a larger standard account.


LotSize Setting

  • Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter.
  • For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 100000. This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $100,000 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.
  • For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 150,000-200,000 is recommended.


Ready to Transform Your Trading?

VanguardPrime MT5 offers a powerful automated trading solution for navigating the AUDUSD market. Get your copy today and experience the power of a finely-tuned system.


