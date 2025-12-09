Grid Following Robot MT5

Grid-Trading

Buy and Sell Options: You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.

 

Adjustable Parameter:

Maximum and Minimum Price Levels: Define the range within which the grid operates.

Grid Distance: Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades.

Volume (Lot Sizes): Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and potential returns.

Moving Average: Select Moving Average Type such as SMA, EMA, WMA and also applied price.

Multiply open order function: Able to enable or disable function

Önerilen ürünler
Revivalist
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
NTG10xPro
Moein Zohary Binazirfoumany
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor Makes efficient use of market fluctuation using multiple criteria. Initial deposit value is criteria for final return of the EA. we recommend using at least $500. Along with increasing initial deposit value, it s recommended to increase trading lot size relatively. Other input parameters are optimized for GBPUSD. To be used for other pairs it must be optimized separately.
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is characterized by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss . Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimiz
Nova ALG Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova ALG Trader is built around the legendary Alligator indicator — reimagined with modern execution and precision timing. This Expert Advisor harnesses the power of trend confirmation and directional bias using the proven logic of smoothed moving averages and market “sleep/wake” phases. Rather than reacting to price after the move has started, Nova ALG Trader positions you before the trend unfolds — capturing emerging momentum with clean, structure-based entries and dynamic trade management. Wh
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Uzman Danışmanlar
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
Swag EA
Joshua Didas Taban
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Swag Expert Advisor Pro is an advanced trading tool designed to help you make informed buy and sell decisions in the forex market. This expert advisor analyzes price movements in relation to the Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to identify optimal entry points, ensuring you stay ahead of market trends. Key Features EMA Analysis: Executes buy orders when the price is above the 200 EMA and when the 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, and 50 EMAs cross upwards on candle ID 1. The opposite is true for s
Aether Algo
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aether Algo: The Smart Scalper for EURUSD H1 Aether Algo is an intelligent automated trading system meticulously crafted for the EURUSD H1 chart. Designed to capitalize on market momentum and volatility, this Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a sophisticated combination of multiple indicators to identify high-probability entry and exit points. Key Features Advanced Multi-Indicator Strategy: Aether Algo doesn't rely on just one signal. It uses a robust strategy that analyzes data from Heiken Ashi,
Synergy EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Synergy EA MT5 uses a combination of three key indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points in trading. These indicators are the Relative Strength Index ( RSI ), Bollinger Bands , and a 200-period Moving Average . Here's how each indicator contributes to the decision-making process: Relative Strength Index ( RSI ) : RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in the market, which can indicate
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
2.94 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
EA Smart Golden Wolf Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The scalper EA uses strategies based on intra-bar trading on the H1 and H2 timeframes. Also many filters are used to find the right signals to open an order. The EA uses pending orders   BuyStop and SellStop. The EA trades on two pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY and two timeframes H1, H2. Also, the adviser can be installed on other currencies using the instructions:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726 The EA places a protective stop order on all orders. The adviser is safe and does not require any s
Infinite Storm EA MT5
Radek Reznicek
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Infinite Storm EA is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market trend and price movements and thanks to that is able achieve high rate of winning trades. Every order has StopLoss (either real or virtual) and EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use any of the dangerous strategies  like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. This EA is fully customizable by user. This EA is not limited by trading pair or time
Allgain100
Nissar Ahmed
Uzman Danışmanlar
Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
MADAX40 Scalper
Muhammad Ma'dum
Uzman Danışmanlar
MADDAX Scalper EA - Precision Scalping for DAX40 and Beyond Unleash the power of high-precision automated trading with MADDAX Scalper EA , an expertly crafted Expert Advisor tailored specifically for the DAX40 (DE40) index. With its advanced session-based scalping strategies and robust risk management, this EA is designed to deliver consistent profits while adapting to various market conditions. Although optimized for DAX40, MADDAX Scalper EA can also be used on other trading pairs and instrume
Grid MA Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
Custom Range Breakout EA
Alex Merino I Bello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Custom Range Breakout EA (CRB) is a highly configurable breakout trading system that lets you define any price range and automate trades based on your strategy. Whether you're targeting the London open, New York session, or a custom intraday level, CRB gives you complete control over how and when to enter trades, with advanced risk tools and precise timing filters. The EA includes trailing stop, break-even logic, news filtering, day-of-week control, and more. All dynamic trade management inputs
Three Majors Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Uzman Danışmanlar
Three Majors Scalper (EURUSD · USDJPY · GBPUSD) — M5 Genel Bakış Three Majors Scalper, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD odaklı, kural tabanlı bir M5 Uzman Danışman (EA) ’dır. Oturum/gün planlama , spread kapısı (gating) , trailing stop yönetimi ve özsermaye (equity) temelli pozisyon boyutlandırmayı bir araya getirir; ayrıca canlı telemetri için kompakt bir kontrol paneli sunar. Aracı kurum uyumluluğu gözetilerek tasarlanmıştır (hacim adımı, min/maks lot, freeze/stop seviyelerine riayet eder) ve prop fi
MegaSpikes Classic EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA   Embark on a new era of trading excellence with MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA, a revolutionary Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to harness the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks in navigating the intricate landscapes of Boom and Crash markets. This cutting-edge trading bot is not just an advisor; it's your gateway to unparalleled precision, adaptability, and profitability. Key Advancements: Tailored for Boom , Crash , DEX indices and Rangebreak N
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
Uzman Danışmanlar
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ticaret dünyasında, her tik yeni bir hikayenin başlangıcı olabileceği için güvenilir bir müttefike sahip olmak çok önemlidir. TrendVarianceSpectrum sadece bir ticaret robotu değil; aynı zamanda dalgalı piyasalarda size rehberlik eden bir kılavuzdur. Yılların deneyimiyle geliştirilmiş ve 25 yılı aşkın veri üzerinde eğitilmiş olan bu sistem, matematiğin zarafetini modern teknolojinin gücüyle birleştirir. TrendVarianceSpectrum'un Temel Avantajları: Minimum Drawdown:   TrendVarianceSpectrum, önemli
Three Bulls and Three Bears
Irvan Trias Putra
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 Bulls and 3 Bears EA is an expert advisor that uses candlestick patterns and EMA indicator to trade the forex and crypto market with a grid system. The trading strategy of this expert advisor is based on the following logic: this expert buys or sells when a certain number of bear and bull candles with a specific body are formed. The expert advisor also uses a grid system to increase the profitability and reduce the risk of each trade. The grid system works by placing multiple orders at differ
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Uzman Danışmanlar
BoBot Scalper — Trend Scalping’in Yeni Dönemi Başladı. XAUUSD, endeksler veya hızlı hareket eden paritelerde işlem yapıyorsanız… bu EA tam size göre tasarlandı. BoBot Scalper , geliştirilmiş MACD/LWMA motoru ile piyasa kalabalığından daha önce gerçek trend devamı sinyallerini tespit eder. Hızlı tepki verir, riski temiz şekilde yönetir ve kademeli para bazlı trailing sistemi ile kârı güvenli şekilde kilitler. Bu, bir scalping EA’sinde bulabileceğiniz en akıllı takip yöntemlerinden biridir. Bu
Moving Average Crossover With ATR
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
Moving Averages Bot with ATR – A Comprehensive Trading Tool .     Very RARE POWERFUL AND UNIQUE moving averages BOT that incorporates ATR with Stop Loss, Take Profit Multiplier. Multiple Time Frames and a lot more.     This Bot is an impressive automated trading system that combines the simplicity of moving averages with the dynamic adaptability of the Average True Range (ATR).     Designed to enhance trading strategies by offering a balanced mix of trend-following techniques and risk manag
Restea
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
Uzman Danışmanlar
Restea — Volatility-Adaptive RSI Expert Advisor Restea is an automated trading system that combine confluences using indicators MA for trend, Price action for market structure, and RSI for trend momentum. Trade levels are auto calculated based on ATR-based volatility. It trades for you while still giving you full control by tweaking settings I hope you have great and positive feedback while using Restea. If you liked Restea kindly support so I can continue to provide EAs that will suit every t
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SpectraCore Genesis Altın için tasarlandı. Hassasiyet için geliştirildi. Diğerleri tereddüt ederken o harekete geçer. SpectraCore Genesis , sıradan bir uzman danışman (EA) değildir. Bu sistem, sadece XAU/USD (altın) işlemleri için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir algoritmik ticaret aracıdır. Genel geçer stratejiler yok, taviz yok — sadece yapılandırılmış mantık, risk kontrolü ve hassas algoritmik uygulama. Piyasaya körü körüne girmez. Bekler. Ve doğru an geldiğinde harekete geçer. Gerçek zamanlı v
Azurean Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Uzman Danışmanlar
--------------------------------------------------------- Azurean Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the M15 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $200-$500 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concept
Eldoria Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Uzman Danışmanlar
--------------------------------------------------------- Eldoria Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the M30 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $300-$500 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concept
Emberhaven Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Uzman Danışmanlar
--------------------------------------------------------- Emberhaven Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$300 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Conce
Ethereal Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Uzman Danışmanlar
--------------------------------------------------------- Immaculate Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$300 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Conce
Immaculate Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Uzman Danışmanlar
--------------------------------------------------------- Immaculate Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the H1 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$200 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Conce
Mauve Expert MT5
Ruengrit Loondecha
Uzman Danışmanlar
--------------------------------------------------------- Mauve Expert MT5 Optimal Performance:   Designed to work best with GOLD on the M5 timeframe. Capital Requirements:   Minimum starting capital of $100-$300 for a 0.01 lot size (AutoLot feature included). --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . Indicators and Concepts R
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (363)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin: Kaynak Açıklama AOT'nin Ticaret Sıklığını Anlama Bot neden her gün işlem yapmıyor AOT Bot'u Nasıl Kuracaksınız Adım adım kurulum kılavuzu Set files AOT MT5, Yapay Zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile ç
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.71 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.68 (62)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (80)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.55 (74)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (76)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
yanılsama       GoldSKY EA,   XAUUSD (altın) paritesi için güçlü bir günlük işlem programıdır. Ekibimiz tarafından geliştirilmiştir...       Cari hesap, ticari hesap, ticari çağrı!     Tüm ürünleri görüntüle:       https://www.mql5.com/tr/kullanıcılar/fxmanagedforexltd/satıcı IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  Şirketin gerçek kârı 60.000 sterlinin üzerinde gerçekleşti. Güç Sinyali:   https://www.mql5.com/
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.81 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (126)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.2 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ BİLGİ! Bu EA, aşırı optimize edilmiş veya eğriye uydurulmuş mükemmel bir geri test yapmak için oluşturulmamıştır ve riskli martingale veya grid stratejileri kullanmaz. Asıl amaç gerçek zamanlı kârlılıktır.    Bu EA'da kullanılan stratejiler, doğrulanmış sinyallerimde canlı olarak işlem yaptığım, 15 ayı aşkın kârlılık geçmişine sahip, kanıtlanmış Altın stratejilerimin bir karışımıdır ve bunların tümü herhangi bir martingale veya grid sistemi olmadan elde edilmiştir. Bu, piyasada bulunma
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (493)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gerçek izleme. Dürüst testler. Sıfır abartı. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Teknik detaylara geçmeden önce bilmeniz gereken iki önemli şey var: PipsHunter, gerçek para ile çalışan bir izleme sinyali tarafından doğrulanmıştır. EA birkaç aydır gerçek bir hesapta (Pepperstone) canlı olarak işlem yapıyor ve tüm izleme tamamen herkese açıktır. Hiçbir simülasyon yok, gizli hesap yok, yalnızca “mükemmel backtest” yok — gerçek işlem sonuçları EA’nın gerçek performansını kanıtlıyor. Backtestler %100 dü
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.59 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KARA CUMA %50 İNDİRİM - NANO MACHINE GPT Normal fiyat: $997'den Kara Cuma: $498.50 (İndirimli fiyat promosyon sırasında yansıtılacaktır.) Satış başlangıcı: 27 Kasım 2025 - sınırlı süreli Kara Cuma etkinliği. Kara Cuma Çekilişi: Kara Cuma etkinliği sırasında Nano Machine GPT satın alan tüm alıcılar şunları kazanmak için rastgele bir çekilişe katılabilir: 1 x Syna aktivasyonu 1 x AiQ aktivasyonu 1 x Mean Machine GPT aktivasyonu Nasıl katılılır: 1) Satın aldıktan sonra, Nano Machine GPT kılavuzl
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]     Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işlemleri yürütme
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.89 (102)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.7 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Grid Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options: You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction. Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels: Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance: Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes): Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and potential
Grid MA Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt