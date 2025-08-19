GoldenNight is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade XAUUSD during the calm night session.

The strategy is straightforward, and the code is robust. The EA may open multiple long trades between 19:00 and 23:00, with a grid feature allowing for one additional trade to optimize entries.

An adaptive trailing stop mechanism is implemented, utilizing a built-in ATR (Average True Range) indicator to dynamically adjust stop-loss levels.

The default settings are calibrated for XAUUSD pairs with two (2) decimal places. For pairs with three (3) decimal places, please request the appropriate settings.

Specifications:

Instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit: $100.00

Recommended Broker: ICMarkets (Raw Spread Account) or a similar low-spread broker



