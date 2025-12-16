Gold Trend Accelerator Combo

Smart Multi-System EA for XAUUSD (Gold)

Gold Trend Accelerator Combo is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
It combines trend-following and counter-trend logic in one integrated system to adapt to different market conditions — whether gold is trending strongly or moving in volatile ranges.

This EA is built for traders who want controlled risk, clear structure, and no grid or martingale.


Live signal MT5 : Click Here

Instant Setup: Get the latest preset set file and quick-start guide. Visit our [MQL5 Blog] for the download link.


Key Features

  • 7 Independent Trading Systems

    • 4 Trend-Following systems (T1–T4)

    • 3 Counter-Trend systems (R1–R3)

  • EMA crossover + ATR volatility logic

  • ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit & Trailing Stop

  • One position per system (no averaging, no grid)

  • Advanced on-chart dashboard

  • Entry labels for full trade transparency

  • Fully automated risk management

  • Optimized for XAUUSD


How the Strategy Works

Trend Systems (T-Systems)
The EA identifies directional momentum using fast and slow EMA crossovers.
Trades are opened in the direction of the trend, with dynamic SL and TP calculated from ATR to match current market volatility.

Counter-Trend Systems (R-Systems)
To handle false breakouts and strong pullbacks, the EA includes reverse logic systems that trade against selected trend signals.
This helps capture profits during choppy or overextended market phases and smooth overall performance.

All systems work independently and can be enabled or disabled individually.


Risk & Money Management

  • Risk Percentage per Trade (based on real SL distance)

  • Fixed Lot option

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No over-leveraging

Risk control is fully automatic and designed to protect the account during high volatility.


Dashboard & Visualization

The built-in dashboard shows:

  • Active systems (T1–T4, R1–R3)

  • Timeframe per system

  • Trade status (BUY / SELL)

  • Floating profit/loss

  • License status

You always know what the EA is doing — no “black box” behavior.


Demo & License Information

  • Demo version:
    Works in Strategy Tester with limited systems and trade restrictions, allowing users to study the logic and behavior.

  • Full version:
    Unlocks all systems and full performance.

  • Licensed via MQL5 Market only


🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframes: M30 / H1 / H4 (as configured per system)

  • Account Type: ECN / Low spread

  • Risk: Adjust according to account size and tolerance


Installation:

Attach the EA to ONE XAUUSD chart only. You may use any timeframe.

All strategies use internal timeframes, so do NOT attach the EA to multiple charts.


Who Is This EA For? 

  • Traders focused on Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Users who want multiple strategies in one EA

  • Traders who avoid grid and martingale systems

  • Those who value transparency, structure, and risk control

