QuantLot Expert MT5

QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD

QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring.


LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA! 

Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free!

Here's how to claim your gift:

  1. Buy any EA from our MQL5 Market profile.
  2. Leave a review on the product page.
  3. Send us a message via MQL5 inbox and let us know which EA you'd like to receive for free.

Conditions:

  • The free EA must have a price equal to or less than the EA you purchased.
  • The free EA will be locked to 2 trading accounts (1 Demo, 1 Live).

This offer is limited to the first 5 customers who leave a review. Don't miss out—buy now and double your trading power!


Key Features

  • Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automatically analyzing Support and Resistance levels. It then uses the Stochastic Oscillator to confirm entry signals, ensuring high-quality setups.

  • Refined Money Management: QuantLot Expert employs a sophisticated dynamic grid system with an Auto Lot Sizing feature that adapts to your account balance. This adaptive system is designed to provide greater flexibility and risk control.

  • Proven Performance: With over a year of real account trading experience and a track record of consistent returns, QuantLot Expert is a reliable solution. You can verify its performance by checking the verified live signal linked below.

Live signal MT5 : Click Here

  • Backtested for Reliability: The system has been 100% backtested using Real Ticks data from 2015 to 2024, confirming its long-term viability across various market conditions.


    How It Works

    • Entry Logic: The EA enters a trade when a price reversal is confirmed by the automated Support and Resistance analysis, with the Stochastic Oscillator acting as a powerful filter.

    • Capital Protection: In addition to the dynamic grid, the EA includes a configurable maximum number of open orders to help manage risk and prevent excessive drawdowns.

    • Automated & Efficient: Designed to operate 24/5 without interruption, the system is fully automated and requires no manual intervention after setup.


    Usage Recommendations:

    Use all default settings. The only change needed is to set the LotSizingMethod parameter to AutoLot. This allows the EA to automatically adjust the lot size as your capital grows.

    • Symbol: EURUSD

    • Timeframe: M15

    • Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Pro.

    • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

    • Starting Capital: This EA requires a high capital of at least $10,000 USD to function effectively. We highly recommend using a Cent or Micro account (equivalent to 10,000 US Cents) to manage risk and get a better understanding of the EA's strategy before trading with a larger standard account.


    LotSize Setting

    • Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter.

    • For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 10000. This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $10,000 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.
    • For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 12,000-20,000 is recommended.


    Ready to Transform Your Trading?

    QuantLot Expert provides a powerful automated solution for navigating the EURUSD market. Get your copy today and experience the power of a finely-tuned trading system.


    Produits recommandés
    Forex Diamond EA MT5
    Lachezar Krastev
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
    Trade bot Smartic
    Dmytro Merenko
    Experts
    ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
    GoldenEagle
    Chantal Thys
    Experts
    GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
    Bolic Eagle EA
    Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
    Experts
    Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
    Maximum Infinity Pro
    Jatuporn Kamwang
    Experts
    Maximum Infinity Pro – EA de Grille Avancé pour MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro est un Expert Advisor (EA) de qualité professionnelle conçu pour MetaTrader 5, combinant une logique de trading de grille avancée avec une gestion des risques robuste et des stratégies d'entrée/sortie adaptatives. Cet EA convient aussi bien aux traders débutants qu'aux traders expérimentés qui souhaitent une solution de trading fiable, flexible et entièrement automatisée. Caractéristiques Principales Système de Grille Inte
    Tech EA
    Heiko Kendziorra
    Experts
    Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
    Ma Massaro
    Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
    Experts
    The Ma Massaro automated trading system is a trading system that uses the cross between Ma and Alligator indicators. But powerful in finding the point, position, time of opening an order. A neural network method was used to find the crossover weights of the two Ma's going back 14 periods. The weights were obtained from a 20-year retrospective test. mistake make consistent profits by trying to find the value that has the least loss point from retrospective testing Find the weight of Ma's crossove
    US500 Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    Experts
    Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
    Aussie Precision
    Kaloyan Ivanov
    Experts
    Ajout de la possibilité de modifier la taille du lot et de rendre l’EA aussi abordable que possible. En l’achetant, vous bénéficierez du support et des futures mises à jour. Merci de soutenir son évolution. Ce robot de trading est prêt à l'emploi. AussiePrecision est un Expert Advisor (EA) sensible au temps pour MetaTrader 5, spécialement conçu pour la paire de devises AUD/USD. Il est conçu pour exécuter des opérations à des moments prédéfinis et contrôlés, ce qui le rend idéal pour les traders
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
    RSI Auto Trader
    Harun Benge
    Experts
    The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (3)
    Experts
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Quick Deal MT5
    Vadim Korolyuk
    Experts
    QuickDeal — "because speed matters" Automated Gold Scalping Robot (MQL5) QuickDeal is a high-speed trading robot designed for automated gold trading in MetaTrader 5. It is ideal for aggressive scalping style on low time frames and can be a great tool for both beginners and experienced traders.  DOES NOT USE a grid or martingale. Stoploss and takeprofit are set for each trade. The robot trades during high volatility in the market, which allows you to make a profit in a short time.  Set file  in
    LL Grid EA MT5
    Leopoldo Licari
    Experts
    ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
    SmartRisk MA Pro
    Oleg Polyanchuk
    Experts
    SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
    GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
    Phichak Anuma
    Experts
    Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
    Prime Trader
    Abderrahmane Benali
    Experts
    PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
    Classic Market Surfer EA
    Buti Andy Moeng
    Experts
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    Golden Osiris EA
    Luis Corso
    Experts
    What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
    ComplexEuro Edge Pro
    Luke Anthony Coles
    Experts
    REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
    R1 Deep Seek EA
    Canberk Dogan Denizli
    Experts
    R1 Deep Seek EA - La solution de trading de précision ultime ! Si vous recherchez une approche de trading hautement efficace, cohérente et durable sur le marché du Forex, combinée à un système avancé de calcul de moyenne basé sur les mathématiques, alors R1 Deep Seek EA est la solution parfaite pour vous ! Qu'est-ce qui rend R1 Deep Seek EA unique ? R1 Deep Seek EA est conçu avec une stratégie intelligente qui exécute des transactions précises et calculées. Il place plusieurs ordres d'achat e
    RSI Master PRO EA
    Luis Corso
    Experts
    RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
    EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
    Sergey Demin
    Experts
    Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
    Min Max CandleBot
    Felipe Lisboa
    Experts
    EA that operates with price action, through one of the most traditional setups on the market, using a pure price analysis. Optimized EA with very low processing load, ideal for small VPS, with easy plug and play. Strategy Analyzes the purchase and sale entry through the maximum and minimum of the current candles of the current timeframe. Risk management, with the possibility of daily gain and loss limits Multi currency, without any restrictions Settings available Start time to open operations
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Experts
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    HMA Scalper Pro EA
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    5 (2)
    Experts
    HMA Scalper Pro EA     est un robot de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading actif sur les instruments financiers les plus prisés, incluant les paires de devises majeures (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’or (XAU/USD), le pétrole (Brent, WTI) et les cryptomonnaies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.). Le cœur de son algorithme repose sur une version modernisée de la moyenne mobile de Hull (HMA), offrant des signaux plus clairs comparés aux Moving Average classiques. Le conseiller s’adap
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (281)
    Experts
    Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (17)
    Experts
    Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Experts
    Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (119)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (18)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
    Scalp Unscalp
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.89 (9)
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (9)
    Experts
    EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Experts
    VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.25 (56)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Experts
    Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.93 (42)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Experts
    Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (86)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    FastWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (5)
    Experts
    FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
    Plus de l'auteur
    Chronos Algo
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Chronos Algo: The Foundational System for EURUSD Trading Chronos Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD H1 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system that utilizes an adaptive and robust money management strategy to capture profitable market movements. Developed and proven over three years of live trading , this EA is ideal for traders looking for a time-tested solution to generate passive income from the Forex market. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any
    Gold Reversal X1
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Gold Reversal X1: The Smart Trend Reversal EA for XAUUSD Gold Reversal X1 is an expert advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe , specifically targeting major trend reversal points. This EA is built for traders who appreciate a strategic approach with a lower frequency of trades, averaging around 5 orders per month. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here's how to claim your gift: Buy any EA   f
    FREE
    Velocity Algo MT4
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Velocity Algo: Dynamic Grid Martingale for USDCAD M15 Velocity Algo   is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to operate on the   USDCAD   currency pair on the   M15   timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated   Dynamic Grid Martingale   strategy, which adapts its trading behavior to changing market conditions. This system is ideal for traders seeking a robust solution to capitalize on market volatility. Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Velocity Algo MT5 :  Click Here LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FR
    Sentinel AutoTrade MT4
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Sentinel AutoTrade: The Reversal System for AUDCAD M15 Sentinel AutoTrade   is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision and consistency on the   AUDCAD M15   chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to capture market reversals and capitalize on price turning points. This EA is an ideal tool for traders seeking a reliable solution to generate consistent returns. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice complet
    Prime H1 Trader
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Unleash the Power of Precision Trading Prime H1 Trader is a sophisticated, professional-grade EA engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This expert advisor isn't just another automated system; it's a meticulously crafted trading tool that integrates a powerful technical strategy to pinpoint optimal entry signals with high accuracy. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here's how to claim your g
    FREE
    Aether Algo MT4
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Aether Algo: The Smart Scalper for EURUSD H1 Aether Algo   is an intelligent automated trading system meticulously crafted for the   EURUSD H1   chart. Designed to capitalize on market momentum and volatility, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated combination of multiple indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here's how to claim your gift: Buy
    Chronos Algo MT4
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Chronos Algo: The Foundational System for EURUSD Trading Chronos Algo   is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the   EURUSD H1   chart. It is a sophisticated automated system that utilizes an adaptive and robust money management strategy to capture profitable market movements. Developed and proven over   three years of live trading , this EA is ideal for traders looking for a time-tested solution to generate passive income from the Forex market. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purch
    Centurion Reversal MT4
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Centurion Reversal MT4: Precision Reversal Trading on USDCAD M15 Centurion Reversal MT5   is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for consistent, low-risk returns on the   USDCAD M15   chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify and capitalize on trend reversal setups, making it an ideal tool for traders who seek a reliable and automated solution. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here
    Aether Algo
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Aether Algo: The Smart Scalper for EURUSD H1 Aether Algo is an intelligent automated trading system meticulously crafted for the EURUSD H1 chart. Designed to capitalize on market momentum and volatility, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated combination of multiple indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here's how to claim your gift: Buy any E
    Velocity Algo MT5
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Velocity Algo: Dynamic Grid Martingale for USDCAD M15 Velocity Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to operate on the USDCAD currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated Dynamic Grid Martingale strategy, which adapts its trading behavior to changing market conditions. This system is ideal for traders seeking a robust solution to capitalize on market volatility. Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Velocity Algo MT4   :  Click Here LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purc
    Sentinel AutoTrade
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Sentinel AutoTrade: The Reversal System for AUDCAD M15 Sentinel AutoTrade is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision and consistency on the AUDCAD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to capture market reversals and capitalize on price turning points. This EA is an ideal tool for traders seeking a reliable solution to generate consistent returns. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely f
    VanguardPrime MT5
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    VanguardPrime MT5: The High-Capital Reversal System for AUDUSD VanguardPrime MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision reversal trading on the AUDUSD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify high-probability reversal setups and generate consistent returns. This EA is built for serious traders seeking a robust and automated solution. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely fr
    NovaPivot MT5
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    NovaPivot MT5: The Dynamic Grid Scalper for NZDCAD NovaPivot MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the NZDCAD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Scalping strategy combined with a dynamic grid to generate consistent profits from market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice c
    Centurion Reversal MT5
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    Centurion Reversal MT5: Precision Reversal Trading on USDCAD M15 Centurion Reversal MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for consistent, low-risk returns on the USDCAD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify and capitalize on trend reversal setups, making it an ideal tool for traders who seek a reliable and automated solution. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here's ho
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis