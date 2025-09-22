Deriv Karma Project EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
- Sürüm: 1.6
- Güncellendi: 22 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Deriv Karma Expert Advisor - User Guide
Basic Setup
- Open any chart (M1 timeframe recommended)
- Drag the EA onto the chart
- IMPORTANT: Enable "Allow Automated Trading" in MT5 settings
- Click "AutoTrading" button in MT5 toolbar (should be green)
EA Settings Explained ⚙️
Main Settings
- IndexType: Choose your trading instrument
- CURRENT_CHART = Trade on whatever chart you attach the EA to ✅ RECOMMENDED FOR TRADERS WHO KNOW HOW TO OPTIMIZE
- BOOM_500 = Optimized for Boom 500 Index only
- CRASH_500 = Optimized for Crash 500 Index only
- DEX_600 UP = Optimized for dex 600 up Index only
- DEX_600_DOWN = Optimized for dex 600 down Index only
- DEX_900_UP = Optimized for dex 900 up Index only
- DEX_900_DOWN = Optimized for dex 900 down Index only
- ALL_INDEX = Trade multiple indices simultaneously
- ShowDashboard:
- true = Shows trading info on chart ✅ RECOMMENDED
- false = No display (faster for backtesting)
Fallback Settings (For Custom Optimization)
These settings only apply when trading symbols not specifically optimized by the EA
- Start with default values
- Advanced users can optimize these for new instruments
How to Run Backtests 📊
Method 1: Complex Backtest
- Open Strategy Tester (View → Strategy Tester)
- Select "Deriv Karma EA" from Expert dropdown
- Choose your symbol (e.g., "Boom 500 Index")
- Set timeframe to M1
- Key Settings:
- Set IndexType = CURRENT_CHART ✅
- Set ShowDashboard = false (faster testing)
- Leave other settings as default
- Click Start
Method 2: Specific Index Backtest (Recommended)
- Open Strategy Tester
- Select symbol (e.g., "Crash 500 Index")
- Key Settings:
- Set IndexType = CRASH_500 (match your symbol)
- Set ShowDashboard = false
- Click Start
Common Issues & Solutions 🔧
❌ "Expert Advisor is not working"
Solutions:
- Check AutoTrading button is ON (green) in MT5
- Verify "Allow Automated Trading" is enabled in Tools → Options
- Make sure you have sufficient account balance
- Check if the symbol is available in your broker
❌ "No trades in backtest"
Solutions:
- Use M1 timeframe
- Set IndexType = CURRENT_CHART
- Ensure your date range has sufficient market data
- Try different symbols (Boom/Crash indices work best)
❌ "Invalid stops" error
Solutions:
- Your broker may have minimum stop loss requirements
- The EA will handle this automatically in most cases
- Check your symbol specifications
❌ "Dashboard not showing"
Solutions:
- Set ShowDashboard = true
- Refresh the chart (F5)
- Check if Expert Advisors are allowed to modify objects
Best Practices ⭐
For Beginners:
- Start with demo account - Never risk real money initially
- Use OPTIMIZED setting - Simplest and most reliable
- Test on M1 timeframe for all the indices - These work best with the EA
- Keep ShowDashboard = true - Monitor what the EA is doing
- Start with small lot sizes - Learn the EA behavior first
For Backtesting:
- Always use M1 timeframe - EA is designed for this
- Set ShowDashboard = false - Much faster testing
- Use sufficient data - At least 6 months for reliable results
- Test multiple periods - Bull and bear markets
- Don't over-optimize - Keep settings reasonable
For Live Trading:
- Forward test first - Run on demo for at least 2 weeks
- Monitor first trades closely - Ensure EA behaves as expected
- Check economic calendar - High impact news can affect synthetic indices
- Maintain sufficient margin - EA may open multiple positions
- Regular monitoring - Even automated systems need supervision
Recommended Symbol Settings 📈
|Symbol
|IndexType Setting
|Notes
|Boom 500 Index
|BOOM_500
|Pre-optimized settings
|Crash 500 Index
|CRASH_500
|Pre-optimized settings
|DEX 600 UP Index
|DEX_600_UP
|Pre-optimized settings
|DEX 600 DOWN Index
|DEX_600_DOWN
|Pre-optimized settings
|Any Other Symbol
|CURRENT_CHART
|Uses fallback settings
Support & Troubleshooting 🆘
Before Asking for Help:
- Check this guide thoroughly
- Verify your MT5 settings are correct
- Test on demo account first
- Note any specific error messages
When Requesting Support:
- Specify your broker name
- Include screenshots of EA settings
- Mention the symbol you're trading
- Describe the exact problem step-by-step
Contact:
- MQL5 Market comments section
- Telegram: https://t.me/Machofx
Final Notes ⚠️
- This EA is designed for Deriv synthetic indices - Results may vary on other symbols
- Always test thoroughly before live trading - Every broker is different
- Markets can change - What worked yesterday may not work tomorrow
- Risk management is crucial - Never risk more than you can afford to lose
- Regular updates - Check for EA updates periodically
Happy Trading! 🎯
Remember: All trading involves risk. This EA is a tool to assist your trading, not a guarantee of profits. Always combine EA signals with your own market analysis and risk managemen