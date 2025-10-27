Official Preset Files and Setup Guide for All EAs

Welcome! This is the official and dedicated page for all customers who have purchased our Expert Advisors (EAs). Here, you will find the latest optimized preset set files (.set) and a quick-start guide to ensure your EA is set up correctly in minutes.
Using these preset files is essential for achieving the optimized performance shown on our live signals.
Step-by-Step Installation
Follow these quick steps to get started:
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Download Preset Files: Use the download links provided in the section below.
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Locate Folder: Open your MT4/MT5 terminal and navigate to: File > Open Data Folder > MQL4/MQL5 > Presets.
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Place Files: Copy the downloaded .set files into this Presets folder.
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Load EA: Drag the EA onto the correct chart (Symbol/Timeframe as specified in the EA's description).
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Click Load: In the EA's Inputs tab, click the Load button and select the corresponding .set file.
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Hit OK and Run!
📩 Preset Files Available Upon Request
The preset files for the following Expert Advisors are available exclusively to verified buyers:
- Gold Trend Accelerator Combo
- Aurum Synergy
After purchasing, please send me a Private Message on MQL5 to request your preset file. I will send it to you directly once your purchase is confirmed.
|Expert Advisor (EA)
|Symbol / Timeframe
|Download Link (Google Drive / File Attach)
|Aether Algo
|EURUSD H1
|Download Aether Algo.set
|Aurum Synergy
|XAUUSD H1
|Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase
|Centurion Reversal
|USDCAD M15
|Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase
|Chronos Algo
|EURUSD H1
|Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase
|Gold Reversal X1
|XAUUSD H1
|Download Gold Reversal X1.set
|NovaPivot
|NZDCAD M15
|Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase
|Prime H1 Trader
|EURUSD H1
|Download Prime H1 Trader.set
|QuantLot Expert
|EURUSD M15
|Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase
|Sentinel AutoTrade
|AUDCAD M15
|Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase
|VanguardPrime
|AUDUSD M15
|Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase
|Velocity Algo
|USDCAD M15
|Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase
|Gold Trend Accelerator Combo
|XAUUSD M30 / H1 / H4
|Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase
Need Support?
If you have any questions or require personalized assistance with your EA setup, please contact us directly via the MQL5 Private Message system or leave a comment on the product page. We are here to help you succeed!