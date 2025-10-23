Aurum Synergy – The Dual-Engine Trend Master for XAUUSD (Gold)

Aurum Synergy is a sophisticated, non-Martingale, non-Grid Expert Advisor designed to methodically capitalize on prevailing trends in the XAUUSD (Gold) market. We believe in quality over quantity, focusing on capturing high Risk-Reward Ratio (RR) trades by riding sustained trends.

Live signal MT5 : Click Here





Usage Recommendations:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: Attach to the H1 chart.

Leverage: A leverage of 1:100 or higher is recommended.

Starting Capital: Minimum recommended capital is $1,000 USD





Custom Risk Control (Crucial!)

Aurum Synergy allows you to fully control your risk exposure for each independent system.

Risk_ST1 (System 1 Risk): Set your desired percentage of risk per trade for the long-term system.

Risk_ST2 (System 2 Risk): Set your desired percentage of risk per trade for the short-term system.

Users should adjust these values to their own risk tolerance. The Lot Size is automatically calculated based on the maximum loss in points (Stop Loss) and the percentage risk you define.





This powerful EA is built with two complementary trading systems, working in tandem to maximize trend capture across different timeframes:

1. System 1: Long-Term Trend Rider (H1)

This system is engineered to capture the most significant movements, aiming for high RR and long-lasting profit.

Asset/Timeframe: XAUUSD, H1

Strategy: Pure Trend Following.

Core Logic: Entries are triggered by candlestick breaks outside the Envelope indicator.

Multi-Timeframe Filtering: Trend confirmation is strictly enforced using larger timeframes ( H4 and D1 Moving Averages) to ensure trades align with the dominant market direction.

Secondary Confirmation: Uses Parabolic SAR (Psar) and ADX to validate the strength and direction of the trend.

Risk Management: Employs a robust Trailing Stop mechanism to lock in profits as the trend develops.





2. System 2: Short-Term Trend Hunter (M30)

This system complements the first by identifying and profiting from smaller, intermediate trends. It trades more frequently than System 1 with a slightly lower, but still positive, RR ratio.

Asset/Timeframe: XAUUSD, M30

Strategy: Trend Following on a shorter cycle.

Core Logic: Measures trend strength using ATR (Average True Range) .

Confirmation: Uses Envelope and Psar for precise entry and confirmation.

Risk Management: Also includes a Trailing Stop to secure gains.





Safety & Reliability – No High-Risk Strategies

Aurum Synergy is a safe, responsible, and professional trading tool:

NO Martingale: It never doubles trade sizes to recover losses.

NO Grid: It does not open multiple trades around a price level hoping for a reversal.

NO Dangerous Arbitrage: It relies purely on tested, technical analysis and trend-following principles.

Fixed Position Sizing: Orders are never compounded or multiplied; each trade is an independent, calculated action.





Verified Performance

The backtest results from 2020 to the present day demonstrate the strategy's consistency and high profitability:





Aurum Synergy is your solution for a stable, high-RR, and safe approach to trading Gold. Get your copy today and start riding the trends!