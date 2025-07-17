Chronos Algo

Chronos Algo: The Foundational System for EURUSD Trading

Chronos Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD H1 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system that utilizes an adaptive and robust money management strategy to capture profitable market movements. Developed and proven over three years of live trading, this EA is ideal for traders looking for a time-tested solution to generate passive income from the Forex market.


LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA! 

Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free!

Here's how to claim your gift:

  1. Buy any EA from our MQL5 Market profile.
  2. Leave a review on the product page.
  3. Send us a message via MQL5 inbox and let us know which EA you'd like to receive for free.

Conditions:

  • The free EA must have a price equal to or less than the EA you purchased.
  • The free EA will be locked to 2 trading accounts (1 Demo, 1 Live).

This offer is limited to the first 5 customers who leave a review. Don't miss out—buy now and double your trading power!


Key Features

  • Advanced Trading Strategy: The EA's core strategy combines multiple technical indicators—including Heiken Ashi, MACD, RSI, CCI, and ADX—to identify precise entry points and potential trend reversals.

  • Refined Money Management: Chronos Algo employs a dynamic grid strategy with an Auto Lot Sizing feature that automatically adjusts trade sizes and grid spacing based on market volatility and your account balance. This adaptive system is designed to provide greater flexibility and risk control.

  • Proven Performance: With over three years of live trading history and a track record of consistent returns, Chronos Algo provides a reliable solution. You can verify its performance by checking the verified live signal linked below.

Live signal MT4 : Click Here

Live signal MT5 : Click Here

Chronos Algo MT4 : Click Here


How It Works

  • Entry Logic: The EA enters a trade when a bullish or bearish reversal is confirmed by its key indicators. This ensures that trades are initiated based on a high-probability setup.

  • Capital Protection: In addition to the dynamic grid, the EA includes an Auto Lot Sizing feature and a maximum number of open orders limit to help manage risk and prevent excessive drawdowns.

  • Backtested for Reliability: The system has been backtested with 100% Real Ticks data from 2013 to 2024, confirming its viability across various market conditions.


Usage Recommendations:

Use all default settings. The only change needed is to set the LotSizingMethod parameter to AutoLot. This allows the EA to automatically adjust the lot size as your capital grows.
  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts (e.g., ECN, Raw, or Pro).
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Starting Capital: A minimum of $1,000 USD or 1,000 US Cents is recommended.


LotSize Setting

  • Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter.

  • For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 1000. This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $1,000 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.

  • For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 1500-2000 is recommended.


Ready to Transform Your Trading?

Chronos Algo provides a robust automated solution for navigating the EURUSD market. Get your copy today and experience the power of a finely-tuned trading system.


Songkiet Manoharn
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Uzman Danışmanlar
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
Jade Emperor
Kwong Yuan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello everyone, Jade Emperor EA is a breakthrough MQL5 expert advisor. It is a price trend EA. It does not require any AI, neural networks, or any indicators. It will change the way you trade the famous XAUUSD (gold)! It is very easy to understand, install and run. Current price: $699. For every 10 purchases, the price will increase by $100. Final price $4999 Jade Emperor EA is a price trend EA . It does not require any AI, neural network, or any indicators. Jade Emperor EA adopts a unique
PowerFlow
Warin Wongdao
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA focuses on placing a large number of orders to generate rebates and secure quick profits. It only opens trades in the direction of the trend, which is determined based on historical statistics. You can enable either Buy-only or Sell-only mode. For gold trading, it is recommended to enable Buy-only mode. If the trade goes against the intended direction, the EA will initiate recovery trades at set intervals while also taking profits in the opposite direction. Martingale can be enabled, wit
Maka Maka Multi EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Uzman Danışmanlar
Special Offer – Limited Time Only! When you purchase Maka Maka Multi EA (Lifetime License) , you will receive our XAUUSD LifeHack Prime EA completely FREE . Product Link Terms & Conditions: Valid for   one account number activation only Offer applies to   lifetime purchase   users After completing your purchase, please send us a   personal message   for activation Don’t miss out – this exclusive offer is available for a   limited time only! Unleash the power of portfolio trading with the Maka
Indices Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prop Firm ve Bireysel Yatırımcılar için Nihai Robot (US30, NAS100, US500) - Aylık sadece 34$’lık basit bir abonelik. Büyük endekslerdeki kârlı hareketleri kaçırmaktan yoruldunuz mu? Prop firmalarının drawdown kurallarıyla mı mücadele ediyorsunuz? Bırakın profesyonel bir araç ağır işi sizin yerinize yapsın. Indices Pulse , küresel endekslerin volatilitesini fethetmek için titizlikle tasarlanmış, MetaTrader 5 için güçlü, tam otomatik bir Uzman Danışman'dır (EA). Bu sadece başka bir EA değil; yüks
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SpectraCore Genesis Altın için tasarlandı. Hassasiyet için geliştirildi. Diğerleri tereddüt ederken o harekete geçer. SpectraCore Genesis , sıradan bir uzman danışman (EA) değildir. Bu sistem, sadece XAU/USD (altın) işlemleri için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir algoritmik ticaret aracıdır. Genel geçer stratejiler yok, taviz yok — sadece yapılandırılmış mantık, risk kontrolü ve hassas algoritmik uygulama. Piyasaya körü körüne girmez. Bekler. Ve doğru an geldiğinde harekete geçer. Gerçek zamanlı v
AI Smart Concept
Rafael Dias Casabona
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Smart Money EUR/USD H1 Uzman Danışmanı** EUR/USD H1 zaman dilimi için özel olarak tasarlanmış Smart Money konseptine dayalı gelişmiş Uzman Danışmanımızla ticaretinizi dönüştürün. Bu sofistike algoritma, kurumsal para hareketlerini ve piyasa yapısı değişikliklerini tanımlayarak yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını yakalar. **Ana Özellikler:** - Smart Money konseptinin gelişmiş uygulaması - EUR/USD H1 zaman dilimi için optimize edilmiş - Kurumsal seviyede piyasa analizi - Özelleştirilebilir
Tyr AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar, bu aracı gerçek sonuçlarla titizlikle tasarladım, önceki Stratejilerimden birkaçına dayanan bir araç, Forex Piyasasına uyarladım, Tyr AI, düzen Tanrısının gücüyle, scalping piyasasının derin bir analizini yapmak için makine öğrenimi tabanlı bir yapay zeka sinir sistemi, resmi EURUSD piyasasını iyi idare etmek için sağlam bir EA, piyasayı analiz ederek profesyonel seviyelerde girişler yapmak, hedge yok, martin yok, yeni teknolojiyle Profesyonel AI Scalping bu nedenle makin
AllPair Engine
DRT Circle
3.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AllPair Engine – Başlıca Döviz Çiftleri için Çok Stratejili EA | AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY Tanım AllPair Engine, altı ana Forex döviz çiftinde çalışmak üzere tasarlanmış, hassas bir şekilde tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Tek tip bir işlem yaklaşımı kullanmak yerine, bu EA, her biri belirli bir döviz çiftinin davranış eğilimleri etrafında dikkatlice yapılandırılmış altı benzersiz stratejiyi bir araya getirir: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF ve USDJPY. EA tamamen m
Gold Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Strike EA is a professional trading robot specially designed for XAUUSD (Gold) . It uses a smart breakout strategy by placing Buy Stop / Sell Stop pending orders around recent highs and lows, combined with advanced risk management. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only 89 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to 149 USD , and gradually up to 249 USD with upcoming versions. - Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters. - All future upd
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba Tüccarlar! "Duende" Stratejisini sunuyorum, Duende, iyi girişler yapmak için sabit kaldıkları farklı yüksek ve düşük düzey kalıplarını algılayan, başabaş ve eşler arasında geçişler gibi çeşitli şeyleri sorgulayan bir kurtarma sistemi ile bir algoritmadır. Piyasa sırasında güçlü bir haber kontrolü ile birkaç para birimini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol ettiği kanıtlanmıştır. ihtiyacınız olan tüm semboller ile yönetmeniz mümkündür. Stratejim "Tüm Forex Piyasası" için optimize edildi, anca
