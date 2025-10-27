Official Preset Files and Setup Guide for All EAs

Welcome! This is the official and dedicated page for all customers who have purchased our Expert Advisors (EAs). Here, you will find the latest optimized preset set files (.set) and a quick-start guide to ensure your EA is set up correctly in minutes.

Using these preset files is essential for achieving the optimized performance shown on our live signals.

Step-by-Step Installation

Follow these quick steps to get started:

Download Preset Files: Use the download links provided in the section below. Locate Folder: Open your MT4/MT5 terminal and navigate to: File > Open Data Folder > MQL4/MQL5 > Presets. Place Files: Copy the downloaded .set files into this Presets folder. Load EA: Drag the EA onto the correct chart (Symbol/Timeframe as specified in the EA's description). Click Load: In the EA's Inputs tab, click the Load button and select the corresponding .set file. Hit OK and Run!

📩 Preset Files Available Upon Request

The preset files for the following Expert Advisors are available exclusively to verified buyers:

Gold Trend Accelerator Combo

Aurum Synergy

After purchasing, please send me a Private Message on MQL5 to request your preset file. I will send it to you directly once your purchase is confirmed.

Expert Advisor (EA)

Symbol / Timeframe

Download Link (Google Drive / File Attach)

Aether Algo

EURUSD H1 Download Aether Algo.set

Aurum Synergy

XAUUSD H1 Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase

Centurion Reversal

USDCAD M15 Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase

Chronos Algo

EURUSD H1

Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase

Gold Reversal X1 XAUUSD H1

Download Gold Reversal X1 .set

NovaPivot

NZDCAD M15 Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase

Prime H1 Trader

EURUSD H1

Download Prime H1 Trader .set

QuantLot Expert

EURUSD M15

Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase

Sentinel AutoTrade AUDCAD M15 Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase VanguardPrime AUDUSD M15 Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase Velocity Algo USDCAD M15 Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase Gold Trend Accelerator Combo XAUUSD M30 / H1 / H4 Contact via MQL5 PM after purchase

Need Support?

If you have any questions or require personalized assistance with your EA setup, please contact us directly via the MQL5 Private Message system or leave a comment on the product page. We are here to help you succeed!