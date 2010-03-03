QuantLot Expert MT5

QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD

QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring.


LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA! 

Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free!

Here's how to claim your gift:

  1. Buy any EA from our MQL5 Market profile.
  2. Leave a review on the product page.
  3. Send us a message via MQL5 inbox and let us know which EA you'd like to receive for free.

Conditions:

  • The free EA must have a price equal to or less than the EA you purchased.
  • The free EA will be locked to 2 trading accounts (1 Demo, 1 Live).

This offer is limited to the first 5 customers who leave a review. Don't miss out—buy now and double your trading power!


Key Features

  • Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automatically analyzing Support and Resistance levels. It then uses the Stochastic Oscillator to confirm entry signals, ensuring high-quality setups.

  • Refined Money Management: QuantLot Expert employs a sophisticated dynamic grid system with an Auto Lot Sizing feature that adapts to your account balance. This adaptive system is designed to provide greater flexibility and risk control.

  • Proven Performance: With over a year of real account trading experience and a track record of consistent returns, QuantLot Expert is a reliable solution. You can verify its performance by checking the verified live signal linked below.

Live signal MT5 : Click Here

  • Backtested for Reliability: The system has been 100% backtested using Real Ticks data from 2015 to 2024, confirming its long-term viability across various market conditions.


    How It Works

    • Entry Logic: The EA enters a trade when a price reversal is confirmed by the automated Support and Resistance analysis, with the Stochastic Oscillator acting as a powerful filter.

    • Capital Protection: In addition to the dynamic grid, the EA includes a configurable maximum number of open orders to help manage risk and prevent excessive drawdowns.

    • Automated & Efficient: Designed to operate 24/5 without interruption, the system is fully automated and requires no manual intervention after setup.


    Usage Recommendations:

    Use all default settings. The only change needed is to set the LotSizingMethod parameter to AutoLot. This allows the EA to automatically adjust the lot size as your capital grows.

    • Symbol: EURUSD

    • Timeframe: M15

    • Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Pro.

    • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

    • Starting Capital: This EA requires a high capital of at least $10,000 USD to function effectively. We highly recommend using a Cent or Micro account (equivalent to 10,000 US Cents) to manage risk and get a better understanding of the EA's strategy before trading with a larger standard account.


    LotSize Setting

    • Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter.

    • For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 10000. This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $10,000 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.
    • For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 12,000-20,000 is recommended.


    Ready to Transform Your Trading?

    QuantLot Expert provides a powerful automated solution for navigating the EURUSD market. Get your copy today and experience the power of a finely-tuned trading system.


    Prodotti consigliati
    Forex Diamond EA MT5
    Lachezar Krastev
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
    Trade bot Smartic
    Dmytro Merenko
    Experts
    ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
    GoldenEagle
    Chantal Thys
    Experts
    GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
    Bolic Eagle EA
    Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
    Experts
    Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
    Maximum Infinity Pro
    Jatuporn Kamwang
    Experts
    Maximum Infinity Pro – EA Grid Avanzato per MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro è un Expert Advisor (EA) di livello professionale progettato per MetaTrader 5, che combina una logica di trading a griglia avanzata con una robusta gestione del rischio e strategie di entrata/uscita adattive. Questo EA è adatto sia ai trader principianti che a quelli esperti che desiderano una soluzione di trading affidabile, flessibile e completamente automatizzata. Caratteristiche Principali Sistema a Griglia Intelligente (S
    Tech EA
    Heiko Kendziorra
    Experts
    Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
    Ma Massaro
    Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
    Experts
    The Ma Massaro automated trading system is a trading system that uses the cross between Ma and Alligator indicators. But powerful in finding the point, position, time of opening an order. A neural network method was used to find the crossover weights of the two Ma's going back 14 periods. The weights were obtained from a 20-year retrospective test. mistake make consistent profits by trying to find the value that has the least loss point from retrospective testing Find the weight of Ma's crossove
    US500 Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    Experts
    L'S&P 500 Scalper Advisor è uno strumento innovativo progettato per i trader che desiderano operare con successo sull'indice S&P 500. L'indice è uno degli indicatori più utilizzati e prestigiosi del mercato azionario americano, che comprende le 500 maggiori società degli Stati Uniti. Peculiarità: Soluzioni di trading automatizzate:       Il consulente si basa su algoritmi avanzati e analisi tecniche per adattare automaticamente la strategia alle mutevoli condizioni di mercato. Approccio versati
    Aussie Precision
    Kaloyan Ivanov
    Experts
    Aggiunta la possibilità di modificare la dimensione del lotto e rendere l'EA il più economico possibile. Se lo acquisti, riceverai supporto e aggiornamenti futuri. Per favore, supportane lo sviluppo. Questo EA è pronto all’uso. AussiePrecision è un Expert Advisor (EA) sensibile al tempo per MetaTrader 5, progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute AUD/USD. È progettato per eseguire operazioni in momenti predefiniti e controllati, ed è ideale per i trader che desiderano automatizzare ingres
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
    RSI Auto Trader
    Harun Benge
    Experts
    The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (3)
    Experts
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Quick Deal MT5
    Vadim Korolyuk
    Experts
    QuickDeal — "because speed matters" Automated Gold Scalping Robot (MQL5) QuickDeal is a high-speed trading robot designed for automated gold trading in MetaTrader 5. It is ideal for aggressive scalping style on low time frames and can be a great tool for both beginners and experienced traders.  DOES NOT USE a grid or martingale. Stoploss and takeprofit are set for each trade. The robot trades during high volatility in the market, which allows you to make a profit in a short time.  Set file  in
    LL Grid EA MT5
    Leopoldo Licari
    Experts
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
    SmartRisk MA Pro
    Oleg Polyanchuk
    Experts
    SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
    GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
    Phichak Anuma
    Experts
    Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
    Prime Trader
    Abderrahmane Benali
    Experts
    PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
    Classic Market Surfer EA
    Buti Andy Moeng
    Experts
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    Golden Osiris EA
    Luis Corso
    Experts
    What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
    ComplexEuro Edge Pro
    Luke Anthony Coles
    Experts
    REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
    R1 Deep Seek EA
    Canberk Dogan Denizli
    Experts
    R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
    RSI Master PRO EA
    Luis Corso
    Experts
    RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
    EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
    Sergey Demin
    Experts
    Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
    Min Max CandleBot
    Felipe Lisboa
    Experts
    EA that operates with price action, through one of the most traditional setups on the market, using a pure price analysis. Optimized EA with very low processing load, ideal for small VPS, with easy plug and play. Strategy Analyzes the purchase and sale entry through the maximum and minimum of the current candles of the current timeframe. Risk management, with the possibility of daily gain and loss limits Multi currency, without any restrictions Settings available Start time to open operations
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Experts
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    HMA Scalper Pro EA
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    5 (2)
    Experts
    HMA Scalper Pro EA     è un robot di trading multifunzionale progettato per il trading attivo sugli strumenti finanziari più richiesti, tra cui le coppie di valute più popolari (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’oro (XAU/USD), il petrolio (Brent, WTI) e le criptovalute (BTC, ETH, LTC e altre). Al cuore dell’algoritmo c’è una versione modernizzata della media mobile di Hull (HMA), in grado di fornire segnali più nitidi rispetto alle classiche Moving Average. L’Expert Advisor reagisc
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (281)
    Experts
    Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Experts
    Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Experts
    Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (18)
    Experts
    Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Experts
    PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (118)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (18)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
    Scalp Unscalp
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.3 (10)
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (9)
    Experts
    EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.26 (57)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Experts
    VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Experts
    Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Experts
    Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (86)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
    Altri dall’autore
    Chronos Algo
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Chronos Algo: The Foundational System for EURUSD Trading Chronos Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD H1 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system that utilizes an adaptive and robust money management strategy to capture profitable market movements. Developed and proven over three years of live trading , this EA is ideal for traders looking for a time-tested solution to generate passive income from the Forex market. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any
    Gold Reversal X1
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Gold Reversal X1: The Smart Trend Reversal EA for XAUUSD Gold Reversal X1 is an expert advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe , specifically targeting major trend reversal points. This EA is built for traders who appreciate a strategic approach with a lower frequency of trades, averaging around 5 orders per month. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here's how to claim your gift: Buy any EA   f
    FREE
    Velocity Algo MT4
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Velocity Algo: Dynamic Grid Martingale for USDCAD M15 Velocity Algo   is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to operate on the   USDCAD   currency pair on the   M15   timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated   Dynamic Grid Martingale   strategy, which adapts its trading behavior to changing market conditions. This system is ideal for traders seeking a robust solution to capitalize on market volatility. Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Velocity Algo MT5 :  Click Here LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FR
    Sentinel AutoTrade MT4
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Sentinel AutoTrade: The Reversal System for AUDCAD M15 Sentinel AutoTrade   is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision and consistency on the   AUDCAD M15   chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to capture market reversals and capitalize on price turning points. This EA is an ideal tool for traders seeking a reliable solution to generate consistent returns. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice complet
    Prime H1 Trader
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Unleash the Power of Precision Trading Prime H1 Trader is a sophisticated, professional-grade EA engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This expert advisor isn't just another automated system; it's a meticulously crafted trading tool that integrates a powerful technical strategy to pinpoint optimal entry signals with high accuracy. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here's how to claim your g
    FREE
    Aether Algo MT4
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Aether Algo: The Smart Scalper for EURUSD H1 Aether Algo   is an intelligent automated trading system meticulously crafted for the   EURUSD H1   chart. Designed to capitalize on market momentum and volatility, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated combination of multiple indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here's how to claim your gift: Buy
    Chronos Algo MT4
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Chronos Algo: The Foundational System for EURUSD Trading Chronos Algo   is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the   EURUSD H1   chart. It is a sophisticated automated system that utilizes an adaptive and robust money management strategy to capture profitable market movements. Developed and proven over   three years of live trading , this EA is ideal for traders looking for a time-tested solution to generate passive income from the Forex market. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purch
    Centurion Reversal MT4
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Centurion Reversal MT4: Precision Reversal Trading on USDCAD M15 Centurion Reversal MT5   is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for consistent, low-risk returns on the   USDCAD M15   chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify and capitalize on trend reversal setups, making it an ideal tool for traders who seek a reliable and automated solution. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here
    Aether Algo
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Aether Algo: The Smart Scalper for EURUSD H1 Aether Algo is an intelligent automated trading system meticulously crafted for the EURUSD H1 chart. Designed to capitalize on market momentum and volatility, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated combination of multiple indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here's how to claim your gift: Buy any E
    Velocity Algo MT5
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Velocity Algo: Dynamic Grid Martingale for USDCAD M15 Velocity Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to operate on the USDCAD currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated Dynamic Grid Martingale strategy, which adapts its trading behavior to changing market conditions. This system is ideal for traders seeking a robust solution to capitalize on market volatility. Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Velocity Algo MT4   :  Click Here LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purc
    Sentinel AutoTrade
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Sentinel AutoTrade: The Reversal System for AUDCAD M15 Sentinel AutoTrade is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision and consistency on the AUDCAD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to capture market reversals and capitalize on price turning points. This EA is an ideal tool for traders seeking a reliable solution to generate consistent returns. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely f
    VanguardPrime MT5
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    VanguardPrime MT5: The High-Capital Reversal System for AUDUSD VanguardPrime MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision reversal trading on the AUDUSD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify high-probability reversal setups and generate consistent returns. This EA is built for serious traders seeking a robust and automated solution. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely fr
    NovaPivot MT5
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    NovaPivot MT5: The Dynamic Grid Scalper for NZDCAD NovaPivot MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the NZDCAD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Scalping strategy combined with a dynamic grid to generate consistent profits from market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice c
    Centurion Reversal MT5
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Centurion Reversal MT5: Precision Reversal Trading on USDCAD M15 Centurion Reversal MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for consistent, low-risk returns on the USDCAD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify and capitalize on trend reversal setups, making it an ideal tool for traders who seek a reliable and automated solution. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here's ho
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione