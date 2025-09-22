Deriv Karma Project EA

Deriv Karma Expert Advisor - User Guide

Basic Setup

  1. Open any chart (M1 timeframe recommended)
  2. Drag the EA onto the chart
  3. IMPORTANT: Enable "Allow Automated Trading" in MT5 settings
  4. Click "AutoTrading" button in MT5 toolbar (should be green)

EA Settings Explained ⚙️

Main Settings

  • IndexType: Choose your trading instrument
    • CURRENT_CHART = Trade on whatever chart you attach the EA to ✅ RECOMMENDED FOR TRADERS WHO KNOW HOW TO OPTIMIZE
    • BOOM_500 = Optimized for Boom 500 Index only
    • CRASH_500 = Optimized for Crash 500 Index only
    • DEX_600 UP = Optimized for dex 600 up Index only
    • DEX_600_DOWN = Optimized for dex 600 down Index only
    • DEX_900_UP = Optimized for dex 900 up Index only
    • DEX_900_DOWN = Optimized for dex 900 down Index only
    • ALL_INDEX = Trade multiple indices simultaneously
  • ShowDashboard:
    • true = Shows trading info on chart ✅ RECOMMENDED
    • false = No display (faster for backtesting)

Fallback Settings (For Custom Optimization)

These settings only apply when trading symbols not specifically optimized by the EA

  • Start with default values
  • Advanced users can optimize these for new instruments

How to Run Backtests 📊

Method 1: Complex Backtest 

  1. Open Strategy Tester (View → Strategy Tester)
  2. Select "Deriv Karma EA" from Expert dropdown
  3. Choose your symbol (e.g., "Boom 500 Index")
  4. Set timeframe to M1
  5. Key Settings:
    • Set IndexType = CURRENT_CHART ✅
    • Set ShowDashboard = false (faster testing)
    • Leave other settings as default
  6. Click Start

Method 2: Specific Index Backtest (Recommended)

  1. Open Strategy Tester
  2. Select symbol (e.g., "Crash 500 Index")
  3. Key Settings:
    • Set IndexType = CRASH_500 (match your symbol)
    • Set ShowDashboard = false
  4. Click Start

Common Issues & Solutions 🔧

❌ "Expert Advisor is not working"

Solutions:

  • Check AutoTrading button is ON (green) in MT5
  • Verify "Allow Automated Trading" is enabled in Tools → Options
  • Make sure you have sufficient account balance
  • Check if the symbol is available in your broker

❌ "No trades in backtest"

Solutions:

  • Use M1 timeframe
  • Set IndexType = CURRENT_CHART
  • Ensure your date range has sufficient market data
  • Try different symbols (Boom/Crash indices work best)

❌ "Invalid stops" error

Solutions:

  • Your broker may have minimum stop loss requirements
  • The EA will handle this automatically in most cases
  • Check your symbol specifications

❌ "Dashboard not showing"

Solutions:

  • Set ShowDashboard = true
  • Refresh the chart (F5)
  • Check if Expert Advisors are allowed to modify objects

Best Practices

For Beginners:

  1. Start with demo account - Never risk real money initially
  2. Use OPTIMIZED setting - Simplest and most reliable
  3. Test on M1  timeframe for all the indices - These work best with the EA
  4. Keep ShowDashboard = true - Monitor what the EA is doing
  5. Start with small lot sizes - Learn the EA behavior first

For Backtesting:

  1. Always use M1 timeframe - EA is designed for this
  2. Set ShowDashboard = false - Much faster testing
  3. Use sufficient data - At least 6 months for reliable results
  4. Test multiple periods - Bull and bear markets
  5. Don't over-optimize - Keep settings reasonable

For Live Trading:

  1. Forward test first - Run on demo for at least 2 weeks
  2. Monitor first trades closely - Ensure EA behaves as expected
  3. Check economic calendar - High impact news can affect synthetic indices
  4. Maintain sufficient margin - EA may open multiple positions
  5. Regular monitoring - Even automated systems need supervision

Recommended Symbol Settings 📈

Symbol IndexType Setting Notes
Boom 500 Index BOOM_500 Pre-optimized settings
Crash 500 Index CRASH_500 Pre-optimized settings
DEX 600 UP Index DEX_600_UP Pre-optimized settings
DEX 600 DOWN Index DEX_600_DOWN Pre-optimized settings
Any Other Symbol CURRENT_CHART Uses fallback settings

Support & Troubleshooting 🆘

Before Asking for Help:

  1. Check this guide thoroughly
  2. Verify your MT5 settings are correct
  3. Test on demo account first
  4. Note any specific error messages

When Requesting Support:

  • Specify your broker name
  • Include screenshots of EA settings
  • Mention the symbol you're trading
  • Describe the exact problem step-by-step

Contact:

Final Notes ⚠️

  • This EA is designed for Deriv synthetic indices - Results may vary on other symbols
  • Always test thoroughly before live trading - Every broker is different
  • Markets can change - What worked yesterday may not work tomorrow
  • Risk management is crucial - Never risk more than you can afford to lose
  • Regular updates - Check for EA updates periodically

Happy Trading! 🎯

Remember: All trading involves risk. This EA is a tool to assist your trading, not a guarantee of profits. Always combine EA signals with your own market analysis and risk managemen








































































Önerilen ürünler
Genius EA Creator for MT5
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Uzman Danışmanlar
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
Pending Order Grid EA MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Yardımcı programlar
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
Treasure Gold AI
Olga Liliana Clemente
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı Sinyal XAUUSD/GOLD paritesi için özenle tasarlanmış, tamamen otomatik Uzman Danışman Treasure Gold AI ile tanışın. Bu son teknoloji ürünü EA, şimdiye kadarki en gelişmiş sürümdür ve benzersiz hassasiyeti, daha akıllı sinyal girişleri ve maksimum kârlılık için optimize edilmiş işlem yönetimiyle önceki sürümlerini geride bırakmaktadır. Treasure Gold AI, gelişmiş yapay zeka düğümleri tarafından desteklenen devrim niteliğindeki bir yüksek teknoloji sisteminden yararlanarak, büyük piyasa ver
Regular
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is enough to optimize Regular   once, for example, a month. After that, Hanvest shows excellent results in the forward period. There are several parameters to optimize. In addition to the indicator itself, it is necessary to optimize the stop levels. You need to trade on the M1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor was created for trading on EURUSD, but it can also work on other currency pairs, you need to select it. The Expert Advisor automatically determines the number of digits in quotes and give
PipSniper EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Uzman Danışmanlar
PipSniper EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on Price Action and Trend following.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended pairs:  volatility 75 (v5), BTCUSD, EURUSD Re
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: Goldbot One satın alın ve 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin!! (2 ticaret hesabı için) KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın LIVE SIGNAL Altın piyasası için tasarlanmış son derece gelişmiş bir ticaret robotu olan   Goldbot One'ı   tanıtıyoruz .   Breakout trading'e odaklanan Goldbot One, hem destek hem de direnç seviyelerini kullanarak önemli trading fırsatlarını belirle
Fiber Trail Blazer MT5
Kamil Dymarczyk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Why should I choose this EA over others? Fiber Trail Blazer   does fit your needs , if: -             you’re   tired of fighting the market   each day just to cover the spread and your broker’s commissions, -             you’re   looking for a robust EA   tested under many different conditions -             you believe that Biden will actually be the next president of US, pushing Trump’s tweets into the past (his tweet storm was the only unfavorable market conditions for the EA discovered duri
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Saeed XAUUSD
Saeed Mastour S Alshahrani
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Saeed XAUUSD EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the WEEKLY timeframe using a high-probability breakout strategy powered by Average True Range (ATR) -based stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic. It offers dual position sizing options — either dynamic lot sizing per $1,000 of balance or a fixed lot mode — making it highly adaptable to both small and large accounts. Although  $1,000   is recommended to use the lot per balance, fixed lot
Ramdom Auto Trade Pro MT5
Nguyen Khac Diep
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prime Algo_Random Auto Trade Pro Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam  Strategy:    Crayzy strategy - Random trade - Random   Buy - Random   Sell - Random   profit - Random   Take profit - Random   Stoploss [Important]: - Backtest carefully before rent - Try setting from: 0.01 LOT with 10k balance - Leverage: 1:2000 or more ------------------------------------------------------------------ Contact Us before rent Support: Whatsapp +84879118113 Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
Quantum Nasdaq
Alex Rufino Da Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Before doing Backtesting, check the name of the nasdaq index symbol on your homebroker, for example: ustec, us100.cash, nas100... enter the name correctly in the subchart1Symbol option. Operates on H1 chart Quantum Nasdaq - O melhor consultor especialista para negociação na Nasdaq Automate Your Nasdaq Trading with Cutting-Edge AI Technology Are you tired of emotional trading decisions, missing out on opportunities, and struggling to maintain consistency in your Nasdaq trades? Imagine having a p
AZ Volzone SYSTEM locked in range finder
Yurii Shvechikov
Göstergeler
This indicator is the main component of my trading system. You will receive detailed instructions on how to use the indicator in manual mode. ATTENTION - I strongly recommend using the indicator when analyzing the market with a futures broker (even using a demo version of the account will be good if brokers provide quotes and volumes in real time), and entries can be made on the spot market. My system has nothing in common with the recently popular SmartMoney system and its varieties. So, I wil
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Uzman Danışmanlar
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Uzman Danışmanlar
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
Semi automatic expert
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
The advisor is intended for trading on a hedging account, because trades in both directions simultaneously. In this case, you can use both trading with one order (preferably) and a grid of orders in martingale mode. In this case, built-in indicators of our own design are used. There is a limit on the number of simultaneously trading symbols. Trading can be carried out on any symbol with any time frames. The advisor has built-in functionality for manual trading. This is a panel with the ability
Capital protector MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
Yardımcı programlar
Capital protector MT5  is an Expert Advisor who works based on the profit and loss of your account. Its functions include: Closing of all orders when a certain profit or loss is reached. Remove any other Expert Advisor installed on a secondary chart when a certain profit or loss is reached. Send a notification to the mobile when a certain loss or profit is reached.  To configure the Expert Advisor you will only have to program the loss limit that you are willing to lose or the profit limit that
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Pullback Pro
Bruno Morais Serafim
Uzman Danışmanlar
A pullback zone-reader EA developed exclusively for GBPUSD/GBPUSD+ . This EA identifies important support and resistance (supply and demand) zones, in order to evaluate which pullbacks are ideal triggers to open a position.  Only trades following specific trends, reading charts in 15M and 30M timeframes, during high volume times (between pre-London and NY closure). It doesn't use Martingale, Grid, or other nonsense. Only chart analysis. If you're looking for a "get-rich-overtrading" bullsh*t, th
Revera
Anton Kondratev
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
REVERA EA,   EURUSD + AUDUSD + AUDCAD Piyasasındaki Güvenlik Açıklarını Belirlemek İçin Çok Para Birimli, Esnek, Tam Otomatik ve Çok Yönlü Açık Bir Araçtır! Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network ,     Not       Arbitrage . Default     Settings for One Сhart     EURUSD M15 REVERA REHBERİ Sinyaller Komisyon Broker İadesi Güncellemeler Benim Blogum Only 7 Copy of 10 Left  for 390 $ Next Price 590 $  Bu       bir       Çoklu   Par
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Smart Prop Firm EA
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.17 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader   - Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile)   - Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations   Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules   Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for p
Index Sniper Pro MT5
Sachin Gautam
4.85 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing  Index Sniper Pro EA . It is a Fully Automatic Index US30 and S&P500(US500) System trading early US Open. ******* GET READY FOR v2.32 update ******* No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI *******NEW FEATURES******* Lots of New Features released, see what's new section S&P500 Set File - Released  *******NEW FEATURE******* DE40 Set File - Released   on our Group  *******NEW FEATURE******* Buy only and Sell only Settings - Released Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and S
Range Breakout EA Codingedge
Felix Leif Stalder
Uzman Danışmanlar
Range Breakout EA – Catch the Moves in the Asian Session! Hey there! Our Range Breakout EA is built to help you take advantage of those early moves in the Asian session. Here’s how it works: during a specific time window, it marks the highest and lowest points to create a range. Then, it sets up buy and sell limit orders just outside that range, so you’re ready to catch a breakout in either direction! :) For safety, the stop loss goes at the opposite end of the range, but you can customize it i
Ethereum Donchian Price Action EA
Martin Jonathan Kleinbooi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Donchian Confluence EA for Ethereum Multi-timeframe Donchian breakouts with smart Price Action filters (Engulfing + Fair Value Gaps), adaptive risk and clean execution — purpose-built for ETH, designed to run on the Daily (D1) timeframe. — Why traders choose this EA — • ETH-focused logic: tuned for the 24/7 nature and volatility structure of Ethereum markets (ETHUSD, ETHUSDT, broker suffixes supported). • Confluence engine: classic Donchian breakout only fires when price action confirms — bulli
K 24 Time Range Breakout EA
Derrick Njagi Bundi
Uzman Danışmanlar
K24 Zaman Aralığı Breakout EA, günlük yatırımcılar için güçlü ve güvenilir bir aralık breakout stratejisi sunarak MQL5 piyasasındaki diğer Uzman Danışmanlardan sıyrılıyor. Yalnızca Stop Loss emirlerine dayanan geleneksel EA'ların aksine, K24 Zaman Aralığı Breakout EA çeşitli piyasa koşullarını ele almak ve fiyat dalgalanmalarına uyum sağlamak için sofistike bir yaklaşım kullanıyor. Bu EA'yı gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, trend takip eden breakout'lar ve aralıklı breakout'lar dahil olmak üzere fa
RahimWowCandle
Syed Rahim Uddin Ahmed
Uzman Danışmanlar
RahimWowCandle EA – Candle Power, Simplified & Amplified RahimWowCandle EA is a powerful, fully automated trading system designed to capture opportunities directly from candle movements. With its elegant multi-step candle cycle, this EA brings speed, clarity, and profit-focused execution to your trading. This EA is for those who need guranteed profit monthly. So, start with 1000USD as your first and last investment and attach this EA on EURUSD on Daily Time Frame, you will make more than 2
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — martingale ve ızgara kullanmayan, pozisyonları her gün kapatılan bir MT5 ticaret danışmanıdır. 25 yılı aşkın deneyime profesyonel trader göstergesinin yaratıcısı tarafından. Geçerli fiyatla son kopya! Bundan sonra fiyat 100 $ artacak. Danışman, bekleyen emirler kullanır, her araç için yalnızca bir işlem yapar, her zaman stop-loss ve take-profit kullanır ve pozisyonları her gün kapatır. Aşağıdaki finansal araçlarda çalışır: Döviz çiftleri Kripto paralar Metaller Endek
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
MegaSpikes Boom and Crash
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
4.52 (29)
Göstergeler
Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 MEGASPIKES BOOM AND CRASH v1.32 NB:   source codes of this indicator are available: PM me:   https://t.me/Machofx PLEASE JOIN THE CHANNEL BELOW TO HAVE ACCESS TO ALL PREVIOUS VERSIONS  check out Spikes robot BoomCrash Cheatcode EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
FREE
BoomCrash CheatCode EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
INTRODUCTION Unlock the door to a new era of trading with Cheat Code, your ultimate solution for achieving trading success. Say goodbye to the constraints of human limitations and embrace the future of automated trading. Our cutting-edge trading robot is designed to empower both novice and seasoned traders, providing an exceptional tool for optimizing your trading strategies. As you are aware, some months ago, I developed the outstanding Mega spikes Detector, which is part of my best spikes ser
Catalyst Indicator
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Göstergeler
CATALYST Indicator Version: 1.03 Author:  KWAKU BONDZIE GHARTEY Released:  1st Feb @ 2025 Description The CATALYST Indicator is not just another tool on your chart—it is a revolutionary, next-generation technical analysis system engineered to transform your trading experience. Designed with cutting-edge algorithms and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities, the CATALYST Indicator delivers lightning-fast, pinpoint signals that have redefined performance analysis for traders across all major market
FREE
MegaSpikes Classic EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA   Embark on a new era of trading excellence with MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA, a revolutionary Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to harness the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks in navigating the intricate landscapes of Boom and Crash markets. This cutting-edge trading bot is not just an advisor; it's your gateway to unparalleled precision, adaptability, and profitability. Key Advancements: Tailored for Boom , Crash , DEX indices and Rangebreak N
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt